the coronavirus crisis
Biden promises to speed up coronavirus vaccine production

December 29, 2020
Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration's plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying if doses are administered at their current rate, "it will take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people."

  Federal officials had vowed that 20 million people would be vaccinated by the end of this year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only about 2.1 million Americans have so far received their initial vaccine dose. "As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said.

The vaccine shows that "brighter days are coming," Biden stated, but with coronavirus cases surging and more than 334,000 Americans dead, this isn't a jubilant time. "We need to be honest: The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation — maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic," Biden said. "I know it's hard to hear, but it's the truth."

Biden promised that once he is in office, he will invoke the Defense Production Act so companies can ramp up production of personal protective equipment and vaccine-related materials. In his first 100 days, he will push to distribute 100 million vaccine doses and work to reopen most K-8 schools, but Biden said for this to happen, Congress needs to approve additional funding for increased testing, cleaning, and new ventilation systems. Catherine Garcia

Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe

12:24 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has hired a forensic accounting firm to assist in its investigation of President Trump's business operations, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The probe was launched in 2018 to look into alleged hush-money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. The investigation has since expanded to include Trump Organization real estate transactions and other activities, the Post reports.

The firm, FTI Consulting, was brought on by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to search for anomalies among different property deals, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Post. In recent weeks, Vance's team has reportedly spoken with employees from Deutsche Bank, one of Trump's biggest lenders, and the insurance brokerage Aon.

The district attorney is still seeking eight years of Trump's tax records and other financial information. The Supreme Court and lower courts have rejected Trump's argument that he is immune from state court proceedings because he is president, and if his latest request to the Supreme Court for a stay is denied, Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, will have to turn over the financial documents. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19

December 29, 2020
Luke Letlow.
Facebook/Luke Letlow

Luke Letlow, a Republican congressman-elect from Louisiana's 5th District, died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, his campaign manager announced.

Letlow, 41, contracted the virus last week, and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Shreveport, WDSU reports. He won his election in November with 62 percent of the vote, and was set to be sworn in as a congressman next month.

On Dec. 21, Letlow tweeted that he was thankful for the "continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me," and said he was "confident" that with the help of doctors, he would be "on the mend soon." Letlow added that he believed "strongly in the power of prayer" and had learned "firsthand how important plasma and blood donations are during this pandemic."

 Letlow is survived by his wife, Julie Barnhill Letlow, and two young children. Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
2 officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

December 29, 2020
A billboard calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes, two Louisville Metro police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, received notices of termination on Tuesday, their attorneys told The New York Times.

Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, was killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in March during a raid; when officers entered her home, Taylor's boyfriend thought they were intruders, and began firing. The officers fired back, and Taylor was shot multiple times. An FBI ballistics report determined that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed her. Jaynes prepared the search warrant for the raid, but did not take part in it. In the termination letter sent to Jaynes, Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said he was "deceptive," as he wrote in the warrant that he received information from the U.S. Postal Service, but it actually came from another police officer.

A third detective involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, was fired in June after it was found he shot 10 rounds from outside the apartment into Taylor's window, in violation of department policy. Because some of those shots entered a neighboring apartment, Hankison was later indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment.

Since the shooting, Cosgrove and Jaynes have been on administrative reassignment. The FBI is still investigating the case to see if any possible federal crimes were committed, like civil rights violations, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

stimulus checks
Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

December 29, 2020
Steven Mnuchin.
Kevin Dietsch/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.

The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."

Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.

Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
1st U.S. case of COVID-19 variant reported in Colorado

December 29, 2020
A sign asking people to wear masks in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The first known U.S. case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant initially discovered in Britain has been reported in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced on Tuesday.

Polis said the variant was found in a man in his 20s with no travel history. The case was confirmed by the Colorado State Laboratory, and the man is now in isolation near Denver.

"There is a lot we don't know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious," Polis said, adding the state will "closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

Experts believe that the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against this new variant, which was first identified in southeast England. Since then, the variant has also been discovered in Italy, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus relief
Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase

December 29, 2020

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) joined Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday in preparing to delay a vote to override President Trump's veto on a defense spending bill. Their opposition comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked Sanders' request to vote immediately on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion relief bill.

Markey and Sanders both took Republican senators to task for supporting the "bloated" $740 billion defense bill while remaining hesitant about giving more money to "working families," some of whom are "struggling to survive" amid the pandemic. Markey said the situation amounted to a "moral failure for our country."

Sanders has previously said he intends to make sure lawmakers don't head home until the direct payment increase is brought up for a vote, even if it means they're stuck for New Year's Eve. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

December 29, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) motion to increase, by unanimous consent, stimulus checks for qualifying Americans to $2,000 from the $600 included in Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell also blocked a request to vote on the issue immediately from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who then followed through on his threat to delay a Wednesday vote to override President Trump's veto on a military defense defense spending bill, CNBC notes.

McConnell's actions weren't the end of the debate around increasing the checks, a measure already passed by the House that is supported by Trump, Senate Democrats, and a handful of Republicans. He said the upper chamber will in fact "begin a process" to bring the direct payments "into focus," along with unrelated complaints from Trump, including unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud and the repeal of Section 230, which provides liability protections for tech companies.

But, as Bloomberg notes, Congress adjourns Sunday, so the chances of actually voting on and passing the legislation between now and then are dwindling. Read more at Bloomberg and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

