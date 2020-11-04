Biden campaign calls Trump's premature victory claim 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect'

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign manager, slammed President Trump after he prematurely declared victory and said he wanted to stop the counting of mail-in ballots.

In a statement, O'Malley Dillon called Trump's remarks "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect." This is "a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," she added, and "never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election."

Trump encouraged Republicans to try to "prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day," O'Malley Dillon said, and now he is "saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either." This won't happen, she declared, and "every duly cast vote" will be counted because "that is what our laws — the laws that protect every American's constitutional right to vote — require."

Trump, O'Malley Dillon said, "does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion." Catherine Garcia