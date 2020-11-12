See More Speed Reads
Another One
Edit

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

1:03 p.m.
Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's 2016 campaign manager who's still close with the president, has tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times first reported and Lewandowski later confirmed.

Lewandowski's diagnosis comes after he attended Trump's election-night party in the White House, as well as spent days holding press conferences in Philadelphia as part of Trump's legal challenges to the election. Lewandowski reportedly believes he contracted the virus while in Philadelphia, but told CNN he feels fine and will stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

It's unclear just when Lewandowski contracted the virus or when he would've become contagious with it. But former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and everyone else hanging around Lewandowski over the past few days appear to be at risk of exposure. Video of Lewandowski's appearance at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference shows a maskless Giuliani hanging awfully close, while Lewandowski's other rallies featured a mass of Trump supporters around him as he yelled through a megaphone. Kathryn Krawczyk

starboy
Edit

The Weeknd set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show

1:27 p.m.

The NFL has revealed which artist will try to pull together a pandemic-friendly Super Bowl halftime performance next year: The Weeknd.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is set to perform during the Super Bowl LV halftime show, the NFL said on Thursday.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in February, drawing positive reviews. This year's Super Bowl, however, will clearly look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and The New York Times notes that The Weeknd's performance may have to deal with "challenges because of pandemic restrictions," especially considering the halftime show is typically "set up by hundreds of people."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

How our views on the pandemic shape our takes on election fraud

12:58 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

When reports began going around of Republican election monitors complaining that they were required to stay at least six feet away from the poll workers counting votes in close races, my initial passing thought was that perhaps the observers were new to volunteering and didn't realize the rules. A six-foot distance could be standard practice to prevent intimidation or general personal discomfort over proximity to a stranger.

The actual answer, of course, is that the distance is a COVID-19 mitigation measure, because vote tallying takes place indoors and poll workers don't want to catch the coronavirus. That explanation is glaringly obvious to me now — but apparently it doesn't feel obvious to everyone. For many of President Trump's supporters, it's proof of fraud.

The distance, predictably, made it more difficult for observers to see ballots as they were processed, so much so that observers in Philly at one point broke out binoculars. If you start with the assumption that the pandemic is overhyped or a hoax entirely, that looks extremely suspicious.

A similar case of pandemic views shaping takes on election fraud appears in GOP skepticism about this year's high rate of mail-in balloting. Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican QAnon supporter from Georgia, expressed this skepticism in a viral tweet Tuesday evening:

To Greene and her fans — who probably never considered voting by mail because they saw no public health hazard in voting in person — this disparity is proof Democrats stole the election. In reality, it's the predictable result of Democrats promoting absentee voting as a good pandemic precaution while Trump spent months disparaging it.

Each side's voters largely did as they were told, and now their priors about the pandemic are shaping their assessment of the election results. Bonnie Kristian

Democracy in action
Edit

2020 election sees highest voter turnout in a century

12:12 p.m.
Early voters in South Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

More Americans cast ballots this year than they have in a century — and all the votes aren't even counted yet.

So far, 63.9 percent of Americans eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2020 election, the highest portion since 1908's record 65.7 percent turnout. Turnout in all but eight states is projected to exceed 40-year records, with turnout in Minnesota and Wisconsin coming close to 80 percent, The Washington Post reports.

Overall, total 2020 turnout is projected to rise to 66.5 percent once all votes are tallied. That'll be the highest portion since 1900's 73.7 percent turnout among eligible voters. A much smaller voter pool was eligible to cast ballots in the 1900 and 1908 elections, as women, Asian Americans, and some Native Americans could not vote, and other non-white Americans were discouraged from voting through Jim Crow laws and intimidation.

Voter turnout has been on pace to exceed records since Americans began casting early votes weeks before the election. Increased access to voting via absentee ballots and early voting likely played a big role in driving turnout. Kathryn Krawczyk

road to the Oscars
Edit

The Gotham Awards' nominees for best film of 2020 were all directed by women

12:08 p.m.
Chloe Zhao
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Female directors are taking center stage as 2020's awards season begins.

The Gotham Awards, which recognizes independent films and is one of a number of awards shows that takes place each year prior to the Oscars, unveiled its 2020 nominees on Thursday, and for the first time ever, all five of the films nominated for Best Feature were directed by women, reports Variety.

The nominees in the top category were Kitty Green's The Assistant, Kelly Reichardt's First Cow, Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, and Natalie Erika James' Relic.

Films that pick up nods at the Gotham Awards don't always go on to receive Oscars love; of the five movies nominated for Best Feature by the Gotham Awards last year, just one, Marriage Story, was ultimately nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Still, in an unusual year that has seen many splashy film releases delayed due to COVID-19, pundits believe there may be room for movies that might ordinarily get overlooked by the Oscars, including Nomadland, to fare well and potentially even win the top prize.

The Academy has also famously been criticized for repeatedly overlooking women for Best Director at the Oscars, and just five female directors have ever been nominated in that category. At the most recent Oscars, no women were nominated for Best Director. But for the 2021 Oscars, with contenders including Reichardt and Zhao as well as Regina King among others, another all-male category seems unlikely.

The 30th Gotham Awards are scheduled for Jan. 11. Brendan Morrow

obama memoirs
Edit

Obama made Biden his Senate intermediary to spare McConnell racist backlash from the GOP base

11:19 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden on Election Day 2008.
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama was acutely aware of the racist backlash to his time in the White House — and it guided the decisions he made while there.

The early days of Obama's presidency coincided with the rise of the Tea Party within the GOP, leading Republicans to take over the Senate in 2010. And the opposition to Obama himself embedded in that far-right movement warped how the former president worked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Obama writes in his forthcoming memoir obtained by CNN.

While Biden had the "Senate experience and legislative acumen" to work closely with McConnell and the GOP Senate, that's not the only reason Obama made the former vice president his Senate intermediary, Obama writes. He assumed that "in McConnell's mind, negotiations with the vice president didn't inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do," Obama explains.

In some ways, Obama even believes his presidency strengthened the racist influence within the GOP and led to the subsequent election of President Trump. "It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted," Obama writes. "For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, [Trump] promised an elixir for their racial anxiety." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New York City might 'close its classrooms before indoor dining'

11:00 a.m.
School buses in Brooklyn
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The nation's largest school system may soon shut down again, potentially while local indoor dining continues.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is "on the brink of shutting down all classrooms" in the city and could do so "by Thanksgiving, if not sooner," The New York Times reports.

New York, which was the hardest-hit state in the United States near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has been experiencing an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases, and de Blasio warned earlier this week that the city is "getting dangerously close" to a second wave. As the Times reports, the mayor had said in the summer that schools would shift to all-remote instruction if the city's average coronavirus test positivity rate reached three percent, and as of Wednesday, it was at 2.5 percent.

The Times observes, then, that it seems New York City "may close its classrooms before indoor dining is paused and before nonessential office workers are asked to stay home," although "transmission of the virus in schools has been strikingly low." Under new restrictions introduced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) this week, indoor dining can continue until 10 p.m.

The idea of schools potentially closing before indoor dining is fully paused drew some criticism on Thursday, with Mark Levine, member of the New York City Council, tweeting, "If NYC closes schools and continues to allow indoor dining our priorities are totally backwards." The New York Times' editorial board also argues that "indoor dining at city restaurants should end," among other steps that can be taken to "help keep children in the city's classrooms, which should be a priority." Brendan Morrow

obama memoirs
Edit

Obama reveals White House stress had him smoking 8 or 9 cigarettes a day

10:02 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There's no question that being the president is a stressful job, former President Barack Obama just had an unhealthy way of dealing with it.

In his forthcoming memoir, obtained Thursday by CNN, Obama reveals he didn't actually stop smoking when he entered the White House. In fact, the stress of the job led him to sometimes smoke eight or nine cigarettes a day, and he often sought out a "discreet location to grab an evening smoke," Obama writes.

While Obama did say in 2009 that he'd mostly quit smoking early in his presidency, he admitted he sometimes broke down and smoked occasionally. Obama later said first lady Michelle Obama had led him to quit, but Michelle said it was mostly because of his daughters. In his memoir, Obama reveals the latter is true. When his daughter Malia "frowned" after "smelling a cigarette on my breath," Obama began "ceaselessly" chewing nicotine gum to break the habit for good. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.