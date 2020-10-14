See More Speed Reads
The Lincoln Project brings in a massive $39 million in last fundraising quarter before election

10:24 a.m.

The Lincoln Project is doing more than just lambasting President Trump for every decision he makes. It's also bringing in massive amounts of fundraising dollars — $39 million in the third quarter of 2020, to be exact.

Federal Election Commission reports released Wednesday reveal the Republican-led effort to oust Trump and other top Republicans had its most profitable quarter from July 1 to September 30 of this year. In the six months prior, it brought in about $19 million, but brought in more than double that total in the last fundraising quarter before the election.

The Lincoln Project is run by former Republican consultants and strategists largely aimed at attacking Trump through crafty parodies and scathing rebukes from members of the military and other Republicans. It has also made Trump's supporters in the Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), into targets. Kathryn Krawczyk

Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump

10:36 a.m.

Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon.

Lovato has released a new song, "Commander In Chief," going after President Trump ahead of Election Day. The song includes lyrics like "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

She also sings, "We're in a state of crisis, people are dying while you line your pockets deep," and "commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?" On Instagram, Lovato asked her followers to "please join me in voting" in the election.

The singer in an interview with CNN explained that she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

Lovato also expressed that celebrities are "damned if you do" and "damned if you don't" when it comes to speaking out about politics.

"You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying," Lovato told CNN. "...For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you."

Lovato is reportedly set to perform "Commander in Chief" on Wednesday at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Brendan Morrow

Virginia's voter registration deadline extended for 48 hours after wire cut knocked out website

10:35 a.m.

Virginians will have an extra 48 hours to register to vote in the upcoming general election. A judge granted the state's request to extend the deadline, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, until Thursday evening, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an accidentally severed fiber optic cable — which was reportedly cut during a roadside utilities project — shut down several state government websites, including those that were part of the online voter registration system, causing problems for thousands of potential voters and many registrar's offices across the state for several hours.

A voting rights group sued for the extension, but the Virginia officials who were the defendants in the case agreed adding more time was necessary to make up for the mishap. Tim O'Donnell

U.K. vaccine chief says COVID-19 vaccine may be 50 percent effective. Her U.S. counterpart is more bullish.

9:37 a.m.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines probably won't end the coronavirus pandemic, but "a partially effective vaccine is better than no vaccine at all," Kate Gingham, the head of Britain's vaccine task force, told Sky News on Tuesday. "Flu vaccines are 50 percent effective, but they are widely used and have a big impact on reducing the clinical impacts of flu in the population." She told The Telegraph on Wednesday that with the COVID-19 effort, "we shouldn't assume it's going to be better than a flu vaccine."

Bingham said British regulators are expecting data from two Phase 3 vaccine trials, from Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, in a couple of weeks. "We haven't seen any serious safety signals that have stopped these vaccines completely," she said. "There will of course be safety issues, but these are carefully monitored."

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration won't approve any COVID-19 vaccine that is less that 50 percent effective at preventing infection or reducing severity, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in August that "we don't know" if it will be any more effective than that. But Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, "has said repeatedly that he expects some of the candidates that he picked to have 75 to 90 percent efficacy and at least two to win approval by early January," Donald G. McNeil Jr. writes at The New York Times.

"Since January, when I began covering the pandemic, I have been a consistently gloomy Cassandra," McNeil writes. But "events have moved faster than I thought possible. I have become cautiously optimistic. Experts are saying, with genuine confidence, that the pandemic in the United States will be over far sooner than they expected, possibly by the middle of next year," and in the meantime, "the rest of us know what we need to do." Peter Weber

NBC confirms Trump town hall at same time as ABC's Biden event after debate fell apart

9:18 a.m.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2020.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

After the cancellation of the second presidential debate, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have officially lined up competing town hall events instead.

NBC on Wednesday announced it has scheduled a town hall with Trump that will take place on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. That's the night Trump was previously scheduled to face off against Biden again in the second presidential debate, but the debate was scrapped after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced it would take place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns and Trump subsequently refused to participate.

Biden had previously scheduled a town hall with ABC on Thursday night after Trump announced he did not intend to participate in the debate, meaning both candidates will be on separate networks holding town hall events at the same time. NBC News said the town hall with Trump will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, and it will be held outdoors at the Perez Art Museum Miami with a socially-distanced audience; attendees will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked.

The network also said it received a statement from National Institute of Health Clinical Director Dr. Clifford Lane "indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president's recent medical data" and concluded "with a high degree of confidence" that he is "not shedding infectious virus," although The New York Times notes that "the network did not explicitly say that Mr. Trump had received a negative result." Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, earlier this week said that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month.

The next presidential debate, which is set to be the last one prior to the election, is scheduled for Oct. 22. Brendan Morrow

CDC director warns of 'increasing threat' of coronavirus spread from small household gatherings

8:09 a.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that the spread of COVID-19 through small household gatherings has become an "increasing threat."

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield made this warning during a Tuesday call with governors as new coronavirus cases rise in 36 states, CNN reports.

"In the public square, we're seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps in many jurisdictions," Redfield said. "But what we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings."

Redfield went on to note that with Thanksgiving approaching, it's "really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting."

The CDC in a guidance on Thanksgiving describes "having a small dinner with only people who live in your household" as among the examples of lower risk activities, while "having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community" is considered a moderate risk. But the CDC recommends avoiding "attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household," describing this as a higher risk activity.

The new comments from Redfield come as the U.S. is reporting around 50,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

"This is the fall/winter surge that everyone was worried about," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said on Tuesday, per CNN. "And now it's happening." Brendan Morrow

Trump urges California GOP to 'fight hard' on unsanctioned, possibly illegal ballot drop boxes

7:12 a.m.
Election office in Southern California
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

California's Republican Party has until Thursday to comply with a cease-and-desist order requiring them to remove private ballot drop boxes, some of them labeled "official," and hand state election officials a list of all ballots collected in the boxes to make sure the voters gave their consent. The California GOP insists their new form of remote "ballot harvesting" is legal under a 2016 law, amended in 2018, that allows designated people to collect mail-in ballots.

"Haven't the Dems been doing this for years?" President Trump tweeted Tuesday. "See you in court. Fight hard Republicans!"

Democrats organized an effective system in 2018 where voters asked volunteers to hand in their mail-in ballots. Republicans, who blame the loss of several congressional seats on this Democratic effort, say their drop boxes are legal under the same law. "Screw you!" Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told Democrats in a radio interview Tuesday. "You created the law, we're going to ballot harvest."

Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both Democrats, say the law does not allow collecting ballots in third-party boxes and officials responsible for them face prosecution if they don't comply with the cease-and-desist order.

Legal experts disagree on whether the GOP boxes violate the law, but labeling the boxes "official" is clearly illegal. California GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said the party will stop labeling its boxes "official" but might expand their use. "We are just working with the rules that Democrats put in front of us," he told The Associated Press.

Some election law experts, like Rick Hasen at U.C. Irvine, said the courts will ultimately have to decide if the GOP is breaking state law. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D), who wrote the law, told the Los Angels Times "it is clear that you can designate a person, but not a lock box," to collect your ballot, adding: "I just think it's unfortunate after crying foul for years about voter fraud, the Republican Party has taken it in their own hands and committed voter fraud."

Raúl Macías at the Brennan Center for Justice said it sounds to him "like the GOP officials are likely committing a felony by likely impersonating election officials." And they're likely "trolling election officials" by publicly flouting the law, he told the Times. "Undermining confidence, creating confusion, spreading disinformation — these are forms of voter suppression. It lays a groundwork to later claim you can't trust the voter results." Peter Weber

Police who killed Portland shooting suspect fired fast, nearly shot 2 bystanders, New York Times finds

5:08 a.m.

State and local law enforcement working for a U.S. Marshals task force fired 30 bullets at Michael Reinoehl right after cornering him in unmarked SUVs outside an apartment in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 3.

The police were supposed to apprehend Reinoehl for the shooting a far-right activist in Portland, Oregon. After they killed Reinoehl, police found a handgun in his pocket, The New York Times reports. Only one of the 22 witnesses interviewed by the Times said they heard police say anything before they opened fire, raising "questions about whether law enforcement officers made any serious attempt to arrest Mr. Reinoehl before killing him." At least four eyewitnesses said police started firing immediately, and several said they initially thought the police were gang members.

"I respect cops to the utmost, but things were definitely in no way, shape, or form done properly," said Garrett Louis, a former U.S. Army medic whose 8-year-old son was nearly shot in the hail of police gunfire. "There was no, 'Get out of the car!' There was no, 'Stop!' There was no nothing. They just got out of the car and started shooting." Another witness, Chad Smith, offered a similar account: "There was no yelling. There was no screaming. There was no altercation. It was just straight to gunshots."

Angel Romero, who lives right near the shooting, told the Times one of the five bullets that hit his property passed through his dining room, narrowly missing his brother before lodging in the kitchen wall. The Times mapped out the entire incident, based on interviews and unreleased police testimony.

The officers on the scene offered conflicting accounts of whether Rienoehl ever reached for his gun, but none said they saw him fire it. Reinoehl said in an interview on the day he was killed that he shot Patriot Prayer activist Aaron Danielson in self-defense. A self-described supporter of the anti-fascist cause, Rienoehl, 48, had provided security for Black Lives Matter protesters, watching out for agitators and threats.

Attorney General William Barr called the operation that killed Rienoehl a "significant accomplishment" that removed a "violent agitator" who had "produced a firearm." President Trump later told Fox News that law enforcement gunning down Rienoehl is "the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this." The local sheriff's office is leading an ongoing investigation of the raid. Peter Weber

