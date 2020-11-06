Trump allies reportedly discussing who will have to break the news of his potential loss

-
Trump allies reportedly discussing who will have to break the news of his potential loss10:18 a.m.
-
Fox News anchors reportedly instructed not to call Biden president-elect, even if the network projects his win11:22 a.m.
-
Georgia's secretary of state promises a recount10:56 a.m.
-
Biden campaign jokes the government 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House' if Trump refuses to concede10:52 a.m.
-
CNN's Abby Phillip reacts to potential Biden victory: 'Black women did that'10:31 a.m.
-
The Trump campaign insists 'the election is not over' as Biden looks to lock in Pennsylvania9:56 a.m.
-
Trump doesn't have to concede. But it could affect Biden's Secret Service protection.9:35 a.m.
-
Wisconsin Republicans caught apparently encouraging voter fraud in Pennsylvania9:12 a.m.
10:18 a.m.
Fox News anchors reportedly instructed not to call Biden president-elect, even if the network projects his win
11:22 a.m.
10:56 a.m.
Biden campaign jokes the government 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House' if Trump refuses to concede
10:52 a.m.
10:31 a.m.
9:56 a.m.
9:35 a.m.
9:12 a.m.