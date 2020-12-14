Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning on some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."

In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretch Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell