2021 Grammys postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

4:11 p.m.
Plans to hold the 2021 Grammy Awards at the end of the month have been scrapped amid Los Angeles' COVID-19 surge.

The awards show, which was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, is being postponed, Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Tuesday. The Recording Academy subsequently confirmed the news in a statement and announced the show has been rescheduled for March 21.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," representatives from the Recording Academy and CBS said, per Entertainment Weekly. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

Numerous awards shows have gone forward in recent months, although they've made major adjustments. The Emmys, for example, took place almost entirely virtually in September, with no audience joining host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Grammys were also set to go ahead with no audience, with only presenters and performers on-site, Rolling Stone reports. The nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November, and Beyoncé led with nine nods.

Some other upcoming awards shows that would normally take place earlier in the year were previously also postponed — this year's Golden Globes are now set for the end of February and the Academy Awards are scheduled for the end of April.

Update: This article has been updated with additional information following an announcement from the Recording Academy. Brendan Morrow

When to expect Georgia Senate runoff results

5:48 p.m.
There's a chance Georgia's highly anticipated Senate runoffs will be called as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, The New York Times reports, but it's far from certain.

Indeed, Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for Georgia, told reporters he would bet "it was going to be a couple of days" before the smoke clears, though he did tell CNN to expect a "flood" of returns between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, which will likely reflect the large amount of early ballots that were scanned and processed before Jan. 5.

Check out more of Sterling's comments at CNN and read a breakdown of how the results "will trickle in" Tuesday night at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Proud Boys leader receives court order to stay out of D.C. ahead of pro-Trump rally

5:32 p.m.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., until a court hearing later in the year. The decision was made by Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond, who granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney's request that Tarrio "stay away" from the nation's capital "in its entirety."

Police arrested Tarrio, who lives in Florida, on Monday after he drove to D.C. on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner during a December rally, and he was also arraigned on another felony count for weapons possession after police discovered he had two high-capacity magazines with him.

The ruling is notable particularly because Tarrio was set to lead a rally in favor of President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, the same day Congress convenes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Raymond said Courtney's request to bar Tarrio from the capital for the time being was "reasonable" and "given the fact that there are a lot of Black Lives Matters banners, placards, posters, murals, and the like in the District of Columbia, this would be the least-restrictive condition under the circumstances." Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

Kenosha police officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting won't face charges

4:54 p.m.

The police officers involved in the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August that left Jacob Blake paralyzed will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Tuesday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white. Sheskey was one of multiple officers who responded to a woman who reported her boyfriend was not supposed to be around. The officers got into a confrontation with Blake, and bystander footage, The Associated Press notes, "shows Blake walking to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow him with guns drawn, shouting." When Blake opened the door, Sheskey can be seen grabbing Blake's shirt from behind and firing.

The Kenosha police union said Blake was armed with a knife that he refused to drop when ordered by Sheskey. Sheskey's lawyer said Blake started running toward his client with the weapon, prompting him to shoot. "State investigators had said only that officers saw a knife on the floor of the SUV and hadn't said whether Blake threatened anyone with it," AP writes. The officers were not equipped with body cameras. Graveley said the state likely wouldn't "be able to prove" that Sheskey was not acting in self defense.

Blake's attorney Ben Crump expressed disappointment with the ruling. He argued the decision "further destroys trust in our judicial system," but said "we will continue to press forward with a civil lawsuit."

The shooting came amid a summer of civil unrest and protests against police brutality in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Major demonstrations took place in Kenosha afterward. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Pennsylvania Republicans block duly elected Democrat from being sworn in to state Senate

3:54 p.m.

As the new session of the Pennsylvania state Senate kicked off Tuesday, the chamber's Republican majority refused to seat Jim Brewster, a Democrat who won a narrow victory in the state's 45th district in November.

GOP lawmakers — who also removed Lt. Gov. Tom Fetterman (D) from the chamber leaving Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman to preside over the drama instead — argued it was necessary to block Brewster from being sworn in while they await a federal court's decision on a legal challenge brought by his GOP opponent.

But Democrats are dubious and consider the move "unlawful," since the state court system already litigated the challenge, and Brewster's win was ultimately certified, The Philadelphia Inquirer explains. Pennsylvania's Senate Minority Leader Jay Acosta (D) said the maneuver resembles one from the "Trump playbook," alluding to efforts by President Trump and his allies to overturn the presidential election even after many of their claims were adjudicated in state and federal courts.

Some observers similarly see the situation as an example of Trump's strategy working its way down throughout the Republican Party, with the Inquirer's Abraham Gutman warning that it sets a "very dangerous precedent," in which a refusal to concede is all that's needed to prevent an opponent from being sworn in. Tim O'Donnell

WHO says China has delayed process for allowing team in to investigate COVID-19's origins

3:16 p.m.
The World Health Organization's director-general is expressing disappointment as he says Chinese officials have delayed allowing experts in to examine the coronavirus' origins.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a news conference on Tuesday said that although members of a team of scientists tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 began departing for China from their home countries within the last 24 hours, "today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," The Associated Press reports.

"I'm very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute," he said.

The World Health Organization previously announced that an international team of scientists would travel to Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first identified, for this investigation in January, BBC News reports. Following Tedros' comments critical of China, Axios's Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian' wrote that it was notable he "would choose to finally speak out against China's last-minute foot-dragging" after Chinese officials previously delayed agreeing to WHO being involved in such an investigation in "an almost absurdly lengthy delay" of almost a year. The AP also noted that this was a "rare critique of Beijing" from the head of WHO.

Tedros also said Tuesday, however, that he has been "assured that China is speeding up the internal procedures for the earliest possible deployment," adding that "we are eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow

Sen. Tim Scott disagrees with fellow Republicans planning to object to Electoral College certification in 'principle and in practice'

2:55 p.m.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.

In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.

Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

Scottish leader scuttles Trump's rumored Inauguration Day getaway: Golf is 'not … an essential purpose'

1:56 p.m.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she has "no idea" whether President Trump is actually planning to travel to the country on Jan. 19 — a day before Inauguration Day — but if the rumors are accurate, it sounds like Scotland's national lockdown rules will be the same for him.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland now without an essential purpose, which would apply to him, just as it applies to everyone else," Sturgeon said during a press briefing. "Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose."

The Sunday Post, a newspaper in Scotland, previously reported Glasgow Prestwick Airport "has been told to expect expect the arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump" on Jan. 19, indicating he may be attempting to visit his golf resort in the Western part of the country, but there has been no confirmation from the president's team, The Washington Post notes.

Trump's Inauguration Day plans are the subject of much speculation, with some people suggesting he plans to get out of town before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, while others think he may be planning a counter-rally. Tim O'Donnell

