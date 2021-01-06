Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon have some fun with Pence's Biden certification dilemma

Georgia had to big Senate elections Tuesday, and "to support the Republican candidates, last night the president went down to Georgia — as devils often do," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But the main thing on his mind was tomorrow's congressional certification of Joe Biden's win. The president still thinks he has a chance to somehow overturn that, partly because the guy overseeing the certification ceremony" is his loyal vice president, Mike Pence, "and he really expects Pence to have his back on this."
"The thing is, Pence's role as president of the Senate is a purely ceremonial job," Colbert noted. "The vice president can't arbitrarily decide who's the next president! Otherwise, in 2001 I'm gonna guess Al Gore would have picked Al Gore," Still he said, "this is gotta be a painful moment for Pence, having to choose between the country he loves and the man he's pledged to help destroy it."
The Late Show predicted how Pence will choose in an animated short.
"Yeah, Trump has be begging Pence to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote tomorrow," which Pence can't do, Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Pence's only role is to preside over the ballot counting — he's basically one step above a BINGO caller." That may be sad, he said, but at least Pence isn't Trump, "still campaigning for an election he already lost. Imagine Justin Guarini tweeting today, 'Text 50815 to make me the next American Idol!'"
"Trump still has a lot of supporters, he still has plenty of talking heads who eagerly peddle these cockamamie claims that the election was stolen," and "at least a dozen Republican senators and about 140 Republicans in the House are planning to object to certifying the results of the election tomorrow," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It's a move that will certainly fail. The only question now is what is Mike Pence gonna do about?"
"Pence is in a pickle because the vice president is the one who officially declares the winner, and Boss Baby is pressuring Pence to say he's the winner — which makes no sense," Kimmel said. "The vice president's role is ceremonial, it's like the Oscars: he basically opens the envelope and announces the name. But Trump wants him to pull a La La Land, and Mike Pence is now in a tight spot." Watch him feign pity for Pence below. Peter Weber
Hong Kong police early Wednesday arrested at least 53 pro-democracy advocates over their roles in last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections. Authorities said the vote was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government in the semi-autonomous, China-ruled former British colony. The arrests amounted to the biggest roundup of democracy advocates yet under a new national security law Beijing imposed to discourage dissent. Among the former lawmakers and activists arrested was an American citizen, lawyer John Clancey, detained during a raid on a law firm, Reuters reports.
Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee said the operation targeted people "suspected to be involved in the crime of overthrowing or interfering seriously to destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties." Victoria Hui, a Notre Dame political science professor who studies Hong Kong, called the raids a "total sweep" of opposition leaders that suggest Beijing will treat running for office as subversion. Harold Maass
If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.
If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership.
But there have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Republican Jim Jeffords (Vt.) to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.
For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.
Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.
Democrat Raphael Warnock, the 51-year-old pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, has won Tuesday's runoff race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), The Associated Press and NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Warnock already declared victory, but Loeffler has not conceded.
Assuming Warnock's win is certified, he will be the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate in the South. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in 2019, to fill in for retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R). Warnock would serve until Isakson's term ended in 2022. Peter Weber
The year 2021 got off to a good start for the workers at Miami Squeeze.
On New Year's Day, a regular customer came into the North Miami Beach juice bar and health food restaurant and placed a $71.84 breakfast order. When she signed her receipt, she left a $2,021 tip plus a note: "Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here."
Kelly Amar, whose parents have owned Miami Squeeze for 35 years, told The Miami Herald this is "the biggest tip we've ever gotten by far. This blows out anything we've ever gotten." The customer requested that the tip be split among everyone who works at Miami Squeeze, which resulted in each employee receiving almost $100. "It was a really special moment," Amar said.
While business is doing better now than it was during the beginning of the pandemic, Miami Squeeze is still a long way from fully recovering, and the customer's generosity made a big difference in the lives of employees. "This was her way of giving back and this really helps us because this has been a really hard year for all of us," Amar said. Catherine Garcia
Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.
Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.
It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. #GASEN
If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress. Peter Weber
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.
Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president." Catherine Garcia
Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) declared victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) early Wednesday, as he led by 36,000 votes from Tuesday's runoff election. Loeffler has not conceded the race and The Associated Press has not projected a winner, but the remaining uncounted ballots are expected to be heavily Democratic. Warnock, 51, is pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He would be Georgia's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South, NPR News reports.
"Tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible," Warnock said in a virtual victory speech, mentioning his mother. "The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator."
The other runoff race in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff (D) and incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), is currently tied at 50 percent each. Peter Weber