Ohio's Republican governor: 'Every vote has to be counted'

6:47 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Wednesday that while he backed President Trump's re-election bid, he is prepared to accept a potential Joe Biden victory if the race winds up tilting that way.

DeWine, whose state was projected Tuesday night to lend its 18 electoral votes to the incumbent, did not address Trump directly in his comments, but they came after the president and his campaign have called for the counting of mail-in votes in swing states to be halted. The governor made it clear he believes "in counting all the votes" and that "we as a country accept election results."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, directly rebuked Trump, calling some of his rhetoric about the election "outrageous." Hogan, who did not vote for Trump, added that "regardless of where you stand on this race and what party you are and who you voted for, most Americans really want a free and fair election process, and they want us to count the votes. I think they are doing that in every state, that they’re being very cautious to make sure we count all the absentee ballots and provisional ballots. There’s Republicans and Democrats overseeing the process." Tim O'Donnell

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote count in Georgia

7:34 p.m.

Georgia became the latest battleground state in which President Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to pause the vote count, The Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit alleges a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated, per AP. The campaign and the Georgia Republican Party plan to sue in a dozen counties in the state.

There's speculation that the suit is a sign the campaign is acknowledging the counting of outstanding ballots in Georgia could push Joe Biden into the lead, which Trump has held for some time since polls closed Tuesday night.

Georgia joins Michigan and Pennsylvania as states where the campaign is seeking to pause vote counting. The Trump team has also called for a recount in Wisconsin. Tim O'Donnell

Critics shoot down Trump campaign's unfounded victory declaration in Pennsylvania

4:58 p.m.

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, his son Eric Trump, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared victory for Trump in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that there are many uncounted votes that could still swing the tide toward Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Critics were quick to point out that just because the campaign said they've won the Keystone State doesn't mean it's true.

The campaign simultaneously announced its intention to take "critical legal actions" in Pennsylvania, including "suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law." That's sowed doubt about whether the Trump team is really as confident about taking Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Tim O'Donnell

Biden says he isn't declaring victory, but 'we believe we will be the winners'

4:53 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expressing confidence that he will win the 2020 presidential election as votes continue to be counted in key battleground states.

Biden spoke from Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday afternoon alongside Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as he moved closer to potentially reaching 270 electoral votes. The Democratic presidential nominee said his campaign believes he will emerge victorious when states finish counting their votes, though he did not declare victory.

"After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said. "I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Key battleground states like Pennsylvania have not yet been called, but Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 214, per The New York Times. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden was projected to win the two crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which Trump won in 2016, making the president's path to a win more difficult, though not impossible. Biden is ahead at the moment in enough states to take him past 270 electoral votes should his leads hold, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes.

The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to "halt" the counting of votes in Michigan, while in Pennsylvania, the campaign has also said it's suing to "temporarily halt counting." Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania at this time and his campaign has prematurely declared victory in the state before any news network has called the race, but Biden said Wednesday that he feels "very good" about winning Pennsylvania.

Biden added in his remarks that once the 2020 election has ended, it will be time to "put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us," to "lower the temperature," and to "come together as a nation." Brendan Morrow

Markets surge as Washington gridlock becomes likelier with potential Biden win

4:46 p.m.

The U.S. stock indexes were buoyed on Wednesday, apparently responding to the increasing possibility of a Washington gridlock created by a potential Democratic White House and Republican Senate.

The idea is that "gridlock can be good for stocks because it lowers the chances of sweeping policy changes, such as tax increases, that might hurt profits," The New York Times reports. The S&P 500 ended 2.2 percent higher in what was its biggest increase since June, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 closed 3.9 percent higher in its biggest increase since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 367, or 1.3 percent:

While the potential for gridlock might assure stability, "those developments also throw a wrench into an easy pathway for additional fiscal stimulus that some analysts say is needed to help the economy recover from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic," The Wall Street Journal adds, noting that "investors appeared to back off from buying shares of economically sensitive companies, the 'blue-wave trade' that had been gaining traction ahead of the election on the expectation of another round of economic aid. Instead, investors reverted back to snapping up the stock market's most enduring winners, shares of technology companies."

Analysts further warned that the rally — which was in its third day on Wednesday — would likely only last so long. "At this point, we've got a couple days' good grace with the market — but we need a winner fairly soon or it's going to upset the apple cart," Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at LPL Financial, told the Times. Jeva Lange

Biden projected to win Michigan

4:28 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win Michigan, CNN and NBC News project.

Biden had barely a 1 percentage point lead over President Trump with 97 percent of votes reported, flipping the state Trump unexpectedly won in 2016. The Midwestern state's 16 Electoral College votes were critical for either candidate's path to victory, and it put Biden just six electoral votes away from victory.

As votes were counted in Michigan on Wednesday, Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to halt that count. Trump supporters also gathered in Detroit to try and "stop the count." What they didn't seem to acknowledge was that Biden was ahead on Michigan's count for several hours, and that stopping the tabulation would give the state to the Democrat.

While Biden didn't declare victory in a Wednesday afternoon statement, he did say his campaign expected to win once all the votes were counted. Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) re-election campaign was still up in the air after Biden's projected victory. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Trump campaign is already ramping up its legal challenge in Pennsylvania

3:32 p.m.

In the third such challenge of its kind on Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced its intention to take "critical legal actions" in Pennsylvania, including "suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law." The campaign also prematurely declared victory in the state, although not a single one of the nine primary reputable trackers has had the confidence yet to call the race one way or another.

The Trump campaign has been making a concerted effort to challenge unfavorable election results, with the president baselessly spreading conspiracy theories that undermine the integrity of the election, including falsely claiming victory on Tuesday night and threatening to ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count. On Wednesday, the Trump campaign also announced its intention to "halt counting" in Michigan, and to challenge Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin by demanding a recount.

Stopping the count, though, might not be the best strategy for the Trump campaign at this point in the race, as analyst Nate Silver points out. Take a look below, and read the Trump campaign's full rationale for its Pennsylvania lawsuit here. Jeva Lange

Biden projected to win Wisconsin

2:31 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been projected to pick up a key battleground state.

Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, CNN and The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon. This was among the crucial battleground states that remained too close to call on election night. More than 98 percent of the vote has now been counted there, according to The New York Times.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin during the 2016 election, and this was one of the states that allowed him to secure his victory. Trump's re-election campaign has already said it will request a recount in Wisconsin as Biden leads by about 20,000 votes.

Biden picking up Wisconsin makes Trump's path to 270 electoral votes more challenging, though other crucial states including Pennsylvania and Michigan that the president is hoping to win again have not yet been called. Brendan Morrow

