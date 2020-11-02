See More Speed Reads
wild weather
Edit

Tropical Storm Eta could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning

2:03 a.m.
A 2015 file photo showing a boy on the beach in Rivas, Nicaragua.
Inti Ocon/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane early Monday morning, with forecasters saying it will likely make its way to the Nicaraguan coast by early Tuesday.

As of late Sunday night, Eta — the 28th named Atlantic storm of the season — had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was 185 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Eta is moving westward at 13 mph.

Forecasters say Eta could cause extensive damage, with 15 to 25 inches of rain predicted for parts of central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras, The Associated Press reports, and 35 inches possible in isolated areas. Jamaica, eastern Guatemala, and southern Belize are all bracing for heavy rain as well. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

After man saves girl from drowning, family shows appreciation by helping pay for his wedding

1:24 a.m.
A California beach.
iStock

Samantha Whiting wanted to show her appreciation for the man who saved her daughter this summer when she was caught in a riptide, and although she only knew his first name and where he lived, Whiting was determined to track him down.

The incident occurred in August, when Whiting and her 10-year-old daughter, Hayley, were at the beach in Monterey, California. Samantha went into the water to try to save her daughter, but was struggling. Bystander Kevin Cozzi heard their screams, and raced into the waves to help. He was able to get Hayley to safety, with some assistance from a lifeguard. "He saved us," Samantha told ABC30. "If it wasn't for him coming to grab her from me, there's no way we both would have made it."

The Whitings only learned Kevin's first name and that he lived in Merced, California. They were visiting Monterey, and when they returned to their home in Texas, the family decided to find Cozzi so they could once again let him know how grateful they were for his help. "He's one of the biggest heroes I've ever met," Hayley said. Last week, Samantha made a post on the Facebook group Merced Neighborhood Watch, and within hours, she was talking to Cozzi.

Cozzi and his fiancée had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Whitings decided to launch a GoFundMe to help them have the wedding of their dreams. Both Samantha and Hayley have been invited to the wedding, set for next fall, and look forward to once again thanking Cozzi in person. He is thankful for their fundraiser, but told ABC30, "That girl being saved was enough for me." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Edit

Trump tells Florida rally he might fire Dr. Fauci 'a little bit after the election'

1:20 a.m.

At a rally in Florida on Sunday night, President Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, soon after the election. Trump may have been just playing to the crowd, which had started chanting "Fire Fauci!" "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait till a little bit after the election, please," Trump responded, after a pause. "I appreciate the advice." But he also just issued an executive order that could allow him to fire nonpartisan civil servants like Fauci without cause or recourse.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has publicly questioned the Trump administration's response to the third sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and Trump's favorite new herd-immunity-touting doctor, but polls also show Fauci is far more trusted on the pandemic than Trump or the White House. Trump has been openly critical of Fauci for weeks.

If Trump wins a second term, he and his allies are planning what "would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response," Politico reports. "Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government's pandemic response and overseeing the country's health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House." Read more about the possible purge at Politico. Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Edit

'Trump can still win,' Nate Silver reminds a country that doesn't seem to need reminding

12:33 a.m.
Trump rallies
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

"Joe Biden heads into Election Day with a unique coalition and multiple paths to victory against President Donald Trump — but some Democrats can hardly believe the polls, haunted by the ghosts of 2016," NBC News reports. Jesse Ferguson, Hillary Clinton's 2016 deputy national press secretary, describes the mood among many Democrats as "a blend of confidence that this election is very different than the last one, and dread." Many Trump supporters remain convinced he can pull off another big upset.

"And indeed — although nobody needs any reminders of this after 2016 — Trump can win," Nate Silver says at FiveThirtyEight. "All the election models are bullish on Biden, but they are united in that a Trump win is still plausible despite his seemingly steep deficit in polls." Almost all forecasts expect Biden to win the popular vote, and FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 89 percent shot at winning the Electoral College, but "Trump's chances in our forecast are about 10 percent and not zero," Silver noted.

If Trump significantly over-performs his polls and wins Pennsylvania, for example, "Biden does have some paths to victory" but he goes "from favorite to underdog," Silver said. And "if Biden wins the popular vote by 2 to 3 percentage points, the Electoral College is roughly a toss-up. But if Biden wins the popular vote by less than 2 points, Trump is a fairly heavy favorite to win the election. Even popular vote margins of up to 6 points are not entirely safe for Biden if his votes are distributed in exactly the wrong way." Biden's current national polling lead, according to FiveThirtyEight, is 8.5 percentage points.

Polling and electoral forecast sites aren't "giving" Biden an 89 percent chance of winning — "we aren't giving anybody anything," Silver said. Instead, his site is "mapping uncertainty," and you don't know everything you don't know. "Systematic polling errors do occur, and it’s hard to predict them ahead of time or to anticipate the reasons in advance," he added. Read more, including numerous charts, at FiveThirtyEight. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Elusive chameleon found in the wild for the 1st time in a century

12:29 a.m.

For the first time in 100 years, researchers spotted the Voeltzkow's chameleon in northwestern Madagascar, its natural habitat.

In a paper published Friday in the Salamandra journal, researchers from Germany and Madagascar wrote that they saw several living Voeltzkow's chameleons during a recent expedition, including, for the first time, the female of the species. Females, The Associated Press reports, display "particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males, and when stressed."

It's believed that Voeltzkow's chameleons live only for a few months, during the rainy season. This, and the fact that their habitats are threatened by fires and deforestation, made it difficult for researchers to find and study them. It was a major accomplishment to track down the chameleons, the scientists wrote in their paper. "Rediscoveries of 'lost' species are very important as they provide crucial data for conservation measures and also bring some hope amidst the biodiversity crisis." Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Edit

Biden says to defeat the coronavirus, 'we've first got to beat Donald Trump'

November 1, 2020
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With two days to go before the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Pennsylvania on Sunday, a battleground state that President Trump won by just 44,000 votes in 2016.

Polls show Biden with a lead of about 5 percentage points in Pennsylvania, and both candidates have been holding events across the state. Biden is courting voters by sharing three messages: that he will bring back the economy, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and have a non-tumultuous presidency. It's time for Trump to "pack his bags and go home," Biden said during an evening event in Philadelphia. "We're done with the chaos, with the tweets, with the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility. The truth is, to beat the virus, we've first got to beat Donald Trump."

Biden also brought up an incident that took place on Friday in Texas, when motorists with Trump 2020 flags surrounded a Biden campaign bus and allegedly tried to run it off the road. Trump, who retweeted video of the episode, has "no sense of empathy, no sense of concern," Biden said. Trump responded to an FBI investigation of the incident by arguing "these patriots did nothing wrong."

During an earlier event at a Philadelphia church, Biden said Trump "failed to protect this nation," and in two days, "we could put an end to a presidency that fanned the flames of hate." He declared that Trump is "terrified of what is going to happen in Pennsylvania. He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say — if you have your say, he doesn't stand a chance."

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), are holding multiple events in Pennsylvania on Monday, and the day will end with Biden appearing at a Pittsburgh rally with Lady Gaga and Harris attending a Philadelphia concert with John Legend. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in April

November 1, 2020
Prince William.
Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, a month after his father, Prince Charles, announced his positive diagnosis, several people with knowledge of the matter told BBC News.

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the throne, and decided not to publicly reveal he had the virus because he didn't want to worry people in the United Kingdom, The Sun reports. He was treated privately by royal doctors and quarantined at a family home in Norfolk. The BBC asked Kensington Palace, Prince William's home and office, for a comment, and it would not confirm or deny the reports.

Prince Charles shared in March that he had mild coronavirus symptoms, and isolated in Scotland; he later said he "got away with it quite lightly." Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, with 46,717 deaths. Catherine Garcia

every vote counts
Edit

Trump says it's not 'fair' that votes are counted after Election Day

November 1, 2020
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

President Trump on Sunday decried the fact that votes will be counted after Election Day, telling reporters in North Carolina that his lawyers will immediately begin challenging ballots cast in certain states.

"I don't think it's fair we have to wait for a long period of time after the election," Trump said. "Should've gotten their ballots in a long time before that. Could've gotten their ballots in a month ago. I think it's a ridiculous decision."

Because so many states have expanded early and mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will likely take longer than normal for each state to count every ballot. It's a tight race in several battleground states, like Florida and Ohio, and Trump said he thinks it's "terrible" that absentee votes will be counted in Pennsylvania and North Carolina after the polls close, claiming there's "great danger to it."

Trump also denied an Axios report earlier Sunday that he plans on declaring victory on Tuesday night if he appears to be leading, and will claim ballots counted later are illegitimate. Democrats have expressed concern that Trump will prematurely declare victory if he is ahead on Tuesday night, and their fears were enhanced on Sunday when Trump surrogate Jason Miller claimed on This Week that if more blue votes come in after midnight, it's a Democratic attempt to "steal" the election.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) called Miller's allegation "garbage," and clarified that "elections are never decided on election night. In Utah (and most states) it takes two weeks to finalize counting and certify results. It really doesn't matter who is ahead on election night, it only matters when every eligible vote is counted and each county canvasses and certifies their vote totals."

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss also tweeted that Americans "did not know the presidential winner for certain before midnight on election nights in 1960, 1968, 1976, 2000, 2004, 2016. No one should pretend there would be anything historically unusual if that happens again in 2020." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.