See More Speed Reads
vaccines work
Edit

Facebook took down major anti-vaccination groups — but research shows they already did their damage

5:44 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine candidate.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's ban on anti-vaccination groups may be too little, too late when it comes to encouraging vaccinations for COVID-19.

First banning anti-vaccination ads on its platform in October, Facebook took another step last week as it removed the biggest anti-vaccine groups spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. But researchers say the damage may have already been done, as those groups have already spread misinformation far and wide about the COVID-19 vaccine, and smaller groups have already spread enough anti-vaccine misinformation to replace them, NBC News reports.

Facebook has long been reluctant to crack down on misinformation on its site, only recently taking action against conspiracy theory groups promoting violence. And even as biotech companies spent months trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine, anti-vax groups were allowed to linger and sow distrust in the vaccines' funding and effectiveness.

Vaccination proponents and misinformation researchers saw last week's takedowns as "mostly positive," but forthcoming research gives them reason for worry. A paper currently under review shows people in Facebook groups unrelated to vaccines, such as groups for parents, "are increasingly connecting with the anti-vaccination movement" as anti-vaccination groups spread their influence elsewhere, NBC News reports.

Neil Johnson, who studies online extremism and was part of the study, compared the rise to a "tumor growth," saying "what we're seeing play out with COVID is what was already in the system." This "insurgency" has "embedded with the mainstream civilian population," Johnson continued, spreading misinformation far and wide. Two polls from Pew Research and YouGov have also that distrust of the coronavirus vaccine is rampant, and has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially spelling trouble when it comes to getting as many people as possible to take an eventual vaccine. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden-harris transition
Edit

Republican senators signal they'll oppose Neera Tanden as Biden's OMB director

5:41 p.m.

Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget, is already facing resistance from Senate Republicans.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) called her "maybe [Biden's] worst nominee so far," while his spokesperson tweeted Sunday night that she has "no chance" of getting confirmed by the Senate.

Writes The Associated Press, the reactions appear to not only be linked to differing policy views, but also Tanden's social media presence, which has featured frequent criticism of GOP lawmakers. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said her rhetoric was "filled with hate and guided by the woke left," and Sen. Kevin Cramer called her a "partisan activist."

Democrats were more welcoming of the choice, including people on the more progressive end of the political spectrum, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and Stacey Abrams, but she has faced some criticism from other progressive commentators, who have taken issue with her past stances on Social Security and Medicare. Tim O'Donnell

market watch
Edit

Dow Jones has best month since 1987

5:02 p.m.
The New York Stock exchange
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After reaching a major milestone last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has finished its best month in more than 30 years.

On Monday, the Dow Jones fell 271 points, but it rose 11.8 percent in November in its best performance in a month since January 1987, CNBC reports. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also both had their best month since April, CNN reports.

Stocks climbed throughout November amid positive news about several COVID-19 vaccine candidates and after the election of President-elect Joe Biden. On Nov. 24, after Biden's transition was officially able to begin, the Dow Jones officially reached 30,000 for the first time in history, although by Monday, it closed at 29,638.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and warnings from experts about a post-Thanksgiving surge, The Wall Street Journal notes the "market's retreat Monday shows the rally isn't immune to setbacks." And on Monday afternoon, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, "As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the virus in check. The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months." Brendan Morrow

biden-harris transition
Edit

GOP lawmakers offer differing opinions on Biden nominee Janet Yellen

4:49 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Treasury Department, Janet Yellen, is considered well-respected in Republican circles, despite sparring with GOP lawmakers on occasion during her tenure as a Federal Reserve official. That respect has already made itself evident — Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that while he'll work against Biden's economic agenda, he believes Yellen "demonstrated her intellect, foresight, and independence during the financial crisis, and throughout her term as Fed Chair," indicating he's satisfied with Biden's choice.

Still, McHenry is in the House, so he won't have a confirmation vote. But Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the outgoing Senate Finance Committee chair, said he anticipates Yellen "would get a favorable view," with the caveat that the committee will need to do their due diligence before making a final judgment.

If the Democrats pick up the two up-for-grabs Senate seats in Georgia, Yellen will almost certainly be confirmed. But even with a Republican majority, if just a handful of GOP senators feel similarly to Grassley and McHenry, it appears she'll get through the process.

There will likely be some holdouts, though. For instance, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested Yellen's selection was another example of Biden choosing "a bunch of corporate liberals and warmongers" for his cabinet. This view was criticized, however, with observers noting that Yellen has spent most of her career in academia and public service. Tim O'Donnell

neverending stimulus talks
Edit

Mitch McConnell is still playing hardball on coronavirus relief

4:33 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's been four months since Congress' coronavirus relief bill expired, and the Senate and House still seem no closer to agreeing on a new one.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and the White House have debated for months over what to include in the next stimulus package, with Senate Republicans seeking a far smaller bill than Democrats. But McConnell said Monday that some Democrats are now willing to accept "half a loaf" rather than delay relief any longer, pushing the onus on Pelosi to bring a smaller package to the House.

House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill months ago, while Senate Republicans have refused to accept a price tag anywhere close to that. But McConnell said Monday that "there is no reason" Congress shouldn't pass something by the end of the year, especially since some Democrats seem willing to accept Republicans' slimmer proposals; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), for example, said Monday that "both sides are going to have to compromise."

Pelosi also doesn't have quite the negotiating power she had before the 2020 election given that Democrats ended up losing seats in the House, McConnell added. He failed to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be bringing his Democratic administration to the White House in less than two months.

While boosted unemployment insurance expired with the CARES Act at the end of July, unemployment benefits for some Americans may disappear altogether if a new bill isn't passed soon. Federal unemployment programs for people who aren't covered by traditional jobless benefits, as well as extended benefits for those who have exhausted state unemployment, are set to expire at the end of the year, along with an eviction moratorium and other provisions. Kathryn Krawczyk

comeback
Edit

Felicity Huffman lands 1st role since the college admissions scandal

2:20 p.m.
Felicity Huffman
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

More than a year-and-a-half after the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is headed back to the small screen.

The actress, who pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admissions scam last year and served 11 days in prison, has been cast in a new ABC comedy, the first role she's landed since the scandal, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report.

Prosecutors last year said Huffman paid $15,000 to have answers on her daughter's SAT corrected, and she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman in a statement at the time said she is "ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

Since she served her sentence in October 2019, Deadline reports Huffman has been "heavily courted for TV series and pilots," and this one will feature her playing "the unlikely owner of a minor-league baseball team," inspired by the true story of Susan Savage. Huffman's most recent TV role was in Netflix's When They See Us, which debuted in May 2019.

The other most high-profile celebrity in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin, began a two-month prison sentence in October after also pleading guilty. Brendan Morrow

a tall order
Edit

How the Supreme Court could decide it's a federal crime to lie about your height on Tinder

2:13 p.m.

A cybersecurity law in front of the Supreme Court could have Americans reconsidering sharing their Netflix password.

The court began hearing arguments in Van Buren v. United States on Monday, where justices will decide just what "unauthorized use" of a computer means in the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The case involves a former police sergeant who shared license plate data with an acquaintance, but supporters of the plaintiff warn the Supreme Court's interpretation of the law could have far broader consequences.

Even though the CFAA was enacted well before the current internet era, it still governs "unauthorized" access to a computer or network, TechCrunch describes. In this case, former police sergeant Nathan Van Buren was found guilty of violating the CFAA because he did not use the data for its authorized purpose. The Supreme Court is set to interpret just what "unauthorized" access really means.

By defining unauthorized too broadly, the court could "decide whether millions of ordinary Americans are committing a federal crime whenever they engage in computer activities that, while common, don't comport with an online service or employer's terms of use," Riana Pfefferkorn, associate director of surveillance and cybersecurity at Stanford University's law school, told TechCrunch. That could include sharing a streaming service password, lying on a dating site, or using a work computer for a non-work purpose, Pfefferkorn said.

Pfefferkorn's colleague Jeff Fisher, who is representing Van Buren, was sure to note in his briefs how the Supreme Court could end up opening a can of worms for Tinder and its 5'11" clientele. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

Arizona governor certifies Biden's win

2:13 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday certified the state's general election results, officially solidifying President-elect Joe Biden's presidential win and Democrat Mark Kelly's Senate victory over incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).

The certification was expected, but Arizona was one of the tightly-contested states President Trump's campaign has focused on amid its efforts to overturn the election results, despite being unable to provide any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Ducey alluded to those allegations, stating "we do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong." Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also defended the voting process. "This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy, and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and election procedures — despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," she said. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.