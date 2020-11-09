See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Flashback: Trump accused Ted Cruz of election theft

9:46 a.m.

With 72 days to go until Joe Biden is sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States, the country remains wrapped up in what CNN calls "the unprecedented spectacle of a president who has lost the election declining to accept reality." Rather than take his own advice — mockingly aimed at his political adversary, Hillary Clinton, in 2016 — to "lose with dignity," President Trump continues to assert, without any evidence, that the presidential election was "stolen" from him.

Trump has a long history of refusing to accept his losses with anything close to dignity, though. Take this tweet from when he was in the Republican primaries (which, of course, he went on to win), when he tested out the approach on Ted Cruz:

Sound familiar? As Chris Baker, a reporter for Syracuse.com, explained, the tweet proves "this is not a new tactic from the president," pointing out that in addition to Trump's denial about the Iowa caucuses, he also "got his political start by claiming Obama was an illegitimate president." Added Clayton Davis of Variety, "There is a tweet for every occasion no matter which party. Donald doesn't discriminate. He's just a sore loser."

Truly, Trump's denial of the election results is no surprise at all; in fact, he's even spelled out his thinking in another old tweet. "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war," he encouraged his followers in 2014. "Don't ever get down on yourself, just keep fighting — in the end, you WIN!"

Only this time around, he might be disapointed. Jeva Lange

Biden raises eyebrows by naming doctor who 'hopes to die at 75' to his COVID-19 task force

10:50 a.m.
Biden takes on coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced his 13-member coronavirus task force, a group of health experts that The Washington Post said signaled his "intent to seek a science-based approach to bring the raging pandemic under control." But at least one member of the group — Ezekiel Emanuel, the chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania — is raising some eyebrows for his controversial defense of … dying at the age of 75.

Writing for The Atlantic in 2014, Emanuel argued that he "hope[s] to die at 75" because "living too long is also a loss." Americans are obsessed with extending their lives, he claimed, but doing so means the undesirable likelihood of being incapacitated in your older years, too. "For many reasons, 75 is a pretty good age to aim to stop," he goes on, noting that "once I have lived to 75, my approach to my health care will completely change. I won't actively end my life. But I won't try to prolong it, either." That includes that "flu shots are out."

COVID-19 is especially dangerous to the elderly, with about 70 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths among people 70 years or older. Notably, critics of President Trump's approach to tackling COVID-19 have argued that his administration doesn't care about old people dying. "It affects elderly people," Trump said recently to dismiss the seriousness of the disease. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, meanwhile, was widely mocked after claiming that grandparents are willing to die to save the economy. Also somewhat amusingly, Biden himself is already beyond Emanuel's proposed terminus for desirable living, being 77.

Still, Emanuel stressed that his hope of dying at 75 was a personal choice and one he doesn't impose on others. "Indeed, I often advise people in this age group on how to get the best medical care available in the United States for their ailments," he wrote. "That is their choice, and I want to support them." Jeva Lange

5 reasons experts are optimistic about Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. 3 reasons why they're cautious.

10:23 a.m.

Science and health experts are bullish on the news about the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The main reason for the excitement is the vaccine looks like it's on pace to fly right past the Food and Drug Administration's 50 percent efficacy threshold, according to its interim analysis, which pegged the rate at 90 percent so far. There's more good news between the lines, though — the companies say they haven't observed any safety concerns among trial volunteers, the immune response should last for up to a year, and it's unlikely any mutations would be able to overcome the immune response.

The analysis looks promising for Pfizer's competitors, as well, since many other candidates are targeting the same protein on the virus. Plus, if the technology behind the vaccine is successful against COVID-19, it could open a realm of possibilities for vaccine development, at large.

That said, there are reasons to temper expectations, which, after all, are based on a press release. The 90 percent efficacy rate could drop as the trial continues (additionally, safety concerns could arise and the questions about immunity length and mutation protection remain open-ended), and there's also a lack of clarity about whether the vaccine may protect against the most severe COVID-19 cases and whether it protects elderly people. Tim O'Donnell

Pfizer's head of vaccine development notes 'we have never taken any money from the U.S. government'

9:59 a.m.
Pfizer
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pfizer distanced itself from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed on Monday after announcing some great news about its vaccine candidate.

Pfizer on Monday revealed that a first interim analysis suggested its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, and Vice President Mike Pence said this was "thanks to the public-private partnership forged" by President Trump. But The New York Times reports that Dr. Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, "sought to distance the company from Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration's effort to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine, and from politics in general.

"We were never part of the Warp Speed," Jansen told the Times. "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone."

Pfizer did announce in July a $1.95 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. But Bloomberg notes that "among the frontrunners, [Pfizer's] is the only vaccine project that did not take funding from the White House-led Operation Warp Speed program to bolster research, development or manufacturing." Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla previously touted this fact.

"I wanted to liberate our scientists from any bureaucracy," Bourla said in September. "When you get money from someone, that always comes with strings. They want to see how we are growing to progress, what types of moves you are going to do. They want reports. I didn't want to have any of that."

Jansen on Monday also told the Times this timing was not politically influenced, saying, "We have always said that science is driving how we conduct ourselves — no politics." Brendan Morrow

Biden sounds a note of caution about the 'great' Pfizer news

9:11 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden said he heard the "excellent" news about Pfizer and BioNTech's promising coronavirus vaccine trial analysis last night from his public health advisers.

In a Monday morning statement, Biden — who just announced his own COVID-19 transition advisory board that will monitor the course of the pandemic between now and Biden's arrival in the White House in January — praised "the brilliant men and women who helped produce this breakthrough" that gives "us such cause for hope."

But he also urged caution, noting that if the vaccine does indeed get emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration later in November, "it will be many more months before there is widespread vaccination in this country." In the meantime, Biden said Americans should still wear masks, socially distance, and practice other health and safety measures. Tim O'Donnell

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine over 90 percent effective in interim analysis

8:04 a.m.
Pfizer
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A coronavirus vaccine candidate in development from Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19 in a first interim analysis, the companies announced on Monday.

Pfizer said that an early analysis of 94 participants suggests "a vaccine efficacy rate above 90 percent." This was a better rate than anticipated, and the FDA has said it would authorize a vaccine that's at least 50 percent effective, The Wall Street Journal notes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has also said he would "settle" for a vaccine that's between 70 and 75 percent effective.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. "With today's news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis."

The news comes as the United States passes 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, told The Washington Post this is a "historical moment," adding that "hearing that at the interim analysis we are over 90 percent effective — it was almost stunning to hear." Still, The New York Times notes that this announcement is "not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the initial finding of more than 90 percent efficacy could change as the trial goes on."

Pfizer had previously said it could seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine candidate in the third week of November, and Bourla on Monday said that "we look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks." Brendan Morrow

Trump will reportedly start reading obituaries of dead people who almost certainly didn't vote

7:44 a.m.

President Trump is reportedly getting conflicting advice on whether he should concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden or continue fighting his apparent loss in a series of court battles that, collectively, are unlikely to reverse Biden's electoral victory.

There's mixed reporting on what Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner is counseling. Kushner and first lady Melania Trump "have been urging the president to think seriously about an exit strategy," while Trump sons Don Jr. and Eric "have continued pugnaciously tweeting away," Politico reports. The New York Times says Kushner has been encouraging Trump to pursue "legal remedies," and CNN reports that Kushner has joined fixer Rudy Giuliani and campaign adviser Jason Miller in pushing Trump to not only spring for recounts but also hold rallies to back the recount effort.

Alayna Treene at Axios, citing four Trump advisers, also reports that the president plans to hold campaign-style rallies to support the recount litigation and "prolong his fight against apparent insurmountable election results." Trump also intends to "brandish obituaries of people who supposedly voted but are dead," Treene reports, despite those dead-voter allegations raised by Trump and his allies being tracked down to confirmed common clerical errors.

Some people in Trump's "inner circle have encouraged him to battle the election results until the bitter end, while others privately insist he should simply concede to protect his legacy," Politico reports. "Others, like Vice President Mike Pence, have simply gone dark, raising eyebrows among Trump allies."

All this has left Trump in "an increasingly lonely environment," Politico says, and so on Sunday, "for the second time this weekend, the president left the White House in the morning for an outing at his Virginia golf club — a 'safe space,' as one administration official described it — for him to weigh his next steps." Peter Weber

Biden's new COVID-19 panel includes ex-Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Trump whistleblower Rick Bright

5:51 a.m.
Dr. Rick Bright
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Sunday that his COVID-19 "transition advisory board" would be led by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. David Kessler, a former FDA commissioner. He will meet with the new task force on Monday.

The other dozen high-profile doctors on the task force, Politico reports, include Atul Gawande, a former Health and Humans Services official and New Yorker writer; Rick Bright, the vaccine expert who testified against President Trump after being ousted as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; University of Minnesota infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm; former FDA chief scientist and Trump National Security Council member Luciana Borio; Zeke Emanuel; Yale's Marcella Nunez-Smith, NYU's Celine Grounder; Eric Goosby and Robert Rodriguez at UC San Francisco; Julie Morita of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; and Loyce Pace of the Global Health Council.

The U.S. just surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases and is averaging more than 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths a day. Public health experts warn there could be another 100,000 deaths before Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20. The task force will turn Biden's campaign proposals for tackling the coronavirus into a governing blueprint, including free testing, hiring contact tracers, and providing clear guidance. Public health experts hope the new president can enact a national response to the pandemic and clarify months of mixed messaging from Trump and his administration. Peter Weber

