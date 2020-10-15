See More Speed Reads
mask up
Edit

Chris Christie says it was 'wrong' not to wear a mask to White House events

7:00 p.m.
Chris Christie.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Chris Christie (R) was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month, and on Thursday, he encouraged Americans to take the virus "very seriously. The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly."

Christie was one of several people who attended a Rose Garden ceremony in late September honoring President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who later tested positive for coronavirus — the list includes Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Christie also visited the White House to help Trump prepare for his debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and he told The New York Times he mistakenly believed he was entering "a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day. I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team."

After testing positive, Christie's doctor urged him to check into the hospital, and he spent several days in the intensive care unit before being released on Oct. 10. Christie said he was treated with blood thinners, the Ebola drug remdesivir, and an experimental antibody cocktail. While he is tired, Christie said he's not nearly as fatigued as when he was first sick.

Christie told the Times the White House said that everyone sitting around him at the Rose Garden event had been tested, and he "shouldn't have relied on that." He is encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing, but also believes Americans need to find a middle ground, telling the Times responses to the virus follow "two dominant political and media extremes: those who believe there is nothing to this virus and those alarmists who would continue to close down our country and not trust the common sense of the Americana people. Both are wrong." Catherine Garcia

'I am totally responsible'
Edit

C-SPAN suspends editor who falsely claimed his Twitter account was hacked

4:46 p.m.
Steve Scully of C-SPAN speaks at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner on May 9, 2009 at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully has been suspended after admitting he falsely claimed to have been hacked when he faced criticism for a tweet sent to former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci.

The network announced Scully's indefinite suspension on Thursday, saying he admitted the day before to lying about being hacked, The Associated Press reports. Scully was set to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate before its cancellation.

"He understands that he made a serious mistake," C-SPAN said. "We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions."

Scully had raised eyebrows when he tweeted to Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who has come out against President Trump since his brief tenure, and asked him, "should I respond to Trump?" Trump had recently attacked Scully as a "never-Trumper." C-SPAN released a statement saying Scully "did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked," adding that the Commission on Presidential Debates was investigating with authorities' help.

But Scully on Thursday admitted that he did, in fact, send the tweet to Scaramucci himself "out of frustration" after he heard Trump attack him on television.

"The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," Scully said. "These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize."

Trump was quick to celebrate Scully's suspension in a tweet, claiming, "I was right again!" C-SPAN said that "after some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN," while Scully asked for "forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself." Brendan Morrow

sure
Edit

Trump insults NBC and claims he's being 'set up' by the town hall he wanted

3:16 p.m.

President Trump has one thing in common with Ava DuVernay, Aaron Sorkin, and Mandy Moore right now — none of them are pleased with NBC's Thursday night programming.

Speaking to supporters on Thursday afternoon, Trump launched into a typical meandering rant accusing media outlets of bias against him, despite the hourslong town hall granted to him by NBC after he refused to participate in a virtual presidential debate. Calling NBC, the home of his former show The Apprentice, "the worst," Trump insulted the network at length, as well as anchor Savannah Guthrie, who will moderate his Thursday night town hall event.

Confusingly, Trump also claimed "I'm being set up tonight" by the apparent haters at NBC. As The New York Times Wajahat Ali noted, Trump is only having the town hall by choice after bailing on the official debate.

However, in a prime example of Trump's "saying the quiet part out loud," the president wrapped up his tirade against NBC by remarking, "I figured, what the hell, we get a free hour on television." He promised the rallygoers in Greenville, North Carolina, plenty of "entertainment" if they tune in.

In addition to his comments on the town hall, Trump made some false claims about Dr. Anthony Fauci, asserted the coronavirus is "going to peter out" soon even without a vaccine, and seemingly boasted about ordering the U.S. Marshals to carry out an alleged extrajudicial killing. Just another day on the campaign trail. Summer Meza

running unopposed
Edit

Tony nominations include a category with only a single nominee

1:25 p.m.

The winner in one of the categories at the 74th Tony Awards will, let's just say, not be too difficult to predict.

The nominations for the next Tony Awards, which will still be held after Broadway closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, were announced on Thursday. But according to The New York Times, just 18 shows were eligible because the season was cut short, compared to 34 last year. Overall, Jagged Little Pill scored the most nominations of any show with 15, The Associated Press reports.

When it came to the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, though, the nominees were Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and ... that's all, folks. Yes, Tveit is the sole nominee in this category. Chris McCarrell, star of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, was the only other actor eligible, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Apparently, there's actually still a chance he could lose, though, as the Journal writes, "Tony officials said it is still a competition because voters will be asked to give Mr. Tveit a 'yes' or 'no' determination, with a 60 percent affirmative vote required for the win."

In addition to this category having just one nominee, the AP notes that the category of best musical revival was excised entirely due to no shows being eligible.

James Monroe Iglehart read the Tony nominations on Thursday, noting from the top, "What, you didn't think we were going to have the Tony Awards? Of course we're going to have the Tony Awards. It's just going to be a little different." You can say that again. Brendan Morrow

flight risk
Edit

United Airlines CEO doesn't expect 'normal' demand for flying until 2024

12:40 p.m.

Fly the friendly skies, if you must — but don't expect others to be flying with you.

United Airlines doesn't anticipate business demand getting back to "normal" until 2024, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla reports, after the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the airline industry into a near-shutdown. Per Quintanilla, United CEO Scott Kirby revealed the prediction on a Thursday conference call, echoing what some analysts predicted in April.

Despite the bleak forecast, Kirby expressed optimism at United's trajectory moving forward on Thursday, saying the airline has "turned the corner" and "gotten through the initial phase of the crisis."

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kirby told CNBC. "It's a long tunnel, it's gonna have ups and downs."

In its third quarter, United posted $1.8 billion in losses, averaging around $25 million a day, and was operating at 70 percent capacity compared to 2019. The reported losses, which were bigger than expected, follow United's announcement last month that it will begin offering COVID-19 tests to passengers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii.

And if you're gonna risk pandemic travel, might as well get a lei out of it. Marianne Dodson

everything under moderation
Edit

YouTube bans QAnon and other conspiracy content 'used to justify real-world violence'

12:33 p.m.
YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki.
GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

YouTube is cracking down on QAnon and other conspiracy theory content spreading wildly on its site.

Following the lead of Facebook, YouTube on Thursday announced its biggest step yet against "conspiracy theory content used to justify real-world violence." This includes "content that threatens or harasses someone by suggesting they are complicit in one of these harmful conspiracies, such as QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories," YouTube explicitly said.

The far-right QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracies purport Democrats and Hollywood elites are part of a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal and that President Trump is leading a resistance against them. The conspiracies have both flourished under Trump, who hasn't exactly shut them down.

Before Thursday, YouTube said it had "removed tens of thousands of QAnon-videos and terminated hundreds of channels under our existing policies." It also modified its recommendation algorithm, leading "the number of views that come from non-subscribed recommendations to prominent Q-related channels [to drop] by over 80 percent since January 2019." But "there's even more we can do to address certain conspiracy theories," YouTube said, leading to Thursday's enhanced policy and a promise to "ramp up" conspiracy theory moderation "in the weeks to come."

Facebook and Twitter have also removed thousands of pieces of QAnon-related content, and Facebook took a bigger step earlier this month to ban QAnon accounts, groups, and pages altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

Family Feud
Edit

NBC stars slam network over Trump town hall scheduling

12:10 p.m.
An MSNBC camera operator tapes the Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate at the Polk County Convention Complex November 24, 2003 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Shaun Heasley/Getty Images

NBC is under fire over its town hall event with President Trump scheduled at the same time as one with former Vice President Joe Biden — including from stars who work for the network.

More than 100 actors, producers, writers, and directors have signed a letter to NBC executives objecting to the decision to hold a town hall event on Thursday with Trump at the same time that Biden is set to participate in his own town hall on ABC, The Wall Street Journal reports. Biden scheduled his event after Trump backed out of the presidential debate originally scheduled for Oct. 15, and NBC subsequently announced its event with Trump for the same evening at the same time.

The letter argues that by airing the Trump town hall as "counterprogramming," NBC is "enabling the president's bad behavior" after he refused to participate in a virtual debate.

"We believe this kind of indifference to the norms and rules of our democracy are what have brought our country to this perilous state," the letter reads, per Deadline. "We are simply asking that NBC air the president's town hall either before or after Vice President Biden's so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both."

Among those who signed the letter are This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit executive producer Neal Baer, and Seth MacFarlane, who recently signed a production deal with NBCUniversal, the Journal notes. Other signatories include Aaron Sorkin, Adam Scott, Ava DuVernay, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Billy Porter, Debra Messing, J.J. Abrams, Jon Hamm, and Ryan Murphy, Deadline reports.

NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde in a statement to the Journal said that since the network previously held a Biden town hall at 8:00 p.m., the scheduling of Trump's at that time was "motivated only by fairness, not business considerations." Brendan Morrow

2020 voter wars
Edit

Democratic strategist privately warns of surging voter registration among Trump-leaning demographics

11:22 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris talks to people registering to vote.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Poll after poll may give Democratic nominee Joe Biden the advantage next month, but Democrats still have some fears.

While Democrats have made voter registration and flat-out voting a major message throughout their pushes for Biden, Republicans have still so far been winning the voter registration game. Democrats haven't publicly acknowledged their shortcomings, but at least one is privately sounding the alarm, Thomas B. Edsall relays in an opinion column for The New York Times.

Both national and swing-state polls continue to give Biden an advantage over President Trump this November, with FiveThirtyEight's presidential tracker showing Biden with an 87 in 100 chance of winning. But voter registration tells a different story: Republicans have added hundreds of thousands more voters to their ranks across the swing states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

A Democratic strategist "who closely follows [voter registration] data on a day-to-day basis" revealed Republicans' advantage from a different angle in a privately circulated newsletter, Edsall reports. "Since last week, the share of white non-college over 30 registrations in the battleground states has increased by 10 points compared to September 2016, and the Democratic margin dropped 10 points to just 6 points," the strategist writes. "And there are serious signs of political engagement by white non-college voters who had not cast ballots in previous elections."

Pew Research Center data also spells a bit of trouble for Biden among Hispanic Catholics and Black women, who seem to have slightly drifted to Trump. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.