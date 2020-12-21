Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine shot on TV

Star Wars fans had plenty of questions after The Mandalorian's stunning season 2 finale, and its creator has just provided a key answer.

Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America cleared up confusion surrounding a post-credits scene in Friday's finale and confirmed that Boba Fett will be getting his own spinoff show titled The Book of Boba Fett. This is the third spinoff of The Mandalorian to be announced so far after Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic were revealed earlier this month.

The Mandalorian's season finale that dropped on Friday ended with text on screen reading, "The Book of Boba Fett. Coming December 2021." But since Disney hadn't announced a Boba Fett show by that name, and the finale was fairly conclusive, fans weren't sure if this was meant to tease a new Boba Fett spinoff or indicate that Boba will be taking center stage in The Mandalorian's third season. Favreau has now confirmed the former is the case.

"This is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3," Favreau said on GMA.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and @MingNa Wen and executive produced by @Jon_Favreau, @Dave_Filoni, and Robert @Rodriguez, set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian, is coming to #DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/vAoPWpxquq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 21, 2020

Favreau also confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is "the next show coming up," but a third season of The Mandalorian, which will still follow the "main character that we all have known and loved," is still on the way.

According to Lucasfilm, Temuera Morrison will reprise his role of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, and Ming-Na Wen is set to return as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Morrison in the season 2 episode "The Tragedy," will also produce alongside Favreau and The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni. The show will debut on Disney+ in December 2021. Brendan Morrow