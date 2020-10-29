Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from Trump re-election fund

The Wisconsin Republican Party confirmed on Thursday that hackers stole $2.3 million from the group that was going to be used on President Trump's re-election efforts.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement that "cybercriminals, using a sophisticated phishing attack, stole funds intended for the re-election of President Trump, altered invoices, and committed wire fraud." The FBI has been notified of the breach and is investigating it, ABC News reports.

Hitt said that the hackers gained access to the state party's system through a phishing scam, and put different routing numbers into invoices so money that was meant for vendors was redirected to the hackers. The invoices were for Trump mailers and "swag," the party said. Officials found out about the hack last Thursday.

Wisconsin GOP spokesman Alec Zimmerman said no voter information was stolen, and a separate account with money for down-ballot races was not hacked. Catherine Garcia