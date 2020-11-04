Trump projected to win Ohio

President Trump has been projected to again win Ohio, a key state in the 2020 race.

With about 89 percent of the vote counted, Fox News and NBC News have projected that Trump will win Ohio and its 18 electoral votes. Trump previously won the state during the 2016 election by about eight percentage points.

Ohio's presidential contest was one of the key races pundits had their eye on going into Election Day, although the possibility of Biden picking it up was considered less probable than other important battleground states like Pennsylvania and Florida. It appeared unlikely Trump would be able to win a second term without a repeat victory in Ohio.

Trump was earlier in the night projected to win the key battleground state of Florida, which experts also noted Trump likely would not have a path to victory without. Various safe red states, including Idaho, have also been projected for Trump throughout the night. But with battleground states like Pennsylvania that could ultimately determine the winner, it may take some time for a final result to come in. Brendan Morrow