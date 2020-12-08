See More Speed Reads
the doctor is in
Spider-Man to reportedly bring back Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus

2:57 p.m.
Spider-Man 2
Sony Pictures Releasing

Could the next Spider-Man movie be taking us into the Spider-Verse?

Alfred Molina is set to return as Doctor Octopus in the upcoming third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday. Molina originally played the villain in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

The return of Molina as Doctor Octopus was especially notable because his version of the character originated in an entirely different Spider-Man film series, which revolved around Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man rather than Holland. Previously, it was reported that Jamie Foxx would return as Electro, a character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which again took place in a separate Spider-Man universe, that one featuring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

That makes three different Spider-Man universes that this upcoming film will apparently be drawing from, and already, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home grabbed an actor from the same movie series as Molina's character: J. K. Simmons returned as J. Jonah Jameson.

It's always possible that both Molina and Foxx will be portraying different versions of the same characters from the previous movies, which just happen to be played by the same actors as last time. But there's also speculation that the film could actually involve multiple Spider-Man movie universes crossing over, similar to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — potentially allowing Garfield and Maguire to swing into action once again. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus stimulus update
White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks

4:17 p.m.
Treasury checks.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

The White House is reportedly onboard with adding stimulus checks to the next COVID-19 relief bill, albeit not very big ones.

As of Tuesday, White House officials are pressing Senate Republicans to add $600 checks to the coronavirus relief bill currently being laid out in Congress, two people tell The Washington Post. The provision is popular among Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a bipartisan group didn't include it in their stimulus proposals.

Congress granted $1,200 checks to Americans making under $100,000 back in March, but have yet to pass another round of direct payments since. The House, Senate, and White House also haven't agreed to a coronavirus relief package to replace the one that expired at the end of July, and now finally seem on track to pass something before the year ends. Leading Democrats are onboard with a $908 billion package bipartisan senators drew up last week, while Trump has backed McConnell's smaller package.

Regardless of which package moves forward, neither includes direct checks to Americans yet. President Trump has privately supported sending out checks up to $2,000, one person in direct communication with him told the Post. But White House officials have reportedly since settled on $600, and are throwing that proposal into the mix of provisions about state and local funding, small business relief, and more under debate this week. Kathryn Krawczyk

ethiopia conflict
Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray

3:57 p.m.
U.N. flag.
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout its conflict with the Tigray region over the last month, the Ethiopian government has maintained the situation is an internal matter, often rebuffing third party help. Last week, though, the country did sign a deal with the United Nations, allowing access to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Tigray. But on Tuesday, an Ethiopian official said security forces shot at U.N. staffers who, he claimed, "indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition." It does not appear any of the staffers were physically harmed, and they were reportedly released after being detained.

The official, Redwan Hussein, said the staffers broke two check points and entered areas that are off-limits under the agreement, even as the U.N. continues to seek unfettered and neutral access in the region. Going off script, he suggested, therefore chipped away at Ethiopian sovereignty. "No entity, multilateral or unilateral, is supposed to plant the government," Redwan said Tuesday. "We, the government, would call the shot."

A spokesman for the U.N., Stephane Dujarric, said the report about the shooting was alarming.

U.N. security teams evaluating Tigray also said they've observed troops wearing Eritrean uniforms on the ground, indicating the conflict may have become regional, Bloomberg reports. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denied that, claiming the Tigray People's Liberation Front — rivals with both Eritrea and Abiy's government — put together uniforms resembling those of Eritrea's army to frame the neighboring country. Verifying either account has been difficult, as has been the case throughout the conflict. Read more at The Associated Press and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

the flynn saga ends
Judge dismisses Flynn case after pardon — but says it doesn't make him innocent

3:26 p.m.
Michael Flynn.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Flynn's criminal case has finally come to a close — but it doesn't seem to be in the way District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan would've liked.

After President Trump pardoned the retired general and former national security adviser, Sullivan on Tuesday dismissed the case as "moot." The decision comes after the Justice Department tried to get Sullivan to drop the case altogether — something he said he likely wouldn't have done without the pardon.

Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his discussions with a former Russian ambassador. But Flynn later requested Sullivan throw out his conviction because prosecutors had attempted to entrap him. The DOJ then dropped the charges against Flynn in what a court-appointed judge-advocate called a "corrupt and politically motivated favor," though Sullivan still had the final say over whether he would actually drop the case.

Trump essentially forced Sullivan's hand with his pardon, Sullivan acknowledged in a Tuesday filing. After all,Trump's "extraordinarily broad" pardon "applies not only to the false statements offense to which Mr. Flynn twice pled guilty in this case," but also applies to anything else he may be charged with regarding the Mueller probe, Sullivan writes. But "Trump's decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," Sullivan added, meaning that the pardon "does not, standing alone, render [Flynn] innocent of the alleged violation." And if the case had proceeded, Sullivan cast doubt on whether he would've dismissed it, calling the DOJ's reasoning for requesting the dismissal "dubious" considering Trump's heightened interest in the case. Kathryn Krawczyk

first 100 days
Biden announces 3 COVID-19 objectives for his first 100 days in office

2:33 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, while introducing the individuals he's nominated to lead his health care and COVID-19 response team, laid out three major coronavirus pandemic goals that he's aiming to achieve in the first 100 days of his administration next year.

Drawn up in consultation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Biden's tenets include encouraging everyone to wear a mask — he said he'll require mask usage when and where he can, like federal property or interstate bus and plane travel — and delivering at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, though he acknowledged the latter won't be easy without Congress lending a hand. He also said it should be a "national priority" to get kids back in the classroom while also keeping schools open for the long haul. Tim O'Donnell

my bad
Olivia Jade acknowledges her 'insane privilege' in 1st interview on college admissions scandal

1:39 p.m.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is breaking her silence.

The 21-year-old influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin spoke out on Tuesday in an interview on Red Table Talk, her first since the 2019 college admissions scandal. Her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded guilty in the scandal after prosecutors said they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into college by having them falsely designated as crew team recruits.

"There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," Jade said. "And I think every single person in my family can be like, 'That was messed up. That was a big mistake.'"

Although she offered an apology for the scandal, saying "we messed up," she also admitted she didn't initially understand the outrage.

"My thoughts are completely different now, but I remember thinking, 'How are people mad about this?' ... I was like, 'I don't really understand what's wrong with this,'" she admitted. "But I didn't realize, at the time, that's privilege. I didn't put those two together. I was like, 'Well, this is what everybody does.'"

She expressed embarrassment that "I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, 'You have insane privilege. You're like the poster child of white privilege, and you had no idea.'"

Jade, who lost sponsors in the wake of the scandal last year, said she doesn't "deserve pity" but asked for "a second chance to redeem myself," ending the interview by again expressing regret that she "took my privilege and all my blessings for granted" but saying she now hopes to "move forward and do better." Watch the full conversation below. Brendan Morrow

who are they inaugurating?
Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

1:17 p.m.

The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) — as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.

The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. Kathryn Krawczyk

just vaccinated
Watch this incredibly wholesome interview with a British man who just got the coronavirus vaccine

12:55 p.m.

The United Kingdom began rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, inoculating the first people in the world outside clinical trials. The incredibly significant moment could well be remembered as a crucial historical event, but Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old British man who received his first dose Tuesday, wasn't too bothered by the whole thing.

Stopped on the street outside a London hospital by a CNN crew, Kenyon revealed that he had indeed just been vaccinated and matter-of-factly stated that he simply called up the hospital, asked if they were injecting folks, and made an appointment. It was over and done with soon after, and Kenyon described the process as quick and painless.

When asked how he felt about being one of the first people in the world to receive the vaccine, he said he doesn't think he feels "about it at all, except that I hope I'm not going to have the bloody bug now."

Following the quick television spot, Kenyon headed home to tell his family, who weren't aware of his spur-of-the-moment decision, the news. Watch the full clip below. Tim O'Donnell

