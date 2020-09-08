Trump supporters caravan south of Portland, head to Salem, attack counter-protesters

-
Trump supporters caravan south of Portland, head to Salem, attack counter-protesters4:53 a.m.
-
Trump says he's fine with an investigation of USPS chief Louis DeJoy for alleged illegal donations3:37 a.m.
-
Man transforms his driveway into a racetrack for 4-year-old neighbor1:35 a.m.
-
The Trump campaign has blown through its huge cash advantage over Biden, logged some iffy spending1:15 a.m.
-
Workers say Disney is underreporting COVID-19 cases, clearing workers to go back too soon12:43 a.m.
-
Kamala Harris holds first in-person campaign events in MilwaukeeSeptember 7, 2020
-
Hospital: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is out of a medically induced comaSeptember 7, 2020
-
Biden calls Trump's alleged comments about troops 'downright un-American'September 7, 2020
4:53 a.m.
Trump says he's fine with an investigation of USPS chief Louis DeJoy for alleged illegal donations
3:37 a.m.
1:35 a.m.
The Trump campaign has blown through its huge cash advantage over Biden, logged some iffy spending
1:15 a.m.
12:43 a.m.
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020
September 7, 2020