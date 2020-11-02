Tropical Storm Eta could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning

-
Tropical Storm Eta could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning2:03 a.m.
-
After man saves girl from drowning, family shows appreciation by helping pay for his wedding1:24 a.m.
-
Trump tells Florida rally he might fire Dr. Fauci 'a little bit after the election'1:20 a.m.
-
'Trump can still win,' Nate Silver reminds a country that doesn't seem to need reminding12:33 a.m.
-
Elusive chameleon found in the wild for the 1st time in a century12:29 a.m.
-
Biden says to defeat the coronavirus, 'we've first got to beat Donald Trump'November 1, 2020
-
Prince William reportedly had COVID-19 in AprilNovember 1, 2020
-
Trump says it's not 'fair' that votes are counted after Election DayNovember 1, 2020
2:03 a.m.
1:24 a.m.
1:20 a.m.
12:33 a.m.
12:29 a.m.
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020
November 1, 2020