Biden White House
Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond expected to join Biden administration

10:14 p.m.
Rep. Cedric Richmond.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that he is leaving his seat to serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Richmond, 47, is a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was a co-chair of the Biden campaign. He will take on a public engagement role, AP reports, working with the Black community and dealing with Congress.

Biden will have to hire hundreds of aides to serve in his White House, and will likely hire many people who previously served during the Obama administration. Last week, Biden announced his longtime confidant Ron Klain will serve as his White House chief of staff, and several people familiar with the matter on Monday said Biden picked his campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, as a deputy chief of staff. Catherine Garcia

hurricane iota
Category 4 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

11:22 p.m.
Trees blow in the wind as Hurricane Iota moves toward Nicaragua.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Iota hit the Nicaraguan coast on Monday night as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph.

Before slamming into the town of Haulover, Iota barreled across the western Caribbean, strengthening into a Category 5 storm. It is bringing extreme rain and winds to the region, which was hit earlier this month by Hurricane Eta. That storm left 120 people in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala dead due to flooding and mudslides, and the soil in those hardest-hit areas remains saturated with water.

Forecasters say Iota, the strongest Atlantic storm ever recorded this late in the season, could bring up to 30 inches of rain to parts of Nicaragua. In Puerto Cabezas, a town about 30 miles north of Haulover, resident Shira Downs told The Washington Post "the winds, the rain, are very strong. I can hear the sound of the sea surrounding us. This is going to be worse than Eta, and this is just the beginning. I just hope God has mercy on us." Catherine Garcia

reports
Trump reportedly asked advisers for options on how to strike Iran's main nuclear site

9:17 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After international inspectors shared that Iran has increased its stockpile of nuclear material, President Trump asked his top national security aides if he had options for a military strike against the country's main nuclear site, four former and current U.S. officials told The New York Times on Monday.

Trump made the query during a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday. On Wednesday, inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency said at Iran's Natanz facility, the uranium stockpile is now 12 times larger than what was permitted under the nuclear deal forged during the Obama administration. They also said Iran did not give inspectors access to another area where there was evidence of earlier nuclear activity.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, all discouraged Trump from taking any action, warning it could lead to a dangerous situation, the Times reports. The advisers believe they got through to Trump and a missile attack inside Iran won't happen, the officials said, but he might still be trying to find a way to hit Iranian allies, including militias in Iraq.

Read more about Trump's views on Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on the country's nuclear program at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon expected to get top White House job

8:10 p.m.
The White House.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name his campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, as a deputy chief of staff, several people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News and CNN on Monday.

With Biden's victory, O'Malley Dillon became the first woman to lead a winning Democratic presidential campaign. Before joining the Biden team in March, O'Malley Dillon worked on both of former President Barack Obama's presidential campaigns and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's (D-Texas) failed presidential primary campaign. She also served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee and was a founding partner at Precision Strategies, a Democratic consulting firm.

This will be O'Malley Dillon's first time working in the White House. Last week, Biden announced he selected Ron Klain, a longtime confidant, as his White House chief of staff. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Georgia's GOP secretary of state says Republicans are pressuring him over legal ballots

7:25 p.m.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Monday said that Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have been pushing him to question the validity of absentee ballots that were legally cast.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Monday, Raffensperger said he spoke with Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Friday, and Graham asked him if poll workers, because of their political bias, may have accepted ballots with non-matching signatures. He also wanted to know if Raffensperger had the ability to throw out mail-in ballots from counties with higher rates of non-matching signatures.

This stunned Raffensperger, who does not have the power to toss the mail-in ballots; to him, he told the Post, it sounded like Graham was suggesting he do something to throw out legally cast ballots.

President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump in Georgia by 14,000 votes, and because of the close margin, the roughly 5 million ballots cast in the state are now being recounted by hand. Trump and his allies, including Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), are claiming without evidence there was fraud, an accusation that irks Raffensperger. Collins, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate, is "a charlatan," Raffensperger told the Post. "I'm an engineer," he added. "We look at numbers. We look at hard data. I can't help it that a failed candidate like Collins is running around lying to everyone. He's a liar."

Fraud accusations in the state are always investigated, Raffensperger said, but as of now, there is no evidence that there was widespread fraud that cost Trump the election, and he is certain the recount will "affirm" the results of the initial vote count. Over the last several days, Raffensperger and his wife have both received death threats, including one that told him, "You better not botch this recount. Your life depends on it." This has left Raffensperger "angry," he told the Post. and he wants people to "elevate their speech. We need to be thoughtful and careful about what we say." Catherine Garcia

new records
Dow Jones, S&P 500 reach record highs after Moderna's vaccine news

5:48 p.m.
New York Stock Exchange
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both rose to record highs on Monday following more great news about a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Dow climbed 471 points to close at 29,950.44, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to 3,626.91, CNN and The Associated Press report. The new record highs were reached after Moderna announced that data suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is nearly 95 percent effective, better than experts had been anticipating.

The Dow came close to hitting 30,000 for the first time ever, and it broke its previous closing record of 29,551.42, which was set in February before the markets started to sink as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, AP notes. Stocks also rallied last week after Pfizer unveiled data suggesting its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate is also more than 90 percent effective.

At the same time, Bloomberg writes that as COVID-19 cases climb in the U.S., "concerns about a sustainable economic recovery persist." But Capital Economics economist Neil Shearing wrote on Monday, per CNN, "Markets are focused on the increasing likelihood of a vaccine breakthrough." And Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah noted, per The Wall Street Journal, "2020 is a year we won't ever forget and yet somehow equity markets have completely erased it from their memory." Brendan Morrow

data dangers
U.S. military reportedly bought location data from Muslim prayer and dating apps used by nearly 100 million people

5:36 p.m.
Person uses cell phone.
iStock/Chainarong Prasertthai

The U.S. military can seemingly locate millions of people around the globe, all thanks to a collection of "innocuous-seeming apps" that often have nothing to do with one's location, Vice News reports.

The military uses, or has used, two data streams embedded within hundreds of apps to obtain the location of devices around the world, Vice reports via public records, interviews with developers, and technical analysis. Apps embed a chunk of code sharing users' location with data firms, and are in turn paid for sharing that data. Contractors — or in this case, the military — can then buy access to this data.

U.S. Special Operations Command, which leads counterterrorism efforts worldwide, bought access to the Locate X data stream from a company called Babel Street, and used it "to assist on overseas special forces operations," Vice reports. The other data stream comes from a company called X-Mode, which is embedded in a step counting app, a Muslim dating app, and one used for tracking storms; X-Mode's CEO recently said it can track 65 million people worldwide.

The most popular among those apps is Muslim Pro, which helps Muslims pray and has been downloaded over 98 million times, Vice reports. That's especially "notable considering that the United States has waged a decades-long war on predominantly Muslim terror groups in the Middle East," Vice details, and because the U.S. military has used location data sourced elsewhere to map drone strikes.

Muslim Pro did not respond to Vice's request for comment. X-Mode said its partner apps are required to obtain consent from users before their location data is shared — though Vice found some of these privacy disclosures a bit "lackluster." Read more at Vice News. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

5:24 p.m.
Georgia election recount.
Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.

Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal. Tim O'Donnell

