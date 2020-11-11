Kamala Harris' husband to leave private law practice

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will leave his private law to focus on his role as the spouse of the vice president, The Washington Post reports. Emhoff, who will be the first male partner of a vice president in U.S. history, had already taken a leave of absence from DLA Piper to help Harris and President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

The move is largely seen as standard, but it's still considered a departure from the last four years. Emhoff, the Post reports, has built a reputation as a high-profile entertainment lawyer, so if he were to stay on, there would seemingly be a possibility of conflicts of interest. That appears to stand in contrast with President Trump's family members who retained their business interests during his tenure in the Oval Office.

Incoming VP's husband taking concrete steps that will cost him income and help White House avoid ethical conflicts. Standard in some ways, big news in wake of how @realDonaldTrump and family held tight to their financial conflicts https://t.co/xBcUjo34jc — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) November 11, 2020

It's worth noting that while Emhoff’s departure will distance Harris from potential ethical conflicts, Dr. Jill Biden will remain in her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College, which doesn’t raise the same ethical dilemmas for the president-elect. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell