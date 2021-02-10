Democratic impeachment manager Joe Neguse: Trump 'alone had the power to stop' Capitol riot

Rep. Joe Neguse, one of the Democratic impeachment managers, made the case for convicting former President Donald Trump on Tuesday by reminding senators not only of what he said in the lead up to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but also of what he didn't say during it.

Trump, Neguse argued, was the only person who would have been able to quell the mob, both because of his role as president and "because they believed they were following his orders." But instead he let it go on, Neguse continued.

Neguse: "He could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. It was his duty as commander in chief to stop the violence and he alone had that power, not just because of his unique role.. but because they believed that they were following his orders." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 10, 2021

Neguse acknowledged Trump did tell his supporters to go home "three-and-a-half hours later." But he suggested the message was halfhearted, noting it included Trump telling the crowd "you're very special, we love you." The congressman then drew up a hypothetical situation in which Trump had said "stop the attack" with "even half as much force" as he said "stop the seal" in the weeks after the November election. "How many lives would we have saved?," he wondered, referring to the five people who were killed as a result of the incident. Tim O'Donnell