Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states.
The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.
Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.
News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloombergand The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. Brendan Morrow
Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino mogul, died Monday. He was 87. A Tuesday press release from Las Vegas Sands, the casino and resort company he owned, stated that the cause of death was complications related to treatment he was receiving for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Adelson entered the casino business in the late 1980s, per CNBC, when he purchased the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for $128 million. Las Vegas Sands became a global resort brand with properties in the United States and Asia, and Adelson's net worth ultimately checked in at a Forbes estimated $33 billion.
Outside of his business ventures, Adelson built a reputation as one of the Republican Party's most crucial benefactors, donating millions to former President George W. Bush, as well as 2012 GOP candidates like Newt Gingrich, and now-Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who was the nominee that year.
He was also one of President Trump's biggest financial supporters in 2020, and he and his wife, Miriam, gave over $340 million to Republican causes between the 2018 and 2020 election cycles. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell
A federal judge in Indiana late Monday halted Tuesday night's execution of Lisa Montgomery, convicted in 2007 for the 2004 murder of a pregnant Missouri woman, ruling that Montgomery needs to undergo an evaluation of her mental competence to face execution. The federal government had halted capital punishment in 2003, but President Trump and then–Attorney General William Barr started executing prisoners again in July. Montgomery was scheduled to bethe 11th person executed under Trump and the first woman put to death in federal custody since 1953, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
Last-minute stays in depth penalty cases are typically a stalling tactic, U.S. District Judge Patrick Hanlon wrote, but he saw enough merit in Montgomery's stay petition to halt the execution for now. "Ms. Montgomery has been diagnosed with physical brain impairments and multiple mental illnesses, and three experts are of the opinion that, based on conduct and symptoms reported to them by counsel, Ms. Montgomery's perception of reality is currently distorted and impaired," Hanlon said.
Montgomery was convicted of driving from her home in Kansas to the Missouri home of Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then strangling Stinnett, cutting open her abdomen, removing her unborn daughter in a crude C-section, then trying to pass the child off as her own. Hanlon did not set a date for Montgomery's competency hearing, saying only it will occur "in due course." President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes the death penalty, takes office in one week.
The federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, is also scheduled to execute two more inmates on Thursday, Dustin Higgs and Corey Johnson. Trump has already put to death more prisoners than any president since 1896, and his execution spree comes as capital punishment has fallen out of favor in much of the U.S. There were seven state executions in 2020, a 37-year-low. Peter Weber
BioNTech, the German biotechnology company that paired with Pfizer to develop the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., reports in the journal Science that a new vaccine using the same mRNA technique has proved effective in treating or stopping multiple sclerosis in lab mice. MS is caused not by a virus but by the immune system malfunctioning and attacking the protective covering of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, disrupting signals between those cells and their targets in the body, causing neurological, sensory, and motor issues.
BioNTech said it successfully encoded MS-specific autoantigens that, when delivered via its experimental vaccine, stopped MS symptoms in mice bred with a condition mirroring MS in humans, and prevented further deterioration in mice with early signs of MS. Mice given a placebo showed typical MS symptoms.
Existing MS treatments "work by systemically suppressing the immune system," Angus Liu writes in Fierce Biotech. "That can control MS, but it also leaves patients vulnerable to infections." BioNTech's vaccine did not compromise normal immune function. The researchers said their findings suggest that mRNA vaccines, which can be developed quickly, could soon be used to treat "disease-causing antigens of individual patients." Peter Weber
"It is my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband, in acknowledgement not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world," she said in an emotional speech. "Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us."
She also remembered her late husband as the "most honest person I ever met," who "was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became," per USA Today.
Boseman, who died in August following a private battle with colon cancer, was also nominated at Monday's Gotham Awards for Best Actor for his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Though the award went to Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, Boseman appears to be a shoo-in for an Academy Award nomination, and possibly a posthumous win, for the performance. Brendan Morrow
Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c
Many Republicans are urging "unity" and "healing" after a violent mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, and The Late Show illustrated its response Monday night.
House Democrats have introduced a resolution to impeach Trump — again — for inciting insurrection, and "some people say impeaching Trump will divide the country," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Really? How much more divided can the country get? We're currently in a state of Monopoly game after Thanksgiving." Nearly all social media companies kicked Trump off their platforms, he added. "Trump started this year thinking he should be on Mount Rushmore, now he can't even get on Instagram. Seriously, in one weekend, Trump's phone became a $2,000 flashlight."
Now that he's permanently banned from his "precious" Twitter, Trump's "just getting Kayleigh McEnany to write his tweets on poster board and hold them out by the underpass," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. What Trump's GOP "unity" chorus needs to understand "is that if you flirt with fascism long enough, before you know it you're married with two kids, Adolf and Benito," he added. "What I learned in Sunday school is that in order for there to be reconciliation, there must first be repentance. That's why you don't begin confession with, 'Bless me, Father, I've done nothing wrong — antifa coveted my neighbor's wife.'"
The Daily Show highlighted the "real victims" of the attempted putsch: conservatives who lost Twitter followers.
Yes, "Twitter announced on Friday that it has permanently banned President Trump — sorry, there's just some news stories you don't want to ruin with a punchline," Late Night's Seth Meyers joked. But "I'm not as happy about it as I thought I'd be. It kind of feels like that moment in a shark movie where the fin slowly goes back under the water — like, he's still gonna ram the boat, but now I don't know from which side."
"I have to say, the only thing scarier than Donald Trump tweeting is Donald Trump not tweeting," Jimmy Kimmel agreed on Kimmel Live. "It's like when they put a bell on a cow." Meanwhile, "in Congress, Republicans are doing everything they can to stave off another impeachment vote," he added. "Several of them are saying nine days isn't enough time to hold impeachment hearings, and they've got a point. You know, usually when the Senate tries to ram through something that quickly it's a conservative Supreme Court justice." Peter Weber
As hundreds of President Trump's supporters marauded through the U.S. Capitol during a six-hour siege Wednesday, evidently hunting Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory, Republican lawmakers repeatedly called the White House for assistance, The Washington Post reports. They had stiff competition.
Trapped lawmakers "begged for immediate help during the siege," but "they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas," the Post reports. "Several Republican members of Congress also called White House aides, begging them to get Trump's attention and have him call for the violence to end. The lawmakers reiterated that they had been loyal Trump supporters and were even willing to vote against the electoral college results — but were now scared for their lives."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) eventually got through to Trump himself, but he "later told allies that he found the president distracted," the Post reports. "So McCarthy repeatedly appeared on television to describe the mayhem, an adviser said, in an effort to explain just how dire the situation was." Trump "was hard to reach, and you know why? Because it was live TV," one close Trump adviser told the Post. "If it's TiVo, he just hits pause and takes the calls. If it's live TV, he watches it, and he was just watching it all unfold."
Trump's aides and family members eventually convinced him to tweet for his supporters to "support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement" and "stay peaceful," but it wasn't enough, "and the president had not wanted to include the final instruction to 'stay peaceful,'" the Post reports. A subsequent video was also insufficient. "At one point, Trump worried that the unruly group was frightening GOP lawmakers from doing his bidding and objecting to the election results," the Post adds, citing an official and a close adviser, but for most of the siege, Trump "was busy enjoying the spectacle," watching "with interest, buoyed to see that his supporters were fighting so hard on his behalf."
Five people died, including four Trump supporters storming the Capitol and a Capitol Police officer, also a Trump supporter, killed protecting the building and its occupants. Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
If you were hoping for a last-minute pardon from President Trump, ABC News' Jonathan Karl has some bad news for you. After last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, right after Trump urged them to march on the Capitol, Trump is not in the pardoning mood, Karl told anchor David Muir on Monday's ABC World News Tonight.
"The president has been warned, David, by some of his lawyers that if he goes ahead and pardons himself, he could be more vulnerable to civil lawsuits, including from some of those injured in the Capitol riot, because a self-pardon would be seen as an admission that he did something wrong that he would need to be pardoned for," Karl said. "The president is angry, he has not taken that well, and I am told that he is now saying that he doesn't want to see pardons for anybody. So the attitude seems to be: 'If I can't get a pardon, then nobody else should get one, either.'"
Trump is holed up in the White House with a dwindling group of advisers as the House moves to impeach him for a second time, probably with some Republican support this time, after social media companies kicked him off his favorite form of communication and companies say they will no longer do business with him. The PGA's decision to drop his New Jersey golf course from hosting the 2022 PGA Championship "is a big blow to Donald Trump," Karl confirmed. "I am told that the president is livid about this."
It isn't clear Trump actually has the authority to pardon himself — no president has ever tried — but White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and other advisers have explained to Trump that even if he could insulate himself from federal criminal charges, he could still be sued, ABC News reports. "Think O.J.," one adviser reportedly told Trump, referring to O.J. Simpson paying steep civil damages after he was acquitted of murder. Following these conversations, ABC News says, the entire pardon process has been put "on hold." Peter Weber