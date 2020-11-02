See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
CureVac announces 'positive' interim data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

2:24 p.m.
General view outside the company of German vaccine maker CureVac on September 1, 2020 in Tubingen, Germany.
Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

CureVac has announced some "encouraging" data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The German company on Monday reported "positive interim data" on its potential coronavirus vaccine, saying it triggered an immune response during a phase one trial, Reuters reports.

"We are very encouraged by the interim Phase 1 data," CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas said. "It represents a critical milestone in our COVID-19 vaccine program and strongly supports the advancement of our vaccine candidate."

The company in a statement said during its ongoing phase one study, its vaccine candidate "was generally well tolerated across all tested doses," and it "induced strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses." The immune responses were "comparable to recovered COVID-19 patients," the company also said.

CureVac Chief Technology Officer Mariola Fotin-Mleczek said the initial data shows "a robust and highly efficient immune response," while lead investigator Peter Kremsner called the data "highly encouraging." The company plans to provide further details in the coming weeks, it said.

This experimental vaccine candidate from CureVac is taking the same approach as the ones being tested by Moderna and Pfizer, Reuters notes. CureVac is planning to begin the final stage of testing for its vaccine candidate before the end of 2020. Brendan Morrow

clarification
Vatican says documentary took Pope Francis' civil union remarks out of context

3:39 p.m.
Pope Francis waves to worshipers at the end of the weekly general audience on April 3, 2019 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

After reports emerged that Pope Francis made some highly significant comments about civil union laws for same-sex couples in a new documentary, the Vatican says he was taken out of context.

Francis was recently reported to have backed civil union laws for same-sex couples in the documentary Francesco, breaking from the Vatican's stance on the issue. Following these reports, the Vatican's Secretariat of State sent out a note last week to ambassadors seeking to explain the comments, Reuters reported on Monday. This note reportedly states that that the documentary spliced together two separate quotes from Francis and created "confusion," also clarifying that the remarks don't indicate a change in Church doctrine.

Francis was quoted in the film as saying, "Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it."

The note from the Vatican reportedly says that with these comments, the pope was referring to homosexuals being accepted by their families, as opposed to forming families, Reuters reports. Francis was also quoted in the film as saying, "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered." The Vatican's note says that a remark from Francis stating that "it is an incongruence to speak of homosexual marriage" was removed, however.

The pope's comments evidently originated in a 2019 interview he conducted with Televisa, and The Associated Press writes that Francis in the interview "made clear he was explaining his position about" a particular case in Buenos Aires when he was archbishop.

"It is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain state provisions and certainly not the doctrine of the Church, which he has reaffirmed numerous times over the years," the Vatican reportedly said in its note. Brendan Morrow

what comes next
New York banker: 'No bank would touch' Trump post-presidency

2:30 p.m.
Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If President Trump's re-election bid falls short, would he set his sights on getting back into real estate full-time? At least one New York banker doesn't think he could even if he wanted to.

The banker, who remained anonymous, told The New Yorker's Jane Mayer that Trump is "done in the real estate business" because "no bank would touch him," likely leaving him without the capital necessary to get back in the game. The banker reportedly believes that even Deutsche Bank — which Mayer notes is, "notoriously, the one institution that continued loaning money to Trump in the two decades before he became president" — would shy away from reviving their relationship. "They could lose every American client they have around the world," the banker said. "The Trump name, I think, has turned into a giant liability."

Perhaps in some parts of the country where Trump has achieved strong political support, or in other parts of the world where he's received warmly, his name could still be a draw, the banker said. But it sounds like Trump would probably have to adapt his strategy in some way, rather than pick up where he left off. Read more at The New Yorker. Tim O'Donnell

a new world order?
This Biden ad features the exact Eminem song you'd hope for

2:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is serving up a hot pile of mom's spaghetti, with some help from Eminem.

Biden debuted a campaign ad on Monday that, with its black-and-white intensity and shots of a stadium stair workout, looked like it could've been for Nike. But Eminem's Lose Yourself is actually there to remind Americans that they only have "one shot, one opportunity, to seize everything you've ever wanted," provided everything they've ever wanted is to vote President Trump out of office.

Both Biden and Eminem shared the ad the day before the election with an ominous message of "opportunity," and what's inside meets the expectations they've set. Voters wait in line to cast ballots, kids play football and also basketball, and then Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris march onto the screen. Meanwhile a selection of Lose Yourself, sans any mention of spaghetti and palms, sweaty, plays underneath.

Watch the ad, which is a little more melodic than Eminem's previous political statements, below. Kathryn Krawczyk

what comes next
Could Trump replace Rush Limbaugh post-presidency?

2:14 p.m.
Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is determined to win re-election and would "be furious at the suggestion that he could lose," a business friend of his told The New Yorker's Jane Mayer. That hasn't stopped others from speculating about what will come next for Trump if he doesn't spend the next four years in the Oval Office, though.

One former Trump associate who works in the media industry reportedly thinks he could enter conservative talk radio, effectively replacing his pal Rush Limbaugh, who recently revealed he has terminal lung cancer. The associate said Trump would be able to remain relevant in the political world, rally his base, and riff with little to no oversight if he chose that course. Plus, he could spend the mornings playing golf at his resort in Florida.

Other sources who know Trump aren't so sure. Barbara Res, who spent many years developing and managing construction projects for Trump, told Mayer that a radio show wouldn't serve as a big enough platform for the president (although the president has commented on how lucrative Limbaugh's gig is), and Tony Schwartz, who ghost wrote Trump's famous book The Art of the Deal, believes Trump is "too lazy to do a three-hour daily show like that." Read more at The New Yorker. Tim O'Donnell

The Final Countdown
Biden delivers simple closing message at Ohio rally: 'Hire Dr. Fauci, fire Trump'

1:08 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made one final play for Ohio on Monday, delivering a simple call for science over the status quo.

Ohio is leaning toward President Trump ahead of Election Day, but as a top Democrat told CNN, "it's too close not to try." So before he headed to the more contested state next door, Biden stopped in Cleveland for a drive-in rally. There, Biden took direct aim on Trump's suggestion he would fire top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying he had "a better idea." "Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci! And we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden forcefully said.

Biden and his surrogates spread across swing states on Monday, with former President Barack Obama stumping in Atlanta, and most of the rest of the campaign tackling all parts of Pennsylvania. Biden is also set to hit up Pennsylvania after his Ohio stop. Kathryn Krawczyk

early birds
Over 95 million Americans have voted early so far, nearly 70 percent of all votes cast in 2016

12:10 p.m.
Residents wait in line for the opening of an early voting location at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center on October 24, 2020 in Plainview, New York.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The number of Americans voting early this year continues to surge ahead of Election Day.

The latest tally from the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project shows that over 95 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election as of Monday, Reuters reports.

Not only is this massive number about twice as large as the 47 million Americans who voted early in the 2016 presidential election, but it's also equivalent to 69 percent of all votes cast that year, Reuters notes. About 138 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, this tally means that over 45 percent of registered voters in the U.S. have voted early, CNN reports. The total number of early votes should pass 100 million before Election Day, according to Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman.

In-person voting and the use of mail-in ballots have seen an uptick in popularity this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately, Reuters writes that experts are predicting the 2020 election will bring "the highest turnout of modern times." Brendan Morrow

2020 voting
Former Republican Texas House speaker calls GOP effort to throw out drive-thru votes 'patently wrong'

11:35 a.m.

Joe Straus, the former Republican speaker of the Texas House, on Sunday voiced his opposition to a GOP lawsuit seeking to throw out around 127,000 drive-thru votes in the state's most populous county.

"The lawsuit to disenfranchise more than 100,000 voters in Harris County is patently wrong," Straus said in a statement that he shared on Twitter, adding that "the Republican Party needs to return to a place where we win with ideas and persuasion rather than trying to intimidate and silence our fellow citizens."

Straus also teamed up with another prominent Texas Republican, lawyer Ben Ginsberg, to file an amicus brief opposing the suit, in which they cited the 2000 election recount as an example of the party's past efforts to ensure the ballots of "every qualified voter" get counted.

The Texas Supreme Court did throw some cold water on the suit Sunday, denying the petition to toss the votes without comment, but the amicus could still factor into the decision by a federal judge, who will hear the case Monday morning. Tim O'Donnell

