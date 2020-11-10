Coronavirus patients in Italy receive oxygen in their cars as health care system becomes strained again

-
Coronavirus patients in Italy receive oxygen in their cars as health care system becomes strained again9:47 a.m.
U.S. daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass 200,000, expert says9:53 a.m.
Sen. Chris Coons says Republicans are privately congratulating Biden for his win9:41 a.m.
3 successive popes were aware of sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced ex-Cardinal McCarrick, Vatican report finds9:20 a.m.
Republican official asks what the 'downside' is of 'humoring' Trump after election loss8:52 a.m.
Trump's aggressive assault on election integrity is reportedly making some of his outside lawyers queasy8:31 a.m.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is officially the most active ever recorded7:39 a.m.
Biden's team is considering legal action over Trump blocking the presidential transition process7:26 a.m.
