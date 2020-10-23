Foreign policy once again gets short shrift

-
Foreign policy once again gets short shrift12:10 a.m.
-
Pete Buttigieg heatedly defends LBJ's honor after Trump praises his own presidential record on race12:54 a.m.
-
Trump is wrong that windmills 'kill all the birds,' but Biden's nonexistent 'tiny, small windows' plan would help12:16 a.m.
-
CNN's debate coverage was unironically sponsored by Borat 2October 22, 2020
-
A shockingly civil end to the 2020 campaignOctober 22, 2020
-
Americans really wanted to know how many houses Trump and Biden have during the debateOctober 22, 2020
-
There's a bipartisan consensus that debate moderator Kristen Welker nailed itOctober 22, 2020
-
Fox News' Chris Wallace is 'jealous' of the final presidential debateOctober 22, 2020
Opinion
12:10 a.m.
Pete Buttigieg heatedly defends LBJ's honor after Trump praises his own presidential record on race
12:54 a.m.
Trump is wrong that windmills 'kill all the birds,' but Biden's nonexistent 'tiny, small windows' plan would help
12:16 a.m.
October 22, 2020
Opinion
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020
October 22, 2020