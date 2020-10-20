Trump reportedly abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview, then threatens to release his own footage

-
Trump reportedly abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview, then threatens to release his own footage9:35 p.m.
-
Lawyers say they can't track down parents of 545 migrant kids separated at U.S. border10:27 p.m.
-
Ex-RNC chair Michael Steele backs Biden, says U.S. must elect 'a good man'9:07 p.m.
-
Witnesses say soldiers opened fire against anti-police brutality protesters in Nigeria8:20 p.m.
-
Miami cop facing discipline after wearing Trump mask while in uniform at voting site7:02 p.m.
-
McConnell reportedly warned White House against passing stimulus bill before the election5:34 p.m.
-
Breonna Taylor grand jury was never allowed to consider homicide charges against police, juror says4:41 p.m.
-
CDC estimates there have been almost 300,000 excess deaths in the U.S. this year4:38 p.m.
9:35 p.m.
10:27 p.m.
9:07 p.m.
8:20 p.m.
7:02 p.m.
5:34 p.m.
Breonna Taylor grand jury was never allowed to consider homicide charges against police, juror says
4:41 p.m.
4:38 p.m.