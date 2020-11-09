Trump adviser leading election legal efforts reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The adviser to President Trump who was recently tapped to lead his campaign's legal efforts following the 2020 election has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

David Bossie, Trump adviser and president of Citizens United, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. On Friday, The New York Times reported that Bossie had been brought on by the campaign "to lead its efforts to challenge election outcomes in several states," a move the Times wrote was an "attempt to rectify" the campaign's issue of not having a single person in charge of these efforts.

BREAKING: Trump outside adviser David Bossie tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, sources tell me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

DAVID BOSSIE has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battle. The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

Bossie is just the latest person tied to Trump to test positive for the coronavirus in recent days after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive on Monday. Carson attended a White House election party that was also attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for the coronavirus as well. As of Friday, the Times reported that at least five White House aides and advisers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC News' Hallie Jackson confirmed the news of Bossie's diagnosis, writing that he has now been "sidelined" from his role with the campaign. CNN's Kaitlan Collins also confirmed it and said that Bossie had "been in the campaign's headquarters and traveling extensively." Brendan Morrow