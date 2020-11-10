Late night hosts really enjoyed the Trump-Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco

"The big story of the weekend is that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "I will always remember where I was when I heard the news. I was sitting in front of the TV like I had been 24 hours a day for the past five days."

President Trump hasn't conceded, but President-elect Biden gave his victory speech, and it's a very different presidential speech than we're used to," Fallon said. "White supremacists were like, 'No shout out? The hell, man?!'" Then Monday arrived, he noted. "Markets are up, a vaccine's on the way — if Biden wins the Nobel Prize, Trump's gonna have a nervous breakdown. This is crazy, it's like the 2020 dam busted and all the good news started spilling out."

Still, "this was maybe the craziest story of the whole campaign: On Saturday, Trump tweeted that his legal team was holding an event at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. And nobody knows what happened, but the event was actually at a place called Four Seasons Total Landscaping," with Rudy Giuliani the featured speaker, Fallon said. "The press conference was located next to a sex shop and a crematorium. Honestly, that's about where you'd expect Giuliani to have a law office."

"It's amazing," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Obviously they screwed up, they called the wrong place, and they just thought, 'Well, let's just go with it.' Like, Trump, he can never admit that he might be wrong," he added. "The only way it could have been more hilarious is if the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shop was located in a seedy industrial strip mall, sandwiched between a crematorium and a sex shop — and that's exactly where it was. I cannot imagine a better location for the future Donald Trump Presidential Library." Still, he added, "at least Giuliani's going out with his head held high, you know? Screaming like a crazy person, but still, head held high."

Tooning Out the News added God to Giuliani's press conference.