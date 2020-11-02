National Committee of Asian American Republicans endorses Joe Biden

In 2016, the National Committee of Asian American Republicans endorsed Donald Trump, but in 2020, they're all in for Joe Biden.

In a message on Monday to its thousands of members, the organization said it is "okay that you voted for Trump in 2016, most conservatives did. We wanted an outsider to rattle the system. But he is destroying the whole building."

The group is urging members to "follow your conscience" and vote for the Democratic presidential nominee, saying that the United States needs "a president with empathy, integrity, and broadness, capable of bringing all sides to the table to find common ground and work together overcoming serious challenges ahead." Biden can help "reboot" the political system, the group said, adding that "making America great again starts from all sides coming together to heal a divided nation."

Asian Americans make up 4 percent of the country's eligible voters, and NBC News reports that a recent National Education Association survey found that "Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders can turn the tide" in 10 swing states. Catherine Garcia