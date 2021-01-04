Bond girl and That '70s Show star Tanya Roberts dies at 65

Tanya Roberts, the actress known for her roles in films like A View to a Kill and shows like Charlie's Angels and That '70s Show, has died at 65.
Roberts' representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporterthe actress died in Los Angeles on Sunday after she reportedly collapsed on a walk with her dogs on Dec. 24 and was hospitalized. Though a cause of death wasn't specified, it reportedly wasn't related to COVID-19.
In the 1985 James Bond movie A View to a Kill, Roberts played "Bond girl" Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore. She also starred as Donna's mother Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show and Julie Rogers on Charlie's Angels during the classic series' final season. Her other work included roles in The Beastmaster and Sheena.
"She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away," Mike Pingel, Roberts' friend and representative, told the Reporter. "To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them." Brendan Morrow
British Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected a U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday, ruling that while Assange and his lawyers had failed to show the U.S. espionage charges were politically motivated or prohibited by First Amendment press freedoms, Assange faced a significant suicide risk if transferred to a U.S. prison.
Assange is "a depressed and sometimes despairing man" who has the "intellect and determination" to circumvent any suicide prevention procedures enacted by U.S. prison authorities, Baraitser said at Monday's hearing. "Faced with conditions of near total isolation," she added, "I am satisfied that the procedures (outline by U.S. authorities) will not prevent Mr. Assange from finding a way to commit suicide." Assange has been in jail, out on bail, or in hiding in Ecuador's London embassy since 2010.
The U.S. has charged Assange, 49, with 17 charges of espionage and one charge of hacking military computers for WikiLeaks' publishing of military and diplomatic communications stolen by Chelsea Manning. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in jail. The Justice Department said it will appeal Baraitser's ruling. Peter Weber
President Trump is expected to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Monday, followed a week later by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Axios and The Washington Post reported Sunday evening. Trump "is using his final days in the White House in part to reward friends and allies with pardons and other decorations," the Post notes, and Nunes and Jordan are two of Trump's closest allies in Congress.
Jordan was a vocal and passionate defender of Trump during his impeachment hearings, and Nunes was one of the president's biggest allies in his effort to undermine the Justice Department's investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump cited Nunes' "bravery" in the Russia imbroglio when suggesting to Fox & Friends in 2018 that he might give Nunes the "very important" Medal of Freedom, after first calling it the Medal of Honor, the Post reports. The Medal of Honor is a military decoration while the Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, though Trump has bestowed that honor on some controversial recipients. Peter Weber
The Christmas morning blast killed Warner, wounded three other people, and badly damaged the AT&T building, curtailing internet and mobile service in five states. "Warner's father had worked for AT&T, and that connection was among possible motives drawing early attention of law enforcement," USA Today reports. Other possible motives are a little more fantastical.
Of the more than 40 buildings damaged in the explosion, 10 are considered unsafe for use and occupancy and at least two will need to be demolished, Metro Nashville officials said. Peter Weber
"As the new Congress was sworn in Sunday, the Republican Party splintered badly as at least 12 senators planned to join about 140 House members to contest Joe Biden's election win," Politico reports. "The tensions are so high that individual GOP senators are now directly battling" in "open warfare against each other." While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is asking his caucus to accept President Trump's loss, Minority Leader Keven McCarthy (R-Calif.) is reportedly giving his GOP colleagues the green light to object to the Electoral College results on Wednesday.
McCarthy's predecessor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), urged Republicans to knock it off in a rare public statement Sunday. "Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden's victory strike at the foundation of our republic," Ryan said. "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act," and "the fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy." Trump has "had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence," he added. "Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate."
Also on Sunday evening, all 10 living former defense secretaries signed an op-ed in The Washington Post affirming Biden's victory and warning that the military should not be dragged into Trump's effort to contest his loss. The signatories include James Mattis and Mark Esper, who served under Trump, as well as conservative stalwarts like Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. Cheney, who was also vice president for eight years, came up with the idea for the joint statement, said William Perry, former President Bill Clinton's defense secretary.
"American elections and the peaceful transfers of power that result are hallmarks of our democracy," the defense secretaries said. "Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the Electoral College votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived."
With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."
This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule
"President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN
There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. Peter Weber
President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday afternoon, his 19th call to Raffensperger's office since he lost Georgia — and the White House — to President-elect Joe Biden in November, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing White House switchboard logs. But it was the first time Raffensperger had spoken with Trump directly, the Times reports. Officials in Raffensperger's office recorded the call, with instructions from the secretary of state not to "release a transcript or a recording unless the president attacked state officials or misrepresented what had been discussed."
Trump did just that in a tweet Sunday morning, and within hours, first The Washington Post, then other media organizations, obtained the recording. It showed Trump repeatedly urging Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, to "find" enough votes to erase Biden's certified 11,779-vote win in the state. "There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated" the vote tallies, Trump tells Raffensperger at one point. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."
"The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still asserting he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office," the Post recaps. "His desperation was perhaps most pronounced during an exchange with Germany, Raffensperger's general counsel, in which he openly begged for validation." Trump also told Germany he has "a nice last name."
Trump did most of the talking, but Raffensperger and Germany politely pushed back, telling Trump his claims are baseless or demonstrably false.
Trump's call "was as outrageous as it was chilling," Dan Balz writes in a Washington Post analysis. "Here was a desperate president alternately begging, pleading, cajoling and, yes, seeming to threaten a state official — and fellow Republican — by asking for a change in the outcome of an election that already had been recounted and then certified." The call's content, he adds, "speaks for itself, and the audio excerpts should be heard by anyone who cares about the integrity of elections in America." You can read the transcript at the Post and listen to the entire call below. Peter Weber
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will retain the speaker's gavel for another two years after she received a narrow majority of votes during Sunday's election on the House floor. Pelosi secured 216 votes, which turned out to be just two more than she needed, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) picked up 209. The victory marks Pelosi's fourth term as speaker.
Five Democrats defected — Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who was not eligible for the role of House speaker, while Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). However, the other three lawmakers, Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), all voted present rather than for another person, which in this case means their votes didn't count against the tally, so they didn't threaten Pelosi's majority.
Several Democrats who opposed Pelosi's last bid in 2019 backed her this time around, which wound up making the difference. Tim O'Donnell
Dems who opposed Pelosi in 2019 and how they just voted: Jim Cooper: PELOSI Jason Crowe: PELOSI Jared Golden: DUCKWORTH Ron Kind: PELOSI Conor Lamb: JEFFRIES Kathleen Rice: PELOSI Kurt Schrader: PELOSI Mikie Sherrill: PRESENT Abigail Spanberger: PRESENT Elissa Slotkin: PRESENT