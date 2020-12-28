the coronavirus crisis
Edit

China sentences citizen journalist who reported on COVID-19 in Wuhan to 4 years in prison

December 28, 2020
A supporter holds a picture of Zhang Zhan.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who went to Wuhan in February to report about the emerging coronavirus outbreak, was sentenced on Monday by a Chinese court to four years in prison after being charged with "picking fights and provoking trouble," The Associated Press reports.

Zhang, 37, is a former lawyer, and while in Wuhan she posted online about what she was learning about the coronavirus in the region. She was arrested in May in Shanghai, accused of spreading false information and disrupting public orders. Zhang reportedly went on a hunger strike during her detention, and is now in poor health, AP says. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke, told AP it was "inconvenient" to share details on the case, a typical response when a court has issued a partial gag order.

The Chinese government has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak in the country, and officials have cracked down on criticism, censoring reporters and health-care workers; early in the pandemic, several doctors who shared information on the virus with colleagues and friends were reprimanded for "rumor mongering." One of those doctors, Li Wenliang, later died of COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

At L.A. hospital, there are so many COVID-19 patients some are being put in the gift shop

1:57 a.m.
An emergency room in Los Angeles County.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

To make room for all of the COVID-19 patients at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, staffers have found a way to get more people inside for treatment: they are placing their gurneys inside the gift shop, chapel, and conference room.

Already, there are five tents outside of the hospital to help with overflow. Dr. Elaine Batchlor, the hospital's CEO, told CNN workers have been "incredibly adept and flexible in accommodating increasing numbers of patients," but if the pace keeps up, they will have to start contemplating whether to ration care. This, she said, is something "we really just loathe having to even think about."

In the past seven days, Los Angeles County has reported 100,000 new coronavirus cases, and L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Monday said the "sad reality is that all indicators show us that our situation may only get worse as we begin 2021." Batchlor told CNN that while patients won't be turned away from her hospital, it might soon get to the point where "we use what in the battlefield is called triage techniques, which is doing an assessment of each person's needs and prognosis and using scarce resources with patients that are most likely to benefit from them."

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, with 121,235 patients in the hospital, the Covid Tracking Project said. Looking at data published Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN found that over the last week, about 40 percent of all intensive care unit patients in the country had COVID-19, up from 16 percent in late September, 22 percent in late October, and 35 percent in late November. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

South Africa bans alcohol sales, closes bars to try to stop spread of coronavirus

1:20 a.m.
A closed liquor store in Johannesburg.
Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday another ban on alcohol sales in the country, saying that "reckless behavior due to alcohol intoxication has contributed to increased transmission" of the coronavirus.

South Africa has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus cases, with nearly 27,000 deaths. The South African Medical Association said the country's hospital system could soon be overwhelmed due to COVID-19 cases and patients needing treatment for alcohol-related injuries. Earlier in the pandemic, there was a total ban on liquor sales in South Africa, and alcohol-related trauma cases dropped by 60 percent, The Guardian reports.

In addition to a ban on alcohol sales, Ramaphosa also announced that for at least the next few weeks, bars and certain beaches will be closed and masks will be mandatory in public; anyone who doesn't follow this order will have to pay a fine or face criminal charges. If the number of new cases and hospitalizations starts to drop, Ramaphosa said he will consider relaxing the restrictions.

South Africa has seen a surge in cases, with more than 50,000 reported since Christmas Eve. Experts believe a new variant of the virus thought to be more infectious is making its way through some parts of the country. Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of confirmed daily cases in South Africa has increased from 11.18 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 13 to 19.87 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 27. Catherine Garcia

nashville bombing
Edit

Neighbor says Nashville bomber told him he was going to be 'so famous'

December 28, 2020
The suspected RV used in the Nashville bombing.
Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

The FBI is still trying to determine a motive behind the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville that injured at least eight people and damaged 40 buildings.

Police have identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the bomber, and say he died Friday morning when the RV he was in exploded. FBI agent Doug Korneski told CNN on Monday investigators are interviewing people who knew Warner in an attempt to find a motive, and so far, there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the bombing.

Warner lived in Antioch, Tennessee, and neighbor Rick Laude told CNN on Monday that four days before Christmas, he asked Warner, "Is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas?" Laude said Warner responded, "Yes, I'm going to be more famous. I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me."

Laude did not suspect that Warner was going to achieve fame due to an act of terrorism, and stressed to CNN that no one in the neighborhood would "claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse." Other neighbors agreed, with one telling CNN Warner was "kind of a hermit," and they usually only waved at each other over their shared fence. Catherine Garcia

just can't stay home
Edit

TSA screens highest number of travelers since mid-March

December 28, 2020
Travlers at Dulles International Airport on Sunday.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

More than 1.28 million passengers were screened by Transportation Security Administration workers at U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest daily number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

The TSA said 1,284,599 people were screened, down about 50 percent from the number of travelers who passed through security on Dec. 27, 2019, Reuters reports. Public health officials urged people to stay home for the holidays in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but airports have been recording a surge in passengers — over six of the last 10 days, the TSA screened more than 1 million people daily.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 19 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with the death toll topping 334,000. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

December 28, 2020
Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 322-87 on Monday evening to override President Trump's veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, with the measure now heading to the Senate.

If the Senate votes the same way, Congress will deliver Trump the first veto override of his presidency.

The defense bill, originally passed by Congress last week, authorizes pay raises for service members. Trump first said he objected to the bill because it calls for dropping the names of Confederate figures from military installations, later adding that he wanted it to include a repeal of liability protections for tech companies that he claims are anti-conservative. Catherine Garcia

the biden transition
Edit

Biden says Trump appointees are obstructing transition efforts

December 28, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Edit

House passes bill to boost stimulus checks to $2,000

December 28, 2020
Capitol.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted Monday to send $2,000 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans, rather than the $600 direct payments included in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed last week. The new legislation, which required a two-thirds majority vote, passed narrowly, 275 to 134.

Republicans accounted for 130 of the no votes, with the remaining four split evenly between Democrats and independents. President Trump came out strongly against the $600 checks and appeared at some points ready to veto the entire relief bill unless the figure jumped to $2,000.

Many Democratic lawmakers were on board with the increase, but Republicans have been more hesitant, as reflected by the House vote. It's unclear whether the Senate will also pass the bill, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to indicate whether he will even take it up. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.