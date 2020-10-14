Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a statement, Saban, 68, said once he found out he had the virus, "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis."

The No. 2 Crimson Tide are set to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and Saban, who has led the team to five national titles since 2007, said he isn't sure how involved he will be during the game. For Wednesday's practice, he watched via Zoom and was also on the phone with a staff member, letting them know if a play needed to be repeated. "I didn't leave the country or anything," Saban told reporters. "I'm just right down the street. And we have this technology, so it's really unique."

Alabama players have been tested daily since September, and everyone in the football program will be tested on Thursday, ESPN reports. Saban said he has been "diligent" about wearing a mask and social distancing, and encouraged people to continue taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia