To impeach or not to impeach
Republicans' arguments against 2nd Trump impeachment vary

1:21 p.m.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) drew headlines this week by calling on President Trump to resign and expressing a willingness to consider articles of impeachment, respectively, in the wake of the riot that shook the Capitol on Wednesday. But several other Republicans, both within and outside Congress, have suggested they're opposed to another Trump impeachment trial.

The general reasoning is that, after the violent scene at the Capitol, working to remove Trump less than two weeks before his term is set to end would only exacerbate tensions across the country. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for example, both argued impeachment would hurt efforts to "unite," "heal," and "start over.""

Former Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who retired in 2019, also thinks his old colleagues should hold off, though his reasoning differed slightly. Corker said he is "anxious" to see Trump leave the White House and wants him to resign, but added he doesn't "want to ever see him come back," alluding to rumors that Trump is planning a 2024 run. By impeaching Trump, Corker fears, Congress may allow him to market himself as a victim, further riling up his supporters.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Trump ally, said impeachment would be "offensive" to the peaceful transition of power Trump has committed to, although critics believe that argument doesn't have much standing at this point. Tim O'Donnell

courage of conviction
Liz Cheney's 'political capital has risen significantly' in wake of Capitol riot, colleague says

12:18 p.m.
Liz Cheney.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was the only one of the GOP's top three House leaders to directly condemn President Trump's rhetoric and behavior associated with the deadly Capitol riot this week. Because of that, one of her Republican colleagues told Politico on condition of anonymity, she's been the recipient of some good will in the lower chamber. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) are facing scrutiny, Politico reports.

This isn't the first time Cheney has criticized Trump openly, but in the past her comments rattled the president's loyalists, and some of them even reportedly discussed recruiting someone to challenge her for conference chair, Politico notes. The opposite reaction seems to be gaining some steam this time around, however. "People are going to be looking at this moment when they look back at who is going to lead the party," the same lawmaker said. "[Cheney's] political capital has risen significantly. She had the courage of her convictions."

McCarthy and Scalise did come out against the violence displayed at the Capitol, though they were more careful about tying Trump to the incident. There's no reason to think their standing within the party will take an immediate hit, but one Republican lawmaker said the pair's reaction was "troublesome" and "they did not catch the moment." Ultimately, the lawmaker told Politico, "there's a little bit of anger, but a lot of disappointment," which, many people learn during their youth, is often worse. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

all eyes on north korea
Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

11:20 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's North Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.

Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."

Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations when after the White House transition.

It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

here we go again?
House reportedly planning to introduce article of impeachment Monday

10:42 a.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image

Following his role in Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot, House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, two Democratic aides told The Wall Street Journal. Per the Journal, more than 150 House Democrats have already signed on to the article, which was written by Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and accuses Trump of "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States."

The process would need to be swift, considering Trump's term ends in less than two weeks, either way. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN the House may initiate an impeachment vote "as early as mid-next week," though that would require Congress to end its recess early and reconvene. If there is a vote and the article passes, Trump would be the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hasn't specifically backed the article drafted by the congressmen, but she said Friday that the lower chamber would move toward impeachment if Trump doesn't leave office immediately and her calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment appear to have gone unanswered.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said he would consider articles of impeachment if the House moved forward, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she wants Trump "out." The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports more Senate Republicans "favor impeachment than people would expect," though others are seemingly wary. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

Breaking
Indonesian passenger plane with 62 on board goes missing over Java Sea

8:25 a.m.

A passenger plane carrying 56 passengers and six crew members lost contact shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday.

The Sriwijaya Air flight went missing over the Java Sea while en route to Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan. The plane "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure," tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed. Indonesia's transport ministry said search and rescue efforts are underway.

The plane is reportedly a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500, which should not be confused with the 737 MAX model that was involved in two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before being grounded worldwide. Per BBC, airlines generally prefer to fly newer aircraft, but it's not uncommon for a plane that old to still be in service. The model reportedly has a strong safety record, though Indonesia's aviation safety record has been questioned over the years, BBC notes. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

This just in
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

January 8, 2021

Twitter "permanently suspended" President Trump's personal account on Friday, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

The decision follows Twitter's temporary, 12-hour ban on the president's account on Wednesday, resulting from the president's "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy. Twitter warned at the time that if Trump violated the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again, it would "result in permanent suspension." Facebook took similar steps this week, blocking Trump from using his account until "the peaceful transfer of power is complete."

On Friday, Trump sent two tweets: One read, "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" The next stated that "to all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Here's the explanation from Twitter:

Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service. [Twitter]

Twitter said his tweets violated policy by providing "further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an 'orderly transition' and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election."

His account has already vanished from the website. Jeva Lange

showing the door
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out'

January 8, 2021
lisa murkowski
Greg Nash- Pool/Getty Images

As calls continue to rise for President Trump to resign, be impeached, or be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, one Republican senator is publicly on board.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Friday that Trump should step down following his role in Wednesday's Capitol siege. "I want him to resign. I want him out," she told Anchorage Daily News. She also said if Republicans don't all vocally split from Trump, she's not sure she can continue to be a member of the party.

"I think he should leave," Murkowski said. "He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID. He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."

Murkowski, who last year voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial, blamed him for inciting his supporters to riot and break into the Capitol building, which led to five deaths. She believed "there may have been many, many, many, many good Americans who came to Washington, D.C., because they felt strongly in support of this president," but said Trump ordered them to fight. "How are they supposed to take that? It's an order from the president," she said.

The Alaska senator joins top Democratic leadership in calling for Trump's exit, along with fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) who said he would consider impeachment. Summer Meza

Drama in D.C.
Lindsey Graham harassed by Trump supporters at airport after he recognizes Biden as president-elect

January 8, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was seen in several viral videos on Friday being harassed by supporters of President Trump, who accused him of being a "traitor" following the certification of the 2020 election results.

At Reagan National Airport, Graham was shouted at by Trump supporters calling him a "liar" and a "traitor" while telling him he "will not be able to walk down the street," as reported by Politico. Another video posted by conservative activist Mindy Robinson showed Trump supporters yelling obscenities at Graham and saying "it's gonna be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life."

The South Carolina senator was not one of the Republicans who objected to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in Congress this week, and he has urged Trump supporters to accept the president's loss.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th," Graham said.

Graham also criticized Trump this week after a mob of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building, saying all of his accomplishments have now been "tarnished." The videos on Friday emerged days after similar videos showed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also didn't object to the certification of the election results and acknowledged Biden's win in November, being harassed by Trump supporters at an airport.

"We have a Constitution," Romney can be heard telling a Trump supporter in one of the videos. "The constitutional process is clear and I'll follow the Constitution." Brendan Morrow

