Trump is feeling 'down,' starting to 'see this slip away' from him, CNN's Dana Bash reports

2:19 a.m.

President Trump lost ground in the Upper Midwest on Wednesday as ballots were counted in Democratic strongholds in Michigan and Wisconsin — both of which were called for Democrat Joe Biden — plus Pennsylvania and Georgia. Trump narrowed Biden's lead in Arizona and Nevada, but Pennsylvania alone would make Biden president-elect.

"The president is down — obviously tired, which is understandable, but not feeling all that great, despite the public bluster that we've seen and heard from his campaign, from his children — that the president is seeing what's happening," Dana Bash reported on CNN Wednesday night, citing a person familiar with Trump's feelings. "He is seeing that in some of these key states that will determine whether he is president or not, his lead is shrinking. ... And the sense from the source that I spoke to is that the president is starting to see this slip away. That's the mood of the president. Now, could that change like this with changes in the vote?" she asked, snapping. "Of course."

CNN also reports that Trump is frustrated that his legal challenges appear to be going nowhere. The president spent his day "angrily calling these Republican governors but casting doubt on the legal strategy that he has told his own aides to pursue," CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported from the White House. "And of course if you talk to the campaign aides who are working on this, some of them obviously do not believe some of these lawsuits will be successful."

Biden's team, meanwhile, is "still projecting confidence about his standing" in Arizona, and "still remain confident" about winning Pennsylvania, CNN's Arlette Saenz reported from Delaware. Peter Weber

Here's what would happen during a Wisconsin recount

2:16 a.m.
Claire Woodall-Vogg collects absentee ballot information in Milwaukee.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is the projected winner of Wisconsin, but with only 21,000 or so votes currently separating him from President Trump — a lead of about 0.6 percentage points — the Trump campaign has said it will file for a recount of the ballots.

Under Wisconsin state law, The Washington Post explains, if the margin between two candidates is less than 0.25 percent, the state will automatically hold a recount and pay for it. If the margin is less than 1 percent, the candidate can ask for a recount, but their campaign has to foot the bill. In 2016, when Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes, Green Party nominee Jill Stein paid almost $3.5 million for a full state recount.

Counties in Wisconsin have until Nov. 17 to tally the results and submit them to the state. A candidate has until 5 p.m. on the first business day after the state received the final results from all 72 counties to request a recount. Once the Wisconsin Elections Commission okays the recount, it must start by 9 a.m. on the third day after it was ordered.

Counties receive checklists and instructions — put some ballots through machine tabulators and count others by hand, for example — and have 13 days to finish the recount. Winnebago Deputy Clerk Julie Barthels told the Post that in 2016, her county had to recount more than 84,000 ballots by hand, and there were 40 people working on the task at once. "It went very smoothly, and we are hoping this one will be the same," she said.

It isn't likely a recount of the votes would significantly change the state of the race in Wisconsin, experts said, and the Post notes that in 2016, Hillary Clinton gained 713 votes in the recount and Trump received 844 more, slightly expanding his margin of victory. Catherine Garcia

A bipartisan gang of politicians read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel

1:07 a.m.

The day after a divisive election that revealed a country split sharply along partisan, demographic, and geographical lines, Jimmy Kimmel Live showed leading politicians reading mean tweets about themselves, perhaps suggesting self-deprecation as a way to bridge America's political chasm. Not all the politicians reacted to the mean tweets with the grace of celebrities, musicians, and athletes, but you do get a real sense of their personality and sense of humor. Watch below. Peter Weber

Trump is very unlikely to win the election in court, legal scholars explain

12:31 a.m.

President Trump's campaign filed a flurry of lawsuits Wednesday, asking federal and state courts to disqualify ballots in one way or another in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. "Most experts think their prospects are dim, even with the Supreme Court dominated by conservatives," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Courts have traditionally been wary of undoing an election once the votes have been counted, and the Trump campaign has not provided persuasive reasons for judges to stop ongoing counts of legally cast ballots. "You need a legal violation to go to court," former White House counsel Donald McGahn told the Times. "It depends on state law and on the facts."

"A lawsuit without provable facts showing a statutory or constitutional violation is just a tweet with a filing fee," Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told ProPublica. So far, judges have "actually demanded facts and haven't been ruling on all-caps claims of fraud or suppression," he added. "They haven't confused public relations with the predicate for litigation, and I would expect that to continue."

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and MacCallum also seemed skeptical when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to make the Trump campaign's case on Wednesday:

There are likely to be recounts in very close states, like Georgia, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania. But "recounts rarely change the vote totals very much," University of Kentucky law professor Joshua Douglas told ProPublica, nor do challenges to the validity of ballots.

And if Trump wants a bailout from the Supreme Court, he isn't helping his cause by publicly suggesting the conservative justices will ride to his rescue, University of Chicago law professor David Strauss tells the Times. "He has the same attitude toward the Supreme Court that he has toward the rest of the government — that it works for him, not for the American people. It is hard to see how anyone who cares about the court, on any side of the political spectrum, would not cringe and find those comments of Trump's to be very disturbing." Peter Weber

Trump supporters in Maricopa County yell 'Fox News sucks!' day after network calls Arizona for Biden

12:00 a.m.

Supporters of President Trump in Arizona protested outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Wednesday night, shouting "Count the vote!" as workers inside did exactly that: tally the ballots from Tuesday's election.

NBC News' Gadi Schwartz estimates about 200 people, most of them not wearing masks and many waving Trump and American flags, gathered outside of the building, which was surrounded by armed sheriff's deputies. CBS 5 reporter Kim Powell tweeted a video of the protesters chanting, "Let us in!" and Schwartz said they were also yelling, "Fox News sucks!" in reference to the network calling the race for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on election night.

When a news outlet projects a winner in an election, it does not mean that the person is certified the winner and votes are no longer counted in the race; results are not finalized until all of the eligible votes are counted by election officials and then certified by the state. For those interested in watching Maricopa County election workers count ballots, there are live video feeds on the department's website.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes, and with 86 percent of estimated votes reported, Biden has 50.7 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 47.9 percent. There are still thousands of ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County and other parts of the state. Catherine Garcia

International election monitors say Trump harmed 'public trust in democratic institutions'

November 4, 2020
People at the polls in Las Vegas.
For nearly two decades, the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been invited by the Department of State to monitor U.S. elections, and this year, participants accused President Trump of making "deliberate attempts" to "weaken confidence in the election process."

There were monitors visiting polling sites and post offices in 30 states, including Michael Georg Link, a German politician. He said that "baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," and implored officials to count every vote.

Despite Trump claiming before the election that there would be fraud, Ursula Gacek, a former Polish diplomat who now oversees the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said monitors found "no solid ground" to such accusations. "The system held up well," she told reporters on Wednesday. "Given the extreme stress test the system was exposed to ... the American electoral process appears to have passed that test."

Gacek also praised the "enormous effort made by election workers, supported by many engaged citizens" which "ensured that voters could cast their votes despite legal and technical challenges and deliberate attempts by the incumbent president to weaken confidence in the election process." Catherine Garcia

Trump reportedly screamed at Rupert Murdoch over Fox News' early Arizona call

November 4, 2020
Rupert Murdoch.
As of Wednesday night, Fox News had one of the most pessimistic maps for the Trump campaign, with the network being one of two outlets to call Arizona for Joe Biden. (The Associated Press is the other.) And you'll never guess who was rumored to be furious that it was his preferred news channel that happened to be the bearer of bad news.

"According to a source, [President] Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction" after Fox's ruling was made just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Gabriel Sherman reports for Vanity Fair. "Murdoch refused, and the call stood."

Biden is still ahead of Trump in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, meaning that if he wins the state, he'll be a mere six Electoral College votes away from the winning 270. But as more votes came in from Maricopa County on Wednesday night, Trump appeared to be slowly chipping away at his lead.

Still, "Murdoch has been telling associates for months that Trump would lose the election," Vanity Fair reports. And the network's coverage isn't going over well with the Trump team, which is used to Fox being on their side. "Fox News committed news malpractice and voter suppression last night," former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg vented to Sherman. "There's got to be a change there or there will be major consequences. Chris Wallace wouldn't shut up the whole night! I switched to CNN anytime he came on." Jeva Lange

Jared Kushner reportedly threw together Trump's legal team at the last minute

November 4, 2020

President Trump had speculated about potential voter fraud for weeks, even months, in the lead up to Election Day, prompting many observers to assume he might try to challenge some results if they didn't play in his favor. As it turned out, his campaign has launched lawsuits seeking to halt vote counting in crucial battlegrounds including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. But the plan, seemingly long in the making, apparently really only came together on Wednesday, The New York Times reports.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kusher, apparently spent Wednesday making phone calls in an attempt to find a "James Baker-like" figure — the attorney who oversaw former President George W. Bush's successful 2000 presidential election recount in Florida — to lead the legal effort, a person briefed on the matter reportedly told the Times.

Observers were certainly perplexed by the fact that he was cobbling it all together on the fly. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

