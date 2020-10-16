See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
U.S. surpasses 8 million COVID-19 cases: 'We are headed in the wrong direction'

3:24 p.m.
woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the United States has surpassed eight million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has seen a rising number of new daily coronavirus infections with a one-week average of more than 53,000 cases a day, an increase of over 55 percent in about a month, CNN reports.

New COVID-19 cases have been rising over the past two weeks in 41 states, with nine states reporting about the same number of cases during that time and none experiencing a decline, The New York Times reports.

"We are headed in the wrong direction," Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers told the Times.

On Thursday, the U.S. reported more than 63,000 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest one-day total since the end of July, The Washington Post reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had previously stressed over the summer the need for the U.S. to get its number of daily COVID-19 cases down to 10,000 by September to avoid another giant wave, a goal that was ultimately not reached. Regarding the number of new cases being reported each day right now, Fauci this week told CNBC, "That’s a bad place to be when you're going into the cooler weather of the fall and the colder weather of the winter," adding, "We're in a bad place now. We've got to turn this around." Brendan Morrow

deregulation manifestation
Trump administration rushing through regulations without public comment or analysis as it prepares for probable loss

4:11 p.m.
President Trump cuts bureaucratic red tape at a White House event in 2017.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is on a last-minute deregulation spree.

In an attempt to further as many of Republicans' deregulation goals as possible, Trump's team is eclipsing the usual process for changing regulations and pushing them through without public comment or analysis. The rushed processes could have major safety and privacy consequences for millions of Americans, but seems to be a sign Trump is preparing for an election loss, The New York Times reports.

Regulatory changes usually require at least a 60-day public comment period, but Trump's team has shortened that to 30 days. And in some cases, it has even skipped the public comment period entirely by implementing what's known as an interim final rule — something usually reserved for emergencies. Without these public comment periods, regulations can pass without expert analysis and opinions that can root out safety shortcomings and other issues. It's all being done in a likely attempt to get rules quickly finalized before Trump's term ends in January — and before he's potentially forced to leave office.

The Trump administration is looking to loosen restrictions on how long truck drivers can stay behind the wheel, allow the federal government to take biometric data from people applying for citizenship, and let independent contractors work more before they have to be considered employees, among other regulations. The interim final rule has meanwhile been used to further the Labor Department's restriction of H-1B visas for skilled workers. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Democracy in action
Trump and Pelosi haven't spoken since their 'meltdown' White House meeting a year ago

3:06 p.m.
President Trump and Nancy Pelosi at the 2019 State of the Union.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) haven't spoken in the past year, and it's definitely personal.

Friday marks a year since Pelosi marched out of a White House meeting during which Trump and Pelosi described each other as having a "meltdown." Since then, the two most powerful leaders of their respective parties haven't met, with Pelosi getting to Trump through White House aides and advisers in the meantime.

Pelosi, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), met with Trump and other White House leaders a year ago to discuss Trump's withdrawal of forces from Syria, which Democrats and even many Republicans didn't support. After Schumer and Pelosi walked out, Trump posted a picture of Pelosi standing up at a table of his male advisers, suggesting it showed her having a "meltdown." Pelosi insisted it was Trump who had the "meltdown," apparently calling her a "third-rate politician" in what Schumer called a "nasty diatribe."

Pelosi has talked with people close to Trump, namely Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the past few months. They're trying and continually failing to agree on a new coronavirus relief package; Mnuchin doubts one will work out before the election. Kathryn Krawczyk

and he's not the only one
Trump advisers dish that campaign manager Bill Stepien seems convinced they're not going to win

2:15 p.m.
President Trump and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Dismal polls and poor debate performances are predictably not playing well within President Trump's campaign — but campaign manager Bill Stepien is reportedly not doing much to change that.

Stepien's weekly pep talks encourage staffers to look away from "perennially horrible public polls" and find ways they can "win the week," staffers tell Axios. But behind the scenes, Stepien seems "darkly pessimistic," discouraging other staffers who talk to him, they tell Axios.

Stepien is reportedly fond of comparing the campaign to a plane flying through turbulence, saying "It's our job to safely land the plane." To some staffers, that sounds like Stepien is "deeply, perhaps irretrievably pessimistic about the state of the race," Axios reports. "It's not a great feeling when you get the sense the campaign manager doesn't deep down think we're going to win," one campaign source said. But even some advisers who are "paid to believe" in Trump's victory tell Axios that Stepien is right.

But Stepien countered that characterization to Axios, saying "our campaign data presents a clear pathway to 270 for the president that provides me more confidence than ever in President Trump's re-election." Insiders say it's more like "several" optional paths to victory — something that's indicative of hope for some, and of indecision for others. Those critics say Stepien has been afraid to make decisions that could upset Trump, leading to "half-assed" ad buys and other weak steps to shore up a victory, sources tell Axios. Kathryn Krawczyk

'alarming pattern'
Romney calls out Trump for not denouncing 'absurd and dangerous' QAnon conspiracy theory

1:48 p.m.
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Lansing Community College May 8, 2012 in Lansing, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has rebuked President Trump for failing to denounce the "absurd" QAnon conspiracy theory, calling this part of an "alarming pattern."

Romney in a statement on Friday slammed Trump after during a town hall event on Thursday, the president declined to denounce the false QAnon conspiracy theory when asked to do so by moderator Savannah Guthrie.

"The president's unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers," Romney said.

Trump during the town hall claimed that "I know nothing about QAnon" after Guthrie explained that it's a "theory that Democrats are a satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that." Guthrie asked Trump to clearly state that this is false and denounce the theory, but Trump declined to do so and instead said he has heard "they are very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that."

Friday's comments from Romney come just days after the Utah senator released another statement saying that he's "troubled by our politics," calling out recent attacks from Trump on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) among others, as well as "blistering attacks" from the left, though Romney said that former Vice President Joe Biden "refuses to stoop as low as others."

Romney concluded his latest statement by suggesting that "as the parties rush down a rabbit hole, they may be opening a door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse them both." Brendan Morrow

town hall battle
Ratings-obsessed Trump won't be happy with the early town hall numbers

12:41 p.m.
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump appears to be losing the ratings war to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Early ratings so far suggest Biden's Thursday town hall on ABC drew in 12.7 million viewers, Variety reports. Meanwhile Trump's simultaneously-held town hall event brought in 10.4 million viewers, early ratings indicate.

Trump has been focused on his TV ratings long before he entered the White House. He spent the early days of his presidency dragging Arnold Schwarzenegger, his Celebrity Apprentice replacement, for bringing in lower ratings than he'd once gotten, and carried that obsession into the COVID-19 pandemic as he boasted his task force press conferences were beating out news networks and reality shows.

Biden scheduled his ABC town hall first after Trump dropped out of the town-hall style presidential debate they were set to appear at Thursday night. Trump later scheduled one at the same time with NBC, which aired on more channels and platforms than Biden's, but was half an hour shorter. Updated ratings could still put Trump ahead, but for now, Biden appears to have the ratings advantage. Expect a tweet from Trump trying to prove the ratings wrong shortly. Kathryn Krawczyk

money talk
9 Democratic Senate challengers break state — and national — fundraising records

11:45 a.m.
Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Maine's Democratic Senate candidate just set a fundraising record in her race to unseat a Republican — and she's not the only one.

Sara Gideon brought in $39.4 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2020, more than quadrupling Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) haul from July to September. It's a record amount raised by a Senate candidate over a single quarter in Maine, and would've been a national single-quarter record if another Democratic challenger didn't already break it.

Before this year, Beto O'Rourke held a single-quarter record $38 million raised in his 2018 Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Jaime Harrison dwarfed that, announcing last week he had raised $57 million in Q3 as he tries to beat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Mark Kelly, the Democrat running against Sen. Martha McSally (D-Ariz.), also surpassed the old record with $39 million raised. Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot, meanwhile shattered her state record in Q3, bringing in $36.9 million to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield also set a state record with $28.7 million to fight off Sen. Joni Ernst. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) raised a record $26.8 million to double Sen. Steve Daines' Q3 haul. Cal Cunningham nearly quadrupled his fundraising from the quarter before to bring in $28.3 million in Q3 as he runs against Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Georgia's Jon Ossof raised a state record $21.3 million to replace Sen. David Perdue. And former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper brought in $22.6 million as he fights Sen. Cory Gardner — nearly five times what he raised the previous quarter.

The Cook Political Report has deemed Iowa, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and South Carolina's Senate races toss-ups, as well as both Senate races in Georgia. Hickenlooper and Kelly are favored to win in Colorado and Arizona. McConnell's seat is meanwhile still likely to stay in his hands. Kathryn Krawczyk

none of the above
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for Ronald Reagan this year

11:26 a.m.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics as he mulls a Presidential run on April 23, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) says he voted for Ronald Reagan — not in 1980, but in 2020.

The Republican governor on Friday revealed to The Washington Post that rather than voting for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's election, he has cast a write-in vote for former President Reagan.

"I know it's simply symbolic," Hogan told the Post. "It's not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office."

In 2016, Hogan also didn't vote for either of the two major candidates, instead writing in his father, former congressmember Larry Hogan Sr. At the time, a Hogan spokesperson said he was "extremely disappointed in the candidates from both major parties" and decided to write in the "person who taught him what it meant to hold public office with integrity."

Hogan since then has criticized Trump and in July wrote a scathing op-ed blasting the president's COVID-19 response, saying that the United States "ended up with such a patchwork response" to the pandemic after it became clear to governors that "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless."

As far as who he picked for his write-in vote this year, Hogan told the Post that Reagan is "my hero in politics," adding, "Reagan was the guy. I marched around as a college kid on the floor of the convention with a Reagan hat and a Reagan sign."

Brendan Morrow

