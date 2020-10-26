AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is looking especially promising for the elderly

-
AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is looking especially promising for the elderly1:04 p.m.
NASA confirms water on the moon's sunlit surface for the 1st time1:24 p.m.
Joe Biden is growing on young voters, poll suggests12:57 p.m.
Prince Harry says it took him 'many, many years' to realize unconscious bias exists12:16 p.m.
Kushner faces sharp criticism after he suggests some Black Americans don’t 'want to be successful'11:14 a.m.
Obama describes how U.S. 'wasn't at all ready' for H1N1 pandemic11:07 a.m.
Democrats ask Pence not to attend Barrett vote after aides tested positive for COVID-1910:15 a.m.
Trump claims media's focus on COVID-19 amounts to 'an election law violation'9:22 a.m.
