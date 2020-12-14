See More Speed Reads
Iran nuclear deal
Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

8:42 p.m.
Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.

The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports.

President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East. Catherine Garcia

a message from the president-elect
Biden: 'Not even a pandemic or an abuse of power' can extinguish the 'flame of democracy'

8:01 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country on Monday night after the Electoral College finalized his victory, saying the election was "honest, free, and fair" and "once again, the American rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true and strong."

Biden touted that "more Americans voted this year than have ever voted in the history of the United States of America," with over 155 million people "determined to have their voices heard and their votes counted." This should be "celebrated, not attacked," Biden said, and represents "a clear victory." Politicians are granted power by the voters, he continued, and "the flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. We now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame."

He thanked "courageous" state and local officials and election workers for refusing to be "bullied" into saying the election was anything but "honest, free, and fair." These "patriotic Americans" were subject to "enormous political pressure, verbal abuse, [and] threats of physical violence," but democracy "survived because of them."

Biden touched on President Trump's dozens of attempts to overturn the election, saying more than 80 judges heard from his lawyers and "in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results." He called out the Republican attorneys general and members of Congress who signed onto the Texas election lawsuit, which was unanimously shot down by the Supreme Court. This was "a position so extreme, we've never seen it before," Biden said, and was "immediately and completely rejected."

The president-elect called for unity, and asked people to work with him to "lower the temperature" so the country can move forward amid the pandemic. "Faith in our institutions held," he said. "The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal." Catherine Garcia

voting in america
Supreme Court declines to revive Kansas voter registration ID law

6:54 p.m.
The Supreme Court.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Kansas' secretary of state to bring back a law that required people show physical documentation of citizenship in order to register to vote.

Under the law, a person had to show a birth certificate, passport, or other document before they could register. In April, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared this law, the only one like it in the country, unconstitutional. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab (R) pursued the Supreme Court appeal, despite objections from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D).

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) was a proponent of the law, which was in place for three years and kept about 30,000 people from registering to vote, The Associated Press reports. A state government expert estimated that nearly all of those people were U.S. citizens eligible to vote.

Dale Ho, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, argued the case, and told AP the Supreme Court's decision to not review the case will "finally close this chapter on Kris Kobach's sorry legacy of voter suppression." Catherine Garcia

scientific future
COVID-19 produced an ‘unprecedented’ shift in scientific priorities

6:37 p.m.
Coronavirus research.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

At the time Ed Yong's latest pandemic-related feature in The Atlantic was published Monday, he reported that the biomedical library PubMed lists more than 74,000 COVID-19-related scientific papers. That sounds like a lot by itself for a virus that was discovered only a year ago, but when contextualized the figure becomes even more staggering. It's more than twice as many as there are about polio, measles, cholera, and dengue, all diseases that have been around for centuries, and there are only 9,700 papers related to Ebola, which was discovered in 1976.

Of course, some of that has to do with the fact that there are simply more scientists these days. Still, Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, told Yong "the way this has resulted in a shift in scientific priorities has been unprecedented." Madhukar Pai of McGill University added that "nothing in history was even close to the level of pivoting that's happening right now."

Some of that will likely come in handy — scientists told Yong they believe it will change the way their community prepares for future pandemics, and it could also enhance the general understanding of infectious diseases. Vaccine development, which occurred at historic pace this year, will also likely benefit from the precedent set by the pandemic. But the singular focus on the coronavirus could also set back other fields, like zoology or conservation sciences, which saw frequent cancellations in research. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Barr None
Barr will resign a month before Trump leaves office

5:51 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr submitted his resignation Monday, indicating he'll leave the White House on Dec. 23, President Trump announced in a tweet.

Trump said Barr was leaving to spend the holidays with his family, though the loyalist had reportedly fallen out of favor with Trump after affirming there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election. Still, Barr's resignation letter was nothing but flattering to Trump, complimenting how he delivered "unprecedented achievements ... in the face of relentless, implacable resistance."

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said. It was reported last week that Barr would resign before President-elect Joe Biden was sworn in, and had been discussing an early departure since Biden's win. Kathryn Krawczyk

'I've had enough'
Michigan congressman leaves GOP over Trump's attempts to overturn the election

5:50 p.m.

President Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election have driven one retiring lawmaker out of the Republican Party.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell revealed in an interview with CNN on Monday he's quitting the GOP and becoming an independent, blasting Trump for continuously challenging President-elect Joe Biden's election win and Republican leaders for not shooting down his efforts.

"This party has to stand up for democracy first, for our Constitution first, and not political considerations," Mitchell told CNN. "Not to protect a candidate. Not simply for raw political power. And that's what I feel is going on, and I've had enough."

Mitchell, who noted he voted for Trump in the 2020 election and supported his policies "96 percent of the time," also released a copy of a letter to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in which he writes that Trump's legal team has "failed to provide substantive evidence" of widespread voter fraud and urges Republican leaders not to "sit back and tolerate" his "unfounded conspiracy theories."

"With the leadership of the Republican Party and our Republican Conference in the House actively participating in at least some of those efforts, I fear long-term harm to our democracy," he writes.

Given that he only has a few weeks left in office, Mitchell acknowledges in his letter that this move is "symbolic." But he adds, "We all know that symbols matter." Brendan Morrow

lifting the hood
FTC orders Facebook, Amazon, and more to provide data on their use of personal information

4:55 p.m.
Facebook
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission has ordered a number of tech companies, including Facebook and Amazon, to provide information on how they collect users' personal data as part of a new inquiry.

The FTC announced Monday it's ordering nine companies to "provide data on how they collect, use, and present personal information, their advertising and user engagement practices, and how their practices affect children and teens." The orders were issued to Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Discord, Facebook, Reddit, Snap, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube.

Three FTC commissioners said in a joint statement Monday that this study will "lift the hood on the social media and video streaming firms to carefully study their engines," per Bloomberg.

"Policymakers and the public are in the dark about what social media and video streaming services do to capture and sell users' data and attention," the statement also said. "It is alarming that we still know so little about companies that know so much about us."

With this move, Axios reports the FTC is "using its authority to do wide-ranging studies for no specific law enforcement purpose," although Bloomberg notes that "the information can be used in future enforcement." The FTC said the companies have 45 days to respond to the orders. The move comes after the FTC and 48 state attorneys general recently sued Facebook, accusing the company of anticompetitive actions and asking a court to potentially "roll back" its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Republicans attempt to disrupt Electoral College process in states Biden won

4:53 p.m.
Republican protesters outside Pennsylvania's statehouse.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

All the states President-elect Joe Biden tightly won in the 2020 election have cast their electoral votes for him — but not without Republicans trying to disrupt the process.

Electoral College voters in every state cast their ballots on Monday to certify Biden's win, putting an end to GOP-stoked doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 results. But in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all of which Biden won, Republicans claiming to be electors cast their own votes for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence anyway.

In Arizona last week, a group called "AZ Protect the Vote" decided to select its own slate of 11 voters and told the National Archives in Washington, D.C. to expect the state to vote for Trump and Pence. The group produced notarized documents supposedly certifying the vote for Trump and sent it over, even though Biden handily won the state, The Arizona Republic reports. On Monday, Arizona's 11 Democratic electors actually cast their votes, and will send them to Congress next week for an official count.

Georgia Republicans tried a similar scheme Monday, meeting at the Capitol at the same time as the state's Democratic electors to select a slate of electors to cast votes for Trump. Groups of self-appointed electors in Pennsylvania and Nevada also cast meaningless votes of their own, claiming legal challenges could still tip the vote in Trump's favor. Michigan Republicans who tried to cast votes meanwhile were blocked from entering the capitol building.

Trump and his supporters have waged several lawsuits challenging votes across the U.S. But as of Monday, all of Trump's biggest suits were finished, and he lost nearly all of them. Kathryn Krawczyk

