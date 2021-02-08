Bitcoin reaches all-time high after Tesla discloses $1.5 billion purchase

Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin and revealed plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment in "the near future."
The company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin, noting that it may invest "in certain alternative reserve assets" as part of its updated policies, CNBC and Reuters report.
"We expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt," the filing said.
The news, CNBC wrote, "raised immediate questions around CEO Elon Musk's behavior on Twitter recent weeks" after he expressed support for bitcoin and dogecoin, which both saw their prices increase. Musk last month added "#bitcoin" to his bio on Twitter and during a recent Clubhouse chat said he is "a supporter of bitcoin," also predicting it's "on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people." Brendan Morrow
One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think."
In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up, and about 220 million doses (potentially more if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson and Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects) will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April.
By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's gonna get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to generally availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April has target dates.
Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. Tim O'Donnell
"We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer wasn't exactly his first choice — he's not exactly known for taking on high-profile federal cases. Still, Bruce Castor is ready to defend the man he calls "the nicest guy in the world," and isn't anticipating it'll be very hard, he tells The Washington Post.
Castor, the former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was tapped to defend Trump just a week ago, after the former president's first team of lawyers quit. But Castor thought he actually had the job weeks earlier. His cousin Stephen Castor was the House Republicans' counsel in Trump's first impeachment, and he had asked Castor if he was interested in the job back on Jan. 17. Castor was of course interested; Though he still has never met Trump, he voted for him, and said he has had nothing but "delightful" interactions with him since getting the role.
The late addition left Castor with barely a week to prepare for the trial — "I would have liked the extra two weeks of preparation time," he told the Post. After all, since leaving public service, Castor has been focused in medical malpractice, personal injury and "people falsely accused in Me Too cases where their reputations were ruined," he said. He's probably most famous for not prosecuting Bill Cosby in 2005, when Andrea Constand accused him of sexual assault.
But as Castor tells the Post, he doesn't find Trump's case "particularly complicated." He's "enormously proud" of the defense he and fellow lawyer David Schoen drew up in response to House impeachment managers' charge of incitement of insurrection, even if it did misspell the name of the United States. And as long as the whole thing doesn't "get bogged down with everyone wanting to ask questions," Castor said he's ready to succinctly "get it done and go home." Read more about Castor's defense plan at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R) has reportedly had his hopes set on the state's governorship for a long time, even leaving Congress to pursue that goal, and he officially declared his candidacy for the job, which is opening up in 2022, back in August. But on Monday, he announced he's bowing out and will instead seek to become Arkansas' next attorney general.
In a statement, Griffin said he believes "I can do more for Arkansas" in that capacity, but the early reactions from analysts are that Griffin likely came to the realization that his prospects of defeating former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who launchedher campaign just two weeks ago, in a GOP primary were slim. The race, for the moment, is down to Sanders and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, another prominent Republican in the state.
But the fact that Sanders' name recognition — she's both an ally of former President Donald Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) — may have proved too much even for Griffin, who reportedly has "a resume as long as your arm and a huge war chest," suggesting her path is pretty clear. Tim O'Donnell
Griffin has been eyeing the governorship for a long time. left congress with that in mind. Just a commentary at the perceived strength of SHS. https://t.co/stCdUTPLbR
After weeks of exploring a 2022 Senate run and soliciting donations, the state's No. 2 officially joined the field Monday. The announcement came in form of a gritty video tour of Pennsylvania that lays out Fetterman's politically unconventional past and mixes progressive promises with an appeal to people who "feel like their best days were a generation ago or more."
Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.) announced late last year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, opening up the field in a swing state that went narrowly blue in 2020.
Fetterman gained notoriety in the days after the 2020 election as he fought false claims of election fraud in the state, inspiring one campaign T-shirt he's selling. He's a strong proponent of legalizing marijuana, raising the minimum wage, protecting union rights, and ensuring health care is not a "privilege" but a right. Kathryn Krawczyk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court Monday, pleading not guilty to corruption charges.
The prime minister, who is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, made a Jerusalem court appearance Monday morning and confirmed pleas of not guilty that had been submitted by his lawyers, CNN reports. This was the second appearance in court for Netanyahu since his corruption trial commenced last May. He's accused of carrying out political favors in exchange for gifts or favorable media coverage.
After entering his not guilty plea, The Washington Post reports Netanyahu "abruptly" stood up, said "thank you very much," and left about 20 minutes into the hearing. This "quick departure from the court building seemed aimed at showing the public that he would not allow the trial to interfere with government business," Reuters wrote.
"He came by himself, without family members or minister loyalists, he is trying to belittle the situation," Hebrew University of Jerusalem political scientist Gayil Talshir also told the Post.
Netanyahu's appearance came weeks before Israel's March 23 elections, and CNN reports an ally of the prime minister's called for judges to delay additional hearings until after the vote. Netanyahu, Axios writes, hopes to "use his trial as a means for mobilizing his base ahead of the elections." Brendan Morrow
"Several of the House impeachment managers wanted firsthand testimony to help prove their case that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot," calling either Capitol Police officers to testify about their experience battling pro-Trump rioters, White House officials who witnessed Trump's actions and inaction during the assault, or Georgia officials Trump pressured to overturn the election, Politico's Playbook team reports. "But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Biden administration officials have been eager for the process to move quickly," privately frustrating some Democrats who want a detailed public rendering of Trump's perceived malfeasance.
On the whole, Trump's trial "has Democrats and Republicans in rare agreement: Most senators want to get it over with, and they want the former president to go away," Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports. But "Democrats see the best way to achieve that goal as voting to convict Trump," while "Republicans, particularly those nervous about Trump's continued stranglehold on the GOP, just don't want to poke the bear." Trump "does a pretty good job of being a victim," one GOP senator told Politico. "If he were to be convicted, there would be an uproar among his supporters. And it would probably energize them."
But Democrats and numerous Trump allies agree that a detailed public discussion of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol will probably weaken Trump long-term, Politico says. And while Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) haggle over the trial's parameters, "the House impeachment managers will likely be permitted to use videos and other visuals to make their case — a serious advantage for Democrats given that much of their case relies on Trump's public statements and other available footage from the riots at the Capitol."
"In just a few weeks, lawsuits and legal threats from a pair of obscure election technology companies have achieved what years of advertising boycotts, public pressure campaigns, and liberal outrage could not: curbing the flow of misinformation in right-wing media," Michael Grynbaum writes at The New York Times. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages, and has threatened to sue Fox News and other conservative media outlets. Rival voting technology firm Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion.
CNN's Brian Stelter asked Dominion spokesman Michael Steel about the lawsuits on Sunday, including if any new ones are imminent. "I'm not here to make news on that front, but let me say this: Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him," Steel said. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, paid for three hours of airtime Friday on One America News Network to broadcast a show he produced about his voting conspiracy theories. OANN kicked it off with an extraordinary disclaimer. Lindell tweeted Saturday night that he might sue Dominion, a threat Steel laughed off on CNN.
Steel, a former spokesman for House Speakers Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio), also said Dominion suing Fox News is "definitely a possibility."
A media law professor, Lynn Oberlander, told Stelter that the disclaimers Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, and other outlets have been showing about vote fraud claims might actually protect them from the defamation lawsuits. They are "not the typical playbook for right-wing media, which prides itself on pugilism and delights in ignoring the liberals who have long complained about its content," Grynbaum writes. But like it or not, "litigation represents a new front in the war against misinformation, a scourge that has reshaped American politics, deprived citizens of common facts, and paved the way for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."
Defamation lawsuits "shouldn't be the way to govern speech in our country," attorney Roberta Kaplan told the Times. "It's not an efficient or productive way to promote truth-telling or quality journalistic standards through litigating in court. But I think it's gotten to the point where the problem is so bad right now there's virtually no other way to do it." Fox News said in a statement it's "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend" itself against Smartmatic's "meritless lawsuit."Peter Weber