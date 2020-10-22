See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Edit

FDA greenlights remdesivir as first and only fully-approved treatment for COVID-19

5:08 p.m.
Vials of Remdesivir.
ULRICH PERREY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, making it the first and only fully-approved treatment in the U.S. for the novel coronavirus, CNBC reports. The drug has been permitted in cases of emergency use authorization since May, and was one of the medications used to treat President Trump when he was hospitalized earlier this month.

Remdesivir (sold under the brand name Veklury) is administered via an IV, and is intended for "the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization," the drugmaker, Gilead Sciences, said in a statement. While it is approved or authorized for temporary use in around 50 countries, a World Health Organization study earlier this month of some 2,750 patients found that remdesivir had "little or no effect" on death rates.

In a separate study by Gilead Sciences of 1,060 patients, the drug was found to prevent people from "getting sicker" and "from going onto more oxygen support," though the drugmaker likewise "did not find a statistically significant reduction in death rates across the entirety of patients treated in the trial," CNBC writes. Jeva Lange

final 2020 debate
Edit

Biden and Trump test negative for coronavirus ahead of debate, campaigns say

4:44 p.m.
President Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaigns say the candidates both tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of the last presidential debate.

Trump and Biden will face off for a second and final time Thursday night after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis led last week's debate to be canceled. And this time around, officials will at least say when he last tested negative. "We tested him on the way here and he tested negative," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Thursday afternoon. Meadows wouldn't say if Trump took a rapid COVID-19 test or a more accurate PCR test.

Biden's campaign said Thursday the former vice president underwent PCR testing for the virus and came up negative. He'll face Trump at 9 p.m. EST from Belmont University in Nashville.

Both Trump and the White House have refused to say when Trump last tested negative before the first presidential debate in late September, with Trump saying he couldn't remember if he was even tested that day. Kathryn Krawczyk

election results
Edit

Intelligence officials think the Trump administration's election interference warnings are focused on the wrong country

4:22 p.m.
FBI Director Christopher Wray
JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

American intelligence officials described the Trump administration's decision to focus on Iran's election disinformation campaign on Wednesday night as "concerning," characterizing efforts by Russia to be a bigger threat to destabilizing Americans' faith in the integrity of election results come Nov. 3.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe shared on Wednesday that both Russia and Iran have obtained voter registration information and that Iran specifically is using it to email Americans and "intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump." But as Jeh C. Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, told The New York Times, "It is concerning to me that the administration is willing to talk about what the Iranians are doing — supposedly to hurt Trump — than what the Russians are likely doing to help him. If the Russians have in fact breached voter registration data, then the American people deserve to know from their government what it believes the Russians are doing with that data."

Another intelligence insider who spoke with the Times "compared the Iranian action as single A baseball, while the Russians are major leaguers." Additionally, while there is no evidence to suggest that Moscow has changed vote tallies or voter registration in the U.S., insiders warned that the nation's operations would likely "be intended to help President Trump, potentially by exacerbating disputes around the results, especially if the race is too close to call," the Times adds.

Laura Rosenberger, the director of the bipartisan Alliance for Securing Democracy, cautioned on Twitter that "freaking out about this" is exactly "what Russia wants!" She added, "The good news is that if their goal is to make us lose faith in the integrity of the process, we can refuse to do so! Keep calm, vote, be patient for results, and don't fall for false claims of hacks!" Jeva Lange

match made in heaven
Edit

Tim Burton is reportedly working on a new Addams Family TV series

3:30 p.m.
Tim Burton attends the Jury Presentation Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd International Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2010 in Cannes, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Tim Burton is ready for a new show that sounds both creepy and kooky.

The director is looking to make a brand new live-action Addams Family TV series, Deadline reported on Thursday. His show would reportedly be set in the present day and would "be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams," exploring "what the world would look like to her in 2020," Deadline says.

This would be the first major live-action television project for Burton, who believe it or not has somehow not made several Addams Family movies already, and he’s reportedly looking to potentially direct every episode. It would also be the latest iteration of the Addams Family since the 2019 movie, which is getting a sequel set for next year, although that one was animated.

Multiple potential buyers are said to be interested in the Burton series including Netflix. We can only assume one of them will buy the project up in a snap. Brendan Morrow

it's happening
Edit

Uncharted movie debuts 1st photo of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

2:18 p.m.

It looks like Hollywood has actually, finally succeeded in making an Uncharted movie.

Tom Holland on Thursday revealed the first image of himself as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, the upcoming movie based on the popular Indiana Jones-esque video game series for Playstation. He mostly looks the part, though for this film, he's far younger than the Nathan players know from the games.

Getting this adaptation off the ground sure hasn't been easy, to say the least, and the film has repeatedly replaced its director a downright comical number of times over the years. Uncharted seems to be all set now for a release in 2021 — though don't put it past Sony to get in one more director shake-up before then for good measure. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Prominent pastor warns evangelicals of Trump's 'nation-corrupting' sins

1:18 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Will President Trump replicate his 2016 success with white evangelical voters in 2020? If he doesn't, he's likely to lose — and a prominent, conservative evangelical pastor just published a forceful argument against downplaying the president's destructive, unrepentant, and very public habits of sin.

Four years ago, exit polls famously showed 81 percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump. That number isn't the best data we have on this — later, better sampling put it in the mid-70s — and it's somewhat misleading for a number of reasons, including that it measures Trump support among voters, but many white evangelicals (like Americans more broadly) didn't vote for anyone in 2016.

Still, even with those qualifications, it's undeniable that white evangelicals were and still are a major Trump bloc. In fact, Pew Research Center data released this month shows a near-identical proportion of white evangelicals who intend to vote are backing Trump and doing so more enthusiastically than in 2016: They're now more likely to be for Trump than against his opponent.

That's the context in which John Piper, a Minneapolis pastor well-known among evangelicals for his uncompromisingly conservative, Reformed theology, published a "long-overdue article" arguing that "the deadly influences of a leader" are felt through his character as much as his policy. Without naming either major party candidate, Piper argued Trump's unrepented "boastfulness, vulgarity, immorality, and factiousness are ... nation-corrupting" sins just as capable of inflicting harm as the "bad judges, bad laws, and bad policies" of a Democratic presidency. These evils "move out from centers of influence to infect whole cultures," he wrote. "The last five years bear vivid witness to this infection at almost every level of society."

This resolute refusal to "[treat] as minimal the destructive effects of the spreading gangrene of high-profile, high-handed, culture-shaping sin" stands in sharp contrast to many other evangelical leaders' recent election commentary — particularly California pastor John MacArthur's statement that "any real, true" Christian will vote for Trump. Piper's perspective is a welcome one, and in a few weeks we'll learn if it's more the exception or the rule. Bonnie Kristian

37 minutes
Edit

Trump tells Lesley Stahl he doesn't want 'tough questions' in 60 Minutes interview he leaked

1:12 p.m.

As promised, President Trump has leaked his entire 60 Minutes interview days before it's scheduled to broadcast.

After Trump was apparently unhappy about an interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes this week, on Thursday, he released his own footage of the conversation before the network could air it. The 37-minute video posted to Trump's Facebook page opens with Stahl promising the president will "get fairness" but asking Trump, "You're okay with some tough questions?" Trump responds, "No, I'm not."

Another contentious moment was when Trump complained Stahl has a "negative attitude" after she said he "used to have bigger rallies." Stahl also repeatedly pressed Trump to explain how he'll protect pre-existing conditions if the Supreme Court ends ObamaCare, as Trump says he's hoping for, but he provided no details on the "fully developed" health care plan he claimed will be "announced very soon."

Trump ended the interview by circling back to complain about Stahl's promise of "tough questions," declaring that "I think we have enough" before walking out. CNN reported that Trump "abruptly ended" the interview and also "did not return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence."

Posting the footage of the interview early was in violation of an agreement Trump and the White House made with CBS to film the conversation "for archival purposes only," The Washington Post reports. CBS News said in a statement that "the White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Trump doubles down on the jerk vote

1:02 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

With less the two weeks to go until Election Day and the final face-to-face matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden looming in tonight's debate, we've entered the concluding stretch of the presidential contest, when candidates typically begin making what's referred to as their "closing arguments." What does the president want voters to have on their minds as they make their final decisions — about whom to vote for, and whether to vote at all? His campaign and its media cheerleaders evidently want them focused on the Democratic nominee's love for his only surviving son Hunter Biden.

Why in the world would Trump, his campaign, and its media cheerleaders think it would help them to raise suspicions about and even openly mock a father's affection and support for his troubled child? As Franklin Foer writes at The Atlantic, the president is "cruelly lashing Biden, not to explain the relevance of an esoteric scandal that doesn't directly indict the ethics of his opponent, but because he seems to hope that his raising the subject will induce an unbecoming outburst of emotion onstage." Trump, in other words, is a world-class jerk, and he apparently thinks that demonstrating this over and over again on a national stage will help him — because apparently he also thinks that America is filled with people who are jerky enough to be swayed by the president "engaging in a kind of psychological warfare."

Will it work? Almost certainly not. Trump demonstrated appalling levels of jerkitude in the first presidential debate, and his position in the polls has only weakened since then. I don't doubt there are some Americans — especially a certain class of American men — who think the only fitting response to a wayward child is tough love or worse (anger, the infliction of humiliation, the refusal of affection, renunciation). But my hunch is that many more Americans recoil at such cruelty, viewing it as exactly what it is: an expression of heartlessness, and in many cases the source of the child's problems rather than a solution to them.

But Trump obviously disagrees. So expect him to make another play for the jerk vote from the debate stage on Thursday night — and then expect to see his stance in the polls sink even further as we approach the election's finish line. Damon Linker

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.