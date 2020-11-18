See More Speed Reads
It's still over
The Wall Street Journal editorial board is bored with Trump's Dominion voting machine conspiracies

3:11 a.m.
Georgia hand recount
Megan Varner/Getty Images

You won't get far reading or hearing about why President Trump actually beat President-elect Joe Biden without coming across Dominion Voting, a company that provides voting equipment to 28 states. Trump himself tweets conspiracy theories about Dominion, but "where's the evidence?" The Wall Street Journal asked in an editorial Wednesday. "Strong claims need strong proof, not rumors and innuendo on Twitter."

The Journal's editorialists sift through various claims and shoot them down — no, Dominion isn't tied to prominent Democrats or Venezuela; the handful of problems were caused by human error and corrected; there's no evidence any votes were switched, despite Trump's wild claims.

"No voting system is foolproof, and hiccups are inevitable in a country with roughly 3,000 counties," the Journal's editorial board notes. "The distributed nature of American elections is a strength on this point, since voting is handled by innumerable local officials instead of a few central authorities." So far, there's no good evidence of any voting problems that would come close to erasing Biden's leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, or even Georgia, the editorialists write. Then they play the don't-be-like-Democrats card:

If Georgia's recount doesn't find big irregularities, then these claims should be put to rest. In the George W. Bush years, the conspiratorial left focused on Diebold, a maker of electronic voting machines. It would be a mistake for anyone on the right to go down a similar dead end, especially if Georgia's paper ballots give the same result as the computers. [The Wall Street Journal]

There were certainly conspiracy theories swirling around Diebold, especially in the 2004 election, but the company also had pretty serious security issues and other problems with its voting software and hardware. That's a big reason it got out of the voting business in 2009. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Loving County, Texas, was the last 'COVID-free' place in the continental U.S. Now it isn't.

2:09 a.m.
Mentone, Texas
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

COVID-19 is now officially everywhere in the U.S. — or at least the lower 48 states. Texas authorities confirmed three coronavirus infections in tiny Loving County on Tuesday afternoon, meaning every one of the state's 254 counties has reported at least one COVID-19 case. More notably, Loving County was also, Texas Monthly notes, "the last county in the United States to have zero reported cases of COVID-19."

Until Tuesday, The New York Times reports, "like a lone house standing after a tornado has leveled a town, Loving County, in the shadeless dun plains of oil-rich West Texas, had not recorded a single positive case of the coronavirus. It is something that people in the county were proud of. They talked about it. They lived by it."

It wasn't quite true — at least one oil worker got sick at a "man camp" in the county's only town, Mentone, in August, "but since he was not a permanent resident, and was quickly shuttled home, Loving County had not reported the case at the time," the Times notes. Also, Texas Monthly reports, "at least two folks contracted the coronavirus elsewhere and came back here to quarantine." But the county managed to keep its COVID-free status on technicalities.

Loving — "with 169 souls calling this parched West Texas frontier home," is "the least populated county in the lower 48," Texas Monthly reports. "The census counts 10 times the number of workers in the county as residents," thanks to the oil boom, the Times adds, and Loving County completes the sweep of rural areas that "escaped the brunt of the pandemic early on." Last week, Nevada's Esmerelda County reported its first case. Now the last COVID-free county in America is probably Kalawao in Hawaii, which has even fewer people than Loving County. Read more about this outpost of Western Americana, and its omnipresent Jones family, at Texas Monthly and The New York Times. Peter Weber

happening in the middle east
Syria says Israeli strikes killed 3 soldiers

1:58 a.m.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
SANA via AP, File

During several overnight strikes, Israeli warplanes hit multiple targets in Syria, including a secret facility in Damascus, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Israel said the strikes were in retaliation for "a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces" leaving improvised explosive devices alongside a road in the Golan Heights. The Israeli military said all of the targets hit in Syria were linked to Iran, and included storage facilities and the Iranian military's secret headquarters at the Damascus airport.

Iran is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Israel is trying to keep the country from having a permanent military presence in Syria. Syrian state media is reporting that the airstrikes left three Syrian soldiers dead and a fourth wounded. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Army dad writes 270 special notes to slip into his daughter's lunch during deployment

1:15 a.m.

Before he deployed to Afghanistan, Army Staff Sgt. Philip Gray sat down and wrote 270 messages for his daughter — one for each day he would be away.

His notes for Rosie, 7, encouraged her to do her best at school and excel in her activities and hobbies. He also added drawings, like pumpkins on messages that were to be delivered around Halloween. "He was very big on feel-good words for her and girl power," his wife, Kristen Gray, told Good Morning America. "He made sure to tell her how smart she was, and run fast in P.E., and things that would really make her happy."

Philip Gray left their Fort Drum, New York, home on Oct. 7, 2019, and while he was gone, Kristen put his notes into Rosie's lunchbox. He returned on Aug. 8, three days before Rosie's birthday, and even though he's back, Rosie still wants him to write her special messages, which he's happy to do. Gray told GMA he's never been more thrilled to be with his family, saying, "Stepping out of quarantine and getting to see the girls, that was the greatest thing." Catherine Garcia

Law And Order
The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

1:02 a.m.
Ken Paxton
Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images/Concordia Summit

The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.

Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.

Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.

Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."

Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly." Peter Weber

Law And Order
U.S. dropping drug trafficking charges against Mexico's former defense chief

12:17 a.m.
Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda.
Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr and his Mexican counterpart, Alejandro Gertz Manero, announced in a joint statement that the United States is dropping drug trafficking charges filed against former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda.

Cienfuegos, who served as defense secretary from 2012 to 2018, was arrested on Oct. 15 at Los Angeles International Airport, accused of working on behalf of one of Mexico's most dangerous cartels. In the statement, the attorneys general said the U.S. made the decision to drop the charges "in the interests of demonstrating our united front against all forms of criminality." With this dismissal, Cienfuegos will be "investigated, and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law."

Mexican authorities said they had no idea Cienfuegos was being investigated by U.S. law enforcement, and his arrest came as a surprise, the Los Angeles Times reports. Court documents state that U.S. prosecutors gathered evidence pointing to Cienfuegos helping the cartel smuggle "thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana" into the United States. Catherine Garcia

price gouging
Edit

Trump advisers reportedly think Rudy Giuliani is encouraging election lawsuits so he can get paid

November 17, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Every man has his price, and for Rudy Giuliani, it appears to be $20,000 a day.

Several people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times that Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Trump's personal lawyer, has asked the Trump campaign for $20,000 a day to cover his legal services. Giuliani is overseeing the campaign's many court challenges in Trump's attempt to change the outcome of the election.

Multiple Trump advisers and aides opposed Giuliani receiving such a hefty amount, the Times reports, and it's unclear how much Giuliani will get when the legal battles are done. Giuliani denied the report, telling the Times he "never asked for $20,000." He added that anyone who says he requested $20,000 a day is "a liar, a complete liar," and "the arrangement is, we'll work it out at the end."

On Nov. 4, the day after the election, Giuliani approached Trump and asked to get paid for his legal services, people with knowledge of the matter told the Times. Giuliani has been encouraging Trump to believe in baseless conspiracy theories about voting machine irregularities and other claims of fraud, the sources added, and they believe he is fanning the flames so Trump continues to file lawsuits, thus lining Giuliani's pockets. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Edit

Michigan's Wayne County Board of Canvassers reverses course, certifies election results

November 17, 2020
A man votes in Michigan.
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan voted unanimously Tuesday night to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, after earlier reaching a deadlock when the two Republican members voted against certifying the results and the two Democrats voted in favor.

Wayne County, home to Detroit, is Michigan's largest county, and the unofficial election results showed Biden with 67.99 percent of the votes cast and President Trump with 30.59 percent. New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray tweeted that the "decision to actually certify the election came after about three hours of voters loudly calling out the board for trying to disenfranchise Detroit voters."

Earlier in the meeting, the board's Republican chairwoman, Monica Palmer, said that because there are discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as being cast and the number of absentee ballots counted, "we do not have have complete and accurate information on those poll books." In response, Democratic vice chairman Jonathan Kinloch said that "most of this is human error. ... It's not based on fraud."

In addition to certifying the results, the board also voted to direct Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) to "do a comprehensive audit of the out-of-balance precincts," Gray tweeted. She added that the board did not explain why it "basically said never mind, we changed our minds and certified the results." Catherine Garcia

