the coronavirus crisis
Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April

12:22 p.m.

A COVID-19 vaccine is officially being administered in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting the "vast majority" of Americans could receive theirs by early summer.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to MSNBC on Monday after the first American health-care workers began to receive Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will first be available to those at the highest risk, including health-care workers and then those with underlying health conditions, but Fauci told MSNBC that "the normal, healthy man and woman in the street, who has no underlying conditions" will "likely" be able to get it by "the end of March, the beginning of April."

He noted, however, that this timeline will "depend on the efficiency of the rollout." Fauci also said that the more important question is when the U.S. could get enough of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

"At the end of the day, the real bottom line is, when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so you can get that umbrella of herd immunity?" Fauci said. "And I believe if we're efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer."

Fauci added that "by the time we get into the fall," the "level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality."

Earlier on Monday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted in an interview with Today that the COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the general population as early as the end of February.

"Late February, in the March time period, I think you'll start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign," Azar predicted. Brendan Morrow

shots shots shots
84 percent of Americans say they're willing to get the coronavirus vaccine

1:42 p.m.

Americans are regaining confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

In September, a concerning Gallup poll suggested half of Americans wouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccine once it was available. But now that the vaccine is actually developed and out in the world, just 15 percent say they won't get it, an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Monday reveals.

The number of Americans resistant to getting a coronavirus vaccine has shrunk as the vaccine got closer to rollout. And as of Monday, when the first vaccines were given to health care workers, 40 percent of Americans said they'll line up to get the vaccine as soon as possible, ABC News/Ipsos' poll found. Another 44 percent said they will wait a bit before getting the vaccine — though they may not have much choice in the matter given that it'll take a few months to produce and distribute enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine last week, and is expected to do the same for Moderna's this week. It's important for as many Americans as possible to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, as well as to protect people with medical concerns who cannot safely take the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that if "we get 75 percent, 80 percent of the population vaccinated," the U.S. could reach herd immunity and resume "some degree of normality" near the end of 2021.

Ipsos surveyed 621 random U.S. adults from Dec. 12–13 in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

it's over — again
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Trump's last major election challenge

12:46 p.m.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled against President Trump's attempt to disqualify 221,000 ballots in the state, ending Trump's last significant election lawsuit in the U.S.

Following President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election, Trump and his supporters have launched dozens of lawsuits across the U.S. attempting to get ballots thrown out and flip the election for Trump. Trump's campaign has been almost unilaterally unsuccessful, including in its attempt to throw out ballots in bluer areas of Wisconsin because, it alleged, officials improperly altered voting rules.

After losing its initial attempt to throw out ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, the Trump campaign appealed the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The higher court wrote in its 4-3 ruling that the Trump campaign could have brought up its allegations "long before the election," but instead was "challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began." Therefore, "the campaign is not entitled to relief," the majority concluded.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn led the decision against Trump on Monday, though that decision could've easily gone the other way if a conservative incumbent was re-elected this past spring. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

12:00 p.m.
Protest at Michigan state capitol.
John Moore/Getty Images

The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."

In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell

leakproof but not drama-proof
Veterans groups say they weren't consulted about Biden's VA pick until after he was announced

11:30 a.m.
Denis McDonough.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's leakproof Cabinet selection process may have done more harm than good.

Biden has spent the past few weeks filling out his White House staff, keeping a tight lid on the process and putting out surprising nominees for many top Cabinet spots. In fact, the process was so secretive that advocacy groups who expected to be consulted were left feeling "blindsided" when the picks eventually came out, they tell Politico.

Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, was among the most controversial picks. A longtime aide to former President Barack Obama, McDonough is not a veteran and doesn't have much experience in veterans affairs. And it was only after McDonough's selection leaked that Biden transition officials began asking advocates and lawmakers to support him, three people told Politico. "I don't know any leading activist who got to weigh in on this pick. I'm getting calls now asking me to support it, but I didn't get those before," Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, told Politico. Similar backlash has surrounded the selection of former USDA head Tom Vilsack to return to the department, and the nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin over former Pentagon official Michèle Flournoy.

Pete Giangreco, a longtime Democratic strategist who advised Obama, contended that the closely guarded selection process is a positive. "To me, the fact that people didn't get a heads-up is a good sign that this is an all-business, no-drama administration like Obama’s," he told Politico. "People in three months won't remember" this Cabinet skirmish, Giangreco continued, though a Republican Senate reluctant to even acknowledge Biden's win may drag out the nomination process far longer. Kathryn Krawczyk

don't order negronis in tomsk
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

11:18 a.m.

A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.

Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.

Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.

The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
COVID-19 vaccination officially begins in the U.S.

10:26 a.m.

It's a historic day in the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans have officially started to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Monday morning was administered a shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becoming the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The vaccination was broadcast on major news networks and streamed online.

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. "It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book."

President Trump celebrated the news in a tweet, writing, "Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

This came three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. It had previously been authorized in several other countries, and the United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.

"I feel hopeful today," Lindsay said after receiving the vaccine. "Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history." Brendan Morrow

trump? craving attention? never!
Trump 2024 is reportedly a cry for attention

10:02 a.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly isn't entirely serious about a 2024 run.

As soon as it became clear Trump would lose re-election, speculation started swirling about a potential comeback run in 2024. But as Republicans who've worked with the president tell Politico, Trump is "just as interested in people talking about a Trump 2024 campaign as he is in actually launching a real campaign."

Trump has long been obsessed with the political spotlight, teasing presidential runs for decades before running and winning in 2016. This time around is no different, as Trump reportedly consults with many of his allies who are experts in stirring up attention. They include Fox News host Sean Hannity, former White House communications director and Fox News executive Bill Shine, and election fraud hell-raisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, Politico reports.

Trump is asking those advisers and others how to build attention to sustain him for the next two years before the next election cycle again. Teasing an announcement but not actually taking the plunge would help Trump avoid financial questions, lingering investigations, and the actual work of building a 2024 campaign, while still giving him the attention he desires, Politico reports. As one former White House aide put it to Politico, "Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself," he'll still try to "freeze the field and keep" potential 2024 rivals "on the sidelines." It's all "just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself," the aide continued. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

