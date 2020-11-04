Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote count in Georgia

Georgia became the latest battleground state Wednesday in which President Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to pause the vote count, The Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit alleges a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated, per AP. The campaign and the Georgia Republican Party plan to sue in a dozen counties in the state.

There's speculation that the suit is a sign the campaign is acknowledging the counting of outstanding ballots in Georgia could push Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden into the lead, which Trump has held for some time since polls closed Tuesday night.

Trump campaign here acknowledging that counting votes may overcome his lead https://t.co/1LNM0FidKi — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 5, 2020

Georgia joins Michigan and Pennsylvania as states where the campaign is seeking to pause vote counting. The Trump team has also called for a recount in Wisconsin. Tim O'Donnell