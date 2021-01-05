FDA rejects potential changes to COVID-19 vaccine regimen

FDA officials in a statement rejected for the time being numerous ideas that have been floated amid the slow U.S. vaccine rollout, including halving doses or delaying second doses so more people can receive the first one sooner, Axiosreports.
"We have been following the discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19," the FDA said. "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."
The FDA officials go on to say that making changes of this kind "without appropriate data" could place "public health at risk," and the data "continue to support" administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses at the previously-specified intervals.
Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui previously said the U.S. was looking at potentially administering two half doses of Moderna's vaccine to some Americans in order to immunize "double the number of people with the doses we have." And officials in Britain have said "they will allow more than 21 days between doses of Pfizer's vaccines and would consider allowing people to get vaccinated with two different vaccines," CNN reports.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Monday "there really are no data on what happens if you delay the second dose by three months or four months or two months," per The Washington Post. He added, "It's fraught with some danger when you're making a decision about the regimen you're going to use when you don't really have a considerable amount of data." Brendan Morrow
Unprecedented unemployment has overwhelmed America's jobless benefits system just as millions of Americans need it most.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the worst run of unemployment the U.S. has ever seen, with tens of millions of people filing for jobless benefits at the height of the crisis last spring. But even as job numbers slowly begin to recover, at least 1.2 million Americans are still waiting to receive their first checks, The Washington Post reports.
A Post analysis found 703,000 Americans have pending unemployment appeals, while 529,000 are waiting to hear if they'll get benefits — and that's just in the states that publicly share unemployment data or provided it to the Post. Many of those holdups have been the result of little mistakes and typos, leading to lengthy fraud prevention checks and manual reviews. Others stem from confusing unemployment situations, like when unemployment offices have to figure out if a gig worker actually lost their job because of the pandemic. Outdated computer systems and staffing shortages are meanwhile making it hard to quickly resolve those issues, even in states that have hired more workers to process the influx of unemployment applications.
Last week, the U.S. government enacted a coronavirus relief package to replace the one that expired back in July — enhanced unemployment benefits along with it. The new package includes a $300 boost to weekly unemployment benefits, as well as extends special unemployment programs that expired at the end of 2020. But those 1 million-plus Americans who haven't gotten a check have yet to benefit from the boost, and are instead being left to wade through the pandemic with little or no government assistance. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
John Coghlan, the deputy assistant attorney general who delivered the Feb. 9 target date in court, said the Census Bureau had found new irregularities in the data and the actual finalization of apportionment numbers is "a continuously moving target." The Census Bureau struggled to undertake its population survey amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and even with the Trump administration's decision to end the counting early, outside statisticians predicted the bureau's data processing timetable was unrealistic, The Associated Press reports.
"I appreciate the need for target dates but hope and expect that the Census Bureau would double down on its commitment to focus primarily on the quality of the apportionment counts, however long that takes," said Rob Santos, president of the American Statistical Association. Peter Weber
"I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19," Trebek said. "People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."
Jeopardy! had previously aired a Thanksgiving message from Trebek, in which he urged viewers to "keep the faith" because "we're going to get through all this, and we will be a better society because of it."
Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! was filmed less than two weeks before his death, and executive producer Mike Richards explained Monday the late host insisted that the taping of this week's shows not be canceled even though he had been in the hospital just one week prior.
"He was an absolute warrior," Richards told Today. "And what he was able to do by getting himself back to the set to tape those final episodes ... it was Herculean. He was in enormous pain, he was 10 days away from passing away, and you will not sense any of that in these episodes."
The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Trebek will air Friday. Watch his message below. Brendan Morrow
Washington, D.C., is bracing for Wednesday, when an array of supporters of President Trump descend on the capital as Congress meets to formally count President-elect Joe Biden's win. "The MAGA crowd is trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to refuse to seat Biden over fabricated voter-fraud claims," Politico's Tina Nguyen reports. "It's a doomed plan, given the makeup of Congress, the absent evidence behind the rigged election allegations, and the fact that every important state has already certified Biden's win."
But Trump evidently believes, incorrectly, that Pence can sway the outcome of Wednesday's pro forma joint session of Congress, which he will preside over in his role as Senate president. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Monday night. "If he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much." That may have been a joke, but in private, Trump has "directly pressed Mr. Pence to find an alternative to certifying Mr. Biden's win, such as preventing him from having 270 electoral votes and letting the election be thrown to the House to decide," The New York Times reports. Pence's duties are actually very limited.
Trump thinks "Pence's role will be akin to that of chief justice, an arbiter who plays a role in the outcome," the Times reports. "In reality, it will be more akin to the presenter opening the Academy Award envelope and reading the name of the movie that won Best Picture, with no say in determining the winner." This Washington Post video explains the process and why the GOP challenge is doomed to failure.
"President Trump's real understanding of this process is minimal," Scott Reed, a Republican strategist, told the Times. Pence's aides view his role as largely ceremonial, the Times adds, but one Pence confidante said it will be "gut-wrenching" for the loyal vice president to declare Biden the winner on television, and Pence "will need to balance the president's misguided beliefs about government with his own years of preaching deference to the Constitution."
Pence has scrapped a planned post-certification trip abroad, so after doing his scripted duties on Wednesday, "he will have to compensate by showing his fealty" to Trump, the Times reports, citing members of Pence's inner circle. The types of display of fealty are reportedly still being worked out. Peter Weber
"Over the weekend, President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the election — and might have gotten himself into some major legal trouble," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "Trump asked him to somehow find enough votes to flip Georgia so that he would win the state by one vote. One vote! Trump was like, 'Because if we're going to do this, we can't make it obvious.' Apparently, every January Trump's New Year's resolution is to find a new way to get impeached."
"As if this story isn't crazy enough, Trump had tried calling him 18 times since the election," Fallon said. "Yeah, I think we're one call away from Trump saying, 'I'm on your front porch, I can see you at home. Pick up, I can see you're screening the call.' ... You know you've lost power when someone gets a call from the president and presses 'ignore' 18 times."
While Fallon created some outtakes, Jimmy Kimmel Live re-enacted the call with a mini-Trump petulantly golfing. "While most of us are back to reality today," Kimmel said from his kitchen, where he's taping again given the soaring COVID-19 cases in Southern California, "Donald Trump is further from it than he's ever been."
"One of my New Year's resolutions was to spend less time thinking about Donald Trump, and it was going pretty well until yesterday afternoon," when his new "perfect call" dropped, Kimmel said. "It was the kind of call that makes you wonder, is he stupid or drunk? And then you remember he doesn't drink." Seriously, "if you haven't listened to it, listen, it's pathetic," he said. "Trump claimed, among many other things, that there's no way he could have lost Georgia because he had bigger crowds than Joe Biden."
"Rally size does not decide who wins the election — that's why on the 20th of January, we won't be swearing in President BTS," Stephen Colbert noted at The Late Show. "This call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the Access Hollywood bus," he added, running through some of the highlights. Raffensperger and his legal counsel Ryan Germany "were extremely patient with the sad loser," Colbert said, but "if he wants to steal an election, he really needs to sound less like your grandpa complaining about his phone." Watch below. Peter Weber
Loeffler and David Perdue (R-Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, are both on the ballot Tuesday, and if either of them wins, Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Perdue won't be able to participate in Wednesday's ceremonial electoral vote count because he is not currently a sitting senator, but he encouraged his colleagues Monday night to object to Biden's win. One way to read Loeffler's last-minute announcement, the Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein said, is "as a sign Republicans believe they're in trouble tomorrow and are desperate to turn out rural white supporters who haven't warmed to the two GOP incumbents yet."
Loeffler's Democratic challenger, Rafael Warnock, responded to her "disappointing" statement by saying "Georgians need a senator, not a sycophant." On Sunday, Warnock said "Loeffler has a responsibility to speak out against the unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to defend Georgia's elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. She has not and never will."
The push to object to Biden's victory has drawn about 140 House Republicans but has caused a schism in the Senate GOP caucus. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) announced Monday night that he will not join the effort, lamenting that the futile and inappropriate campaign "has become the exclusive litmus test for whether or not a member of Congress stands with President Trump." Cramer counted himself among the most "fervent, consistent, longstanding" supporters of Trump, but said he does not "have the authority to overturn the will of other states on behalf of North Dakota, nor do other members have the ability to overturn the will of my state." Peter Weber
Khiley Braxton celebrated her 10th birthday by launching her own business.
The Long Beach, California, resident and her family were going to take a trip in June for her milestone birthday, but the getaway was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Khiley's mom, Khrystle Braxton, told ABC 7 Los Angeles that after talking with her daughter, she decided to use the vacation money to help Khiley realize her dream of starting a nail polish company.
Khiley is now the owner and CEO of Sissy B. Nails. The company offers 18 different nail polish colors, with Khiley personally naming each one herself. All of the kid-friendly polishes are water-based, as well as scent-free and toxin-free. The nail polishes are sold online, plus at a salon in Long Beach. Khiley told ABC 7 she's a new entrepreneur, but has already learned a very valuable lesson about business: "If you never give up and you don't shut down, you can be very successful." Catherine Garcia