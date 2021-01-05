Proud Boys leader receives court order to stay out of D.C. ahead of pro-Trump rally

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., until a court hearing later in the year. The decision was made by Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond, who granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney's request that Tarrio "stay away" from the nation's capital "in its entirety."

Police arrested Tarrio, who lives in Florida, on Monday after he drove to D.C. on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner during a December rally, and he was also arraigned on another felony count for weapons possession after police discovered he had two high-capacity magazines with him.

The ruling is notable particularly because Tarrio was set to lead a rally in favor of President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, the same day Congress convenes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Raymond said Courtney's request to bar Tarrio from the capital for the time being was "reasonable" and "given the fact that there are a lot of Black Lives Matters banners, placards, posters, murals, and the like in the District of Columbia, this would be the least-restrictive condition under the circumstances." Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell