Late Night tackles President-elect Biden
Late night hosts really enjoyed the Trump-Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco

4:16 a.m.

"The big story of the weekend is that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "I will always remember where I was when I heard the news. I was sitting in front of the TV like I had been 24 hours a day for the past five days."

President Trump hasn't conceded, but President-elect Biden gave his victory speech, and it's a very different presidential speech than we're used to," Fallon said. "White supremacists were like, 'No shout out? The hell, man?!'" Then Monday arrived, he noted. "Markets are up, a vaccine's on the way — if Biden wins the Nobel Prize, Trump's gonna have a nervous breakdown. This is crazy, it's like the 2020 dam busted and all the good news started spilling out."

Still, "this was maybe the craziest story of the whole campaign: On Saturday, Trump tweeted that his legal team was holding an event at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. And nobody knows what happened, but the event was actually at a place called Four Seasons Total Landscaping," with Rudy Giuliani the featured speaker, Fallon said. "The press conference was located next to a sex shop and a crematorium. Honestly, that's about where you'd expect Giuliani to have a law office."

"It's amazing," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "Obviously they screwed up, they called the wrong place, and they just thought, 'Well, let's just go with it.' Like, Trump, he can never admit that he might be wrong," he added. "The only way it could have been more hilarious is if the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shop was located in a seedy industrial strip mall, sandwiched between a crematorium and a sex shop — and that's exactly where it was. I cannot imagine a better location for the future Donald Trump Presidential Library." Still, he added, "at least Giuliani's going out with his head held high, you know? Screaming like a crazy person, but still, head held high."

Tooning Out the News added God to Giuliani's press conference.

"Everyone assumed that they actually wanted to hold the press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel," Conan O'Brien deadpanned at Conan. "I did some research, and found that a lot of famous historical moments took place in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia." Watch his photo-editing work below. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Top Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat has died at 65 after COVID-19 battle

4:41 a.m.
Saeb Erekat
Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images

Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian official who had led every Mideast peace negotiation since the Oslo Accords in the mid 1990s, died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, Israels' Haaretz reports. He was 65 years old. Erekat had announced he was suffering from "difficult" COVID-19 symptoms in October, but said things were "under control." He got worse, and Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem said Monday that he was in critical condition and placed on a ventilator.

Erekat was born in East Jerusalem in 1955, and attended San Francisco State University at age 17. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in political science, then a Ph.D. in peace and conflict studies in England, Erekat returned to the West Bank to teach at the university. He was tapped to be a peace negotiator in 1991. Erekat had conflicts with Israeli negotiators but also with Palestinian leaders Yasser Arafat and then Mahmoud Abbas, both of whom rejected his resignation letters. He is survived by a wife and four children. Peter Weber

Quotables
Fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper predicted his successor would be 'a real yes man. And then God help us.'

2:37 a.m.
Mark Esper and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Before President Trump unceremoniously fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via tweet on Monday, Esper sat down with The Military Times on Nov. 4 for what turned out to be a sort of exit interview, published Monday afternoon. Esper said the nickname used by Trump and others, "Yesper," was unfair. "My frustration is I sit here and say, 'Hmm, 18 Cabinet members. Who's pushed back more than anybody?' Name another Cabinet secretary that's pushed back," he said. "Have you seen me on a stage saying, 'Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?'" (Yes, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake responded, with video evidence.)

Esper told the Times he never had any intention of quitting but thought he might be fired at some point soon. He recounted some things he was proud to have accomplished, some times he tried to "make the best out of" Trump orders he disagreed with, and when asked if any other defense secretaries had to spend as much time balancing a president's demands with very real consequences for national security, he answered, "Probably not."

And he had a warning of sorts for America. "At the end of the day, it's as I said — you've got to pick your fights," Esper said. "I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that — why? Who's going to come in behind me? It's going to be a real 'yes man.' And then God help us."

That's a "very real and grim" warning for the last 10 weeks of Trump's presidency, even if it ends up being unfair to Esper's acting successor, Christopher Miller, Blake writes in the Post. "That one of Trump's Cabinet officials would literally say 'God help us' about a situation in which we now find ourselves should send shock waves through our body politic," and a second consecutive defense secretary suggesting "Trump is dangerous" is "a big deal, which should escape nobody's notice." But "Esper overstated his true history of standing up to Trump," he added. And that more "obsequious" part of Esper's legacy shouldn't be forgotten, either. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Emily Harrington makes history with her free-climb up El Capitan

2:06 a.m.

Everything came together for Emily Harrington last Wednesday, with her climbing skills, stamina, and determination helping propel her to the top of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Harrington, 34, became the first woman to free-climb El Capitan via the Golden Gate route in less than 24 hours, and only the fourth person to ever achieve this accomplishment.

As a free-climber, Harrington uses ropes for safety, but not to ascend. In 2019, she attempted to climb up El Capitan using the Golden Gate route, but a tumble sent her to the hospital. During her trek up this year, Harrington slipped closer to the top, leaving her with a gash on her forehead. She thought about quitting, but told ABC News she reminded herself "I had worked so hard and I deserve to try again."

It usually takes climbers four to six days to reach the summit, but Harrington made it up in 21 hours, 13 minutes, and 51 seconds. "In a way, this was my life's dream," she said. "This is the culmination of everything I've ever put into my climbing all summed up in one day." In the climbing world, "men kind of dominate," Harrington told ABC News, but she knows that she belongs on the top and "didn't have to do it the way everyone else said I had to do it. There's no formula and I did it my own way." Catherine Garcia

Late night tackles Election 2020
The Daily Show compiled a reel of Trump allies calling Democrats 'sore losers' for not conceding losing races

1:21 a.m.

President Trump is refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, despite Biden's mounting lead in multiple key states and every TV network and major news organization declaring him the winner. Trump's allies are backing him, for now, echoing his evidence-free claims of systemic voter fraud. For example, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, acting in her "personal capacity," made such outlandish and baseless claims Monday about Democrats using fraud to beat Trump that Fox News felt obliged to cut away and offer a quick fact check.

In the last election, the 2018 midterms, McEnany — then spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee — went on Fox News to criticize Democrats for refusing to concede. "Democrats are being sore losers, and they refuse to acknowledge they lost the election, so what do they do?" she asked. "They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud." She wasn't alone, The Daily Show pointed out in a highlight reel Monday night. Fox News host Laura Ingraham said that "Democrats, more so than Republicans, seem to have a problem conceding defeat," and that is one of the milder statements.

Watch below to see some of Trump's most vocal non-concession defenders call Democrats sore losers for refusing to concede, for very familiar sounding reasons. Peter Weber

Edit

Kentucky community elects a French bulldog named Wilbur as its mayor

1:19 a.m.

All of the votes have been counted, and the newest mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, is Wilbur, a six-month-old French bulldog who ran on a platform of ear rubs and treats for all.

Rabbit Hash doesn't have a human mayor, and in the late 1990s, a resident thought it would be fun to elect an animal to the position as a way to raise money for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. People pay $1 to vote, and this year, $22,985 was raised.

The first four-legged mayor was a dog named Goofy, and since then, five more canines have held the coveted role, with Brynneth Pawltro serving from 2016 to 2020. Wilbur's owner, Amy Noland, told Today she threw his collar into the ring because with COVID-19 and the presidential election on everyone's minds, "I wanted Wilbur to be something positive in the news."

So far, he's enjoying life as an elected official, Noland said, as he's been giving interviews and receiving "a lot of belly scratches." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Top Justice Department vote crimes prosecutor steps down in protest of Barr's directive

12:48 a.m.
William Barr
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Richard Pilger, head of the Justice Department's Elections Crimes Branch, stepped down late Monday, telling colleagues in an email that he was "regretfully" resigning as after "having familiarized myself with the new policy" handed down by Attorney General William Barr "and its ramifications." He said Barr's carefully worded memo to U.S. attorneys Monday is "abrogating the 40-year-old non-interference policy for ballot fraud investigations in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested."

"Barr had first broached a similar idea some weeks ago," but "political leadership in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, of which the Election Crimes Branch is a part, pushed back," The Washington Post reports. "Those officials were blindsided when Barr's memo was released on Monday." Pilger is stepping down as director of that unit but will stay on as a line prosecutor, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Post report.

Barr's memo may not have much practical influence, given the size of President-elect Joe Biden's lead in several important states and the evident lack of voting irregularities, rare in any case. "It's harmful and destructive, but there's no path from there to changing the outcome of the election," Justin Levitt, a former Justice Department official and professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told the Journal, noting that federal prosecutors can investigate and charge people who commit voter fraud but can't decide if a ballot should be counted.

President Trump and his allies are claiming that there was widespread voter fraud, and although they haven't produced any evidence that has held up to scrutiny, "the president's clear strategy is to delegitimize the results of a proper election" and Barr's memo "is one of the more problematic acts of any attorney general in my lifetime," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek told the Post.

"Barr has privately told department officials in the days since the election that any disputes should be resolved in court by the campaigns themselves," that "he did not see massive fraud, and that most of the allegations of voter fraud were related to individual instances that did not point to a larger systemic problem," the Times reports. Barr did not write the memo at the direction of Trump or GOP lawmakers, a Justice Department official insisted. But he did meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier Monday, before McConnell publicly backed Trump's long-shot court-challenge strategy. Peter Weber

election 2020
South Dakota governor is asking for donations for Trump, but watchdog says the money will likely stay with her

12:25 a.m.
Kristi Noem.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was quick to launch a fundraising campaign over the weekend that asked supporters to "help us bring it home for the president," but it looks like the donations will help her campaign rather than President Trump.

The Associated Press reports that the website asking for donations says "Kristi Noem for Governor" at the top of the page, along with a message saying Trump "needs our support while the far-left Dems declare a victory for Biden before all the votes are counted." After agreeing to make a donation, contributors have the option of giving extra for processing fees, "so 100 percent of my donation goes to Kristi for Governor."

Noem's campaign committee chairman told AP he had no comment on how the money will be used. Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the campaign finance watchdog Common Cause, said under federal law, the most Noem can give to the Trump campaign is $2,800, and "in all likelihood, she is keeping this money that she is raising."

To really boost Trump, Noem could have directed donors to his own fundraising efforts. He has been sending out solicitations for money to cover his current legal battles, but the fine print shows half of the funds will go to paying off campaign debt. "He's setting the example at the top of the party, at the top of the ticket," Ryan told AP. "It doesn't surprise me to see Noem doing something similar." Catherine Garcia

