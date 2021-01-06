National Guard, Customs and Border Protection deployed to Capitol

President Trump has directed National Guard troops and other federal protective services to the Capitol hours after his supporters breached the building.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Wednesday afternoon tweet that Trump had directed. The announcement came after The Washington Post reported earlier that the Department of Defense had rejected a request from Washington, D.C. officials to bring in the guard.

At the same time as McEnany's announcement, the Post reported D.C. planned to deploy its entire National Guard force that night, putting about 1,100 officers on the streets.

Same defense official confirms Mayor Bowser made request for National Guard at Capitol as it was breached. Defense officials initially offered to replace police in other capacities in the city, allowing more police at Capitol specifically, source says.https://t.co/DSFLjqww9Y — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021

About 340 D.C. guard members were deployed at the start of Wednesday in anticipation of unrest as Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral vote. When Trump supporters began storming the Capitol, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew in the city.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Federal Protective Service and Secret Service were being sent to the Capitol while Trump supporters were still in the building. Customs and Border Protection, which is under DHS, was deployed as well, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also announced Wednesday afternoon that he was sending members of his state's National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk