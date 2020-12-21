Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine shot on TV

-
Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine shot on TV8:03 a.m.
-
The Mandalorian creator confirms Boba Fett spinoff show10:04 a.m.
-
Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'9:46 a.m.
-
Putin critic Navalny reportedly tricks Russian agent into revealing how he was poisoned9:11 a.m.
-
Putin publicly praises Russian intelligence agency implicated in massive U.S. government hack6:26 a.m.
-
Trump's Pentagon is making a lame-duck bid to split U.S. Cyber Command from the NSA5:09 a.m.
-
Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference2:47 a.m.
-
Pastors: Loeffler's campaign against Warnock is 'broader attack against the Black church'2:09 a.m.
8:03 a.m.
10:04 a.m.
Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'
9:46 a.m.
9:11 a.m.
6:26 a.m.
5:09 a.m.
Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference
2:47 a.m.
2:09 a.m.