Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

3:29 p.m.

People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.

Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.

After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the House floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the House Speaker's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.

Haberman also pointed out that Trump and those in his orbit, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, have hedged while calling on people to act without violence. Ivanka Trump described the supporters as "American patriots," while Giuliani said Trump's supporters were "on the right side of the law and history."

Trump did go on to release a video asking his supporters to "go home," though, like Ivanka Trump and Giuliani, he expressed sympathy with their cause. It's unclear if the message is what his advisers were hoping to hear. Tim O'Donnell

Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

4:33 p.m.

President Trump supporters broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:

CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."

While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe. Jeva Lange

Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege' in the Capitol

4:25 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden described himself as "genuinely shocked and saddened" by the invasion of the Capitol Building on Wednesday, and called on President Trump to "go on national television now to fulfill his oath, to defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

Biden emphasized that the "scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America," and described the rioting Trump supporters as "a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now." He added, "I call on this mob to pull back and allow this work of democracy to go forward," emphasizing that their actions are not "protest" but "insurrection."

The president-elect, who is 14 days from being sworn into office, concluded by noting that "the work of the moment, and the work of the next four years, must be the restoration of democracy." To Trump directly, he only had two more words: "Step up." Jeva Lange

National Guard, Customs and Border Protection deployed to Capitol

4:20 p.m.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has directed National Guard troops and other federal protective services to the Capitol hours after his supporters breached the building.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Wednesday afternoon tweet that Trump had directed. The announcement came after The Washington Post reported earlier that the Department of Defense had rejected a request from Washington, D.C. officials to bring in the guard.

At the same time as McEnany's announcement, the Post reported D.C. planned to deploy its entire National Guard force that night, putting about 1,100 officers on the streets.

About 340 D.C. guard members were deployed at the start of Wednesday in anticipation of unrest as Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral vote. When Trump supporters began storming the Capitol, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew in the city.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Federal Protective Service and Secret Service were being sent to the Capitol while Trump supporters were still in the building. Customs and Border Protection, which is under DHS, was deployed as well, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also announced Wednesday afternoon that he was sending members of his state's National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk

D.C. mayor orders 6 p.m. curfew amid chaos at the Capitol building

3:24 p.m.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. is implementing a citywide curfew as pro-Trump protesters breach the Capitol building.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Wednesday afternoon she has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. News of the curfew was reportedly sent out as an emergency alert in D.C.

Bowser did so amid ongoing chaos in the nation's capital on the afternoon that Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election win, with the Capitol building going under lockdown as protesters stormed the building.

"Tear gas has been dispersed in the Capitol rotunda," Bloomberg reported, while NBC reports that "a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS says there have been multiple injuries sustained as a result of the protests at the U.S. Capitol and there is an unconfirmed, at this time, report of one a gunshot victim." Brendan Morrow

