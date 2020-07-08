New Lincoln Project ad targets GOP senators who voted to 'exonerate Trump from his crimes'

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — these are the names the Lincoln Project wants you to remember.

The group released its latest ad, "Names," on Wednesday, and while it isn't complimentary of President Trump, it takes direct aim at vulnerable Senate Republicans the Lincoln Project says enabled the president.

"Some day soon, the time of Trump will pass," a man intones as the senators' names and photos flash across the screen. "This circus of incompetence, corruption, and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women of Trump's Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he's done."