Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out'

5:23 p.m.
lisa murkowski
Greg Nash- Pool/Getty Images

As calls continue to rise for President Trump to resign, be impeached, or be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, one Republican senator is publicly on board.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Friday that Trump should step down following his role in Wednesday's Capitol siege. "I want him to resign. I want him out," she told Anchorage Daily News. She also said if Republicans don't all vocally split from Trump, she's not sure she can continue to be a member of the party.

"I think he should leave," Murkowski said. "He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID. He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."

Murkowski, who last year voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial, blamed him for inciting his supporters to riot and break into the Capitol building, which led to five deaths. She believed "there may have been many, many, many, many good Americans who came to Washington, D.C., because they felt strongly in support of this president," but said Trump ordered them to fight. "How are they supposed to take that? It's an order from the president," she said.

The Alaska senator joins top Democratic leadership in calling for Trump's exit, along with fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) who said he would consider impeachment. Summer Meza

Lindsey Graham harassed by Trump supporters at airport after he recognizes Biden as president-elect

4:49 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was seen in several viral videos on Friday being harassed by supporters of President Trump, who accused him of being a "traitor" following the certification of the 2020 election results.

At Reagan National Airport, Graham was shouted at by Trump supporters calling him a "liar" and a "traitor" while telling him he "will not be able to walk down the street," as reported by Politico. Another video posted by conservative activist Mindy Robinson showed Trump supporters yelling obscenities at Graham and saying "it's gonna be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life."

The South Carolina senator was not one of the Republicans who objected to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in Congress this week, and he has urged Trump supporters to accept the president's loss.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th," Graham said.

Graham also criticized Trump this week after a mob of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building, saying all of his accomplishments have now been "tarnished." The videos on Friday emerged days after similar videos showed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also didn't object to the certification of the election results and acknowledged Biden's win in November, being harassed by Trump supporters at an airport.

"We have a Constitution," Romney can be heard telling a Trump supporter in one of the videos. "The constitutional process is clear and I'll follow the Constitution." Brendan Morrow

Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

4:25 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.

Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.

But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.

He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.

Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post. Summer Meza

New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

3:00 p.m.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

New charges have reportedly been brought against individuals involved in Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building.

Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his foot up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol building, was arrested Friday on charges of "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property," NBC News reports. Barnett had openly bragged about his role in the riot, telling The New York Times he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" while showing an envelope he took from her office.

Meanwhile, Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state representative, was charged Friday after he recorded a video of himself storming the Capitol during the riot, NBC News reported. A lawyer for Evans previously told a CBS affiliate he would ignore calls to resign and that he "committed no criminal act that day."

Ken Kohl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Friday that "we literally have hundreds of prosecutors and agents working from three command centers on what is really a 24-7 operation" following the riot, per HuffPost. He added, "It is active, it is fluid, it is evolving." Brendan Morrow

Extremists publicly shared violent plans for 'Operation Occupy the Capitol' weeks ago

1:20 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say they had no indication Wednesday's protests at the Capitol were going to turn into violent riots. But journalists and researchers were warning of a planned siege weeks ago, largely based on public posts police could've checked out for themselves, NBC News reports.

Thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least five people, including one Capitol Police officer. Videos and firsthand accounts show law enforcement agencies were vastly underprepared for the siege; Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Thursday he had "no intelligence that suggested there would be a breach of the U.S. Capitol."

Yet as Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny report for NBC News, the Trump backers used the message board site 8kun — a favorite of extremists and QAnon followers — to orchestrate their attack. On Tuesday, some went so far as to debate whether they'd "kill cops," security guards, and federal employees once they got inside.

And Trump backers weren't just making their plans on fringe websites. A digital flyer advertising "Operation Occupy the Capitol" on Jan. 6 publicly made its way around Facebook and Instagram as the use of extremist hashtags surged. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Pelosi says she spoke with Joint Chiefs chair about preventing 'unhinged' Trump from ordering a nuclear strike

1:08 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed Friday she has spoken with the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Trump from using the nuclear codes.

Pelosi disclosed the conversation with Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Friday, in which she accused Trump of being "unhinged" and "unstable."

"This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi said. "The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy."

This came after Pelosi on Thursday called for Trump to be removed from office either via the 25th Amendment or impeachment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. In the Friday letter, she reiterated her call for Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and said that "if the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action." The House of Representatives may vote on articles of impeachment next week, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) said earlier on Friday.

After sending out the letter, CNN's Manu Raju reports Pelosi "told her caucus that she has gotten assurances there are safeguards in place in the event President Trump wants to launch a nuclear weapon." Brendan Morrow

Trump confirms he won't attend Biden's inauguration

11:56 a.m.
President Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump will officially refuse to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

In a short tweet on Friday, Trump confirmed he won't be in attendance when Biden is sworn in as the next president, writing, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Trump had been expected to skip Biden's inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won. He "will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's swearing-in," The Associated Press reports. According to The Washington Post, Johnson, "who detested incoming President Ulysses S. Grant," "decided to be a no-show at Grant's inauguration at the last minute" in 1869.

Some subsequent presidents missed a swearing-in under different circumstances, as Woodrow Wilson didn't attend Warren G. Harding's inauguration for health reasons, and Richard Nixon wasn't at Gerald Ford's swearing-in after resigning over Watergate, Bloomberg reports.

Following months of baseless election fraud claims, Trump posted a video on Thursday finally acknowledging a "new administration" will begin later this month and saying his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power." The president, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports, was "still recently asking people if he should attend" the inauguration, and Politico reported this week he may leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before. Still, Politico also reported that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in attendance for Biden's inauguration. Brendan Morrow

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

11:39 a.m.

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.

Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.

But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.

Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years. Kathryn Krawczyk

