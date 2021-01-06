There has been a flurry of White House resignations — and more are expected

Following the departure of Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, on Wednesday evening, two more White House officials announced their resignations.

Their exits are in response to President Trump's incitement of supporters, who went on to storm the Capitol. In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said she was "honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted," but as "someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta also resigned, after more than two years in the role. More people are expected to join Grisham, Matthews, and Niceta, with several sources telling CNN National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are all considering resigning.

They are not happy with the way Trump incited the mob to breach the Capitol, and O'Brien also was against Trump slamming Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking the Electoral College certification. On Wednesday afternoon, he defended Pence, saying he is "a genuinely fine and decent man" who "exhibited courage today as he did at the Capitol on Sept. 11 as a congressman. I am proud to serve with him." Catherine Garcia