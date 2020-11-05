Trump is feeling 'down,' starting to 'see this slip away' from him, CNN's Dana Bash reports

-
Trump is feeling 'down,' starting to 'see this slip away' from him, CNN's Dana Bash reports2:19 a.m.
Here's what would happen during a Wisconsin recount2:16 a.m.
A bipartisan gang of politicians read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel1:07 a.m.
Trump is very unlikely to win the election in court, legal scholars explain12:31 a.m.
Trump supporters in Maricopa County yell 'Fox News sucks!' day after network calls Arizona for Biden12:00 a.m.
International election monitors say Trump harmed 'public trust in democratic institutions'November 4, 2020
Trump reportedly screamed at Rupert Murdoch over Fox News' early Arizona callNovember 4, 2020
Jared Kushner reportedly threw together Trump's legal team at the last minuteNovember 4, 2020
