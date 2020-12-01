Trump's campaign lawyers turn on Barr

President Trump's campaign lawyers have an unexpected new enemy.

Attorney General William Barr took a surprising step away from Trump on Tuesday, telling The Associated Press the Justice Department has so far not found any major instances of voter fraud. Trump's legal team, including Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, quickly fired back, claiming Barr just doesn't have enough evidence to clear every fraud allegation.

"With all due respect to the attorney general, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation" into the allegations of voter fraud Trump's team has gathered. If Barr just looked at Giuliani's "many witnesses" and "audited" some voting machines, the legal team insists he'd find some fraud; Election officials across the U.S. say there's been no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the election outcome.

Trump campaign attorneys fire back against DOJ's statement that there's no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election, citing "ample evidence" (which, somehow, still hasn't made its way to an actual judge). pic.twitter.com/Irm1U0rxnM — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 1, 2020

In an interview with AP, Barr said the department had "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the presidential election last month. President-elect Joe Biden beat Trump, but the president and most of his team has yet to acknowledge that, levying legal challenges and furthering conspiracy theories in a longshot attempt to overturn the election results. Judges have almost universally knocked down the Trump campaign's challenges and voter fraud allegations. Kathryn Krawczyk